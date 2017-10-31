Sony (SNE) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sony Corp. (NYSE:SNE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

October 31, 2017 3:30 am ET

Executives

Kenichiro Yoshida - Executive Deputy President and CFO

Kazuhiko Takeda - Corporate Executive, in-charge of Corporate Planning & Control and Accounting

Atsuko Murakami - Senior General Manager of Finance and Corporate Development

Analysts

Masaru Sugiyama - Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

Yu Okazaki - Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Mikio Hirakawa - Merrill Lynch

Yasuo Nakane - Mizuho Securities

Ryosuke Katsura - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Junya Ayada - Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Masahiro Ono - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to start the earnings announcement session for Sony Corporation for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017

Executive Deputy President and CFO, Kenichiro Yoshida; Corporate Executive, in-charge of Corporate Planning & Control and Accounting, Kazuhiko Takeda; Senior General Manager of Finance and Corporate Development, Corporate Executive Atsuko Murakami.

Today, Mr. Yoshida will make the presentation and to be followed by questions and answers

Kenichiro Yoshida

I am CFO, Kenichiro Yoshida. Today I would like to explain these two topics in the next 15 minutes. Consolidated sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 increased 22% year-on-year to ¥2,062.5 billion. Consolidated operating income was ¥204.2 billion, approximately 4.4 times the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net income attributable to Sony Corporation's stockholders was ¥130.9 billion, as we’ve shown in the slide, operating income in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year included certain one-time items excluding those one-time items, operating income would have increased ¥115.6 billion.

This chart shows the cumulative results for the first half of the fiscal year excluding one-time items, operating income would have increased ¥127 billion or 64%. This chart shows the results by segment for the second quarter.

The significant improvement in the all other segment was due to the recording of a ¥32.8 billion impairment-related to the transfer of the battery business in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and this slide shows the results by the segment for the first half of the fiscal year.

Next is the consolidated results forecast for fiscal 2017. We have upwardly revised our consolidated sales forecast by ¥200 million from the August forecast to ¥8,500 billion [Sic - as in press release] primarily due to the impact of Forex.

We have upwardly revised our operating income forecast by ¥130 billion to ¥630 billion and we have also upwardly revised our forecast for net income to ¥380 billion. We have revised our foreign exchange rate assumption to ¥112 to the U.S. dollars and ¥130 to the Euro.

We expect to issue a ¥12.5 year-end dividend which combined with interim dividend we have officially approved. We will make our expected annual dividend ¥25 per share and this fiscal year results forecast for each segment as shown on this slide. As you can see, we have upwardly revised our operating income forecast by the semiconductors, Music, Home Entertainment and Sound segments.

The year-on-year positive impact on the annual operating results of our foreign exchange rate assumptions combined with the impact of foreign exchange rates already recorded in the result of the first half of the fiscal year is expected to be approximately ¥55 million in the five electronic segments in total. Moreover, we have incorporated the loss of ¥50 billion in corporate and elimination as contingency for business risks.

I will now turn to the situation in each of our businesses. I will first talk about the Mobile Communications segment. During the second quarter, sales increased 2% year-on-year primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange rates despite decrease in smartphone unit sales. Operating result deteriorated ¥6.2 billion and a ¥2.5 million operating loss was recorded.

This deterioration was primarily due to a change in the geographic mix of smartphone sales and an increase in the price of the components primarily offset by reductions in operating costs. We recorded ¥1.2 billion in operating income for the first half of the fiscal year.

For fiscal 2017, we have decreased our annual smartphone unit sales forecast by 1 million units, compared with over forecast of 15.5 million units. As a result, we have reduced our sales forecast by ¥40 billion to ¥780 billion.

We have maintained a ¥5 million forecast for operating income because we expect to offset the negative impact of the sales decrease and increase in the key price component primarily by reducing operating costs.

Next, about Game & Network Services segment, sales for the quarter increased 35% year-on-year, primarily due to an increase in PS4 software sales and impact of foreign exchange rates and an increase in PS4 hardware sales.

Operating income increased ¥35.8 billion from last year to ¥54.8 billion, primarily due to the increase in sales. As I will explain later, operating income for the quarter includes the positive impact of an adjustment of the accounting for internal royalties between subsidiaries in the segment. We upwardly revised the PS4 unit sales forecast, compared with the August forecast by 1 million units to 19 million units.

As a result, sales forecast has been upwardly revised to ¥2 trillion; however, because we expect to strengthen sales promotion activities for the holiday sales season, we have not changed our operating income forecast.

On October the 3rd, we announced that for Sony Interactive Entertainment, John Kodera has been appointed as President and CEO. SIE which operates the business in the segment and Kodera has led the Network Services business for many years and has been leading the overall product and business strategy of SIE as Deputy President since April of 2016.

Now, I’d like to explain the adjustment of the accounting method for internal royalties which I mentioned before. And as has shown here, overseas subsidiaries in this segment pay an internal royalty to the Japanese subsidiary which is primarily responsible for developing the game console platform and we discovered that, when accounting for the payment and receipt of this internal royalty, within the segment, there was a discrepancy in the timing when the royalty was recognized at their subsidiaries as it’s shown on the right side of this slide.

Consequently, we have changed the accounting process so that timing is now consistent and this chart shows what quarterly operating income would have been if the replenishment timing has been consistent since the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31 of 2017 and there is no impact on sales including on a quarterly basis, nor on annual operating income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

Next I will explain the Imaging Products and Solutions segment. In the second quarter, sales increased 16% year-on-year and operating income grew by ¥4 billion to ¥18.9 billion. This increase in sales and operating income was mainly due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and the absence in the current quarter of impact from Kumamoto earthquake in the second quarter of the previous year. That’s the – there is no change in our forecast for the full year.

Now I would like to say a few words about the Medical business. Though our collaboration with Olympus - through the collaboration with Olympus, the two products shown on this slide – and development of technology and products is progressing smoothly.

On the other hand, we recognize that will take a significant amount of time before the medical devices business achieves the desired results since the medical devices industry has constraints that are quite different from our legacy electronics business.

In 2012, we announced that we will aim to achieve ¥200 billion of sales from the medical business in fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. However, at this point in time, we think that achieving that amount will be difficult and we are reassessing the target in conjunction with our discussions of the next mid-range fab and there is no change to our commitment to the medical business over the long-term.

Next about Home Entertainment and Sound segment. In the second quarter, sales increased 28% year-on-year and operating income increased ¥6.8 billion to ¥24.4 billion. This increase in sales and operating income was primarily due to an improvement in product mix reflecting the shift to high value-added models, mainly 4K televisions and the positive impact of exchange rates.

As for the fiscal year forecast, we increased our unit sales forecast for televisions by 500,000 units and upwardly revised the sales forecast by ¥30 billion to ¥1,200 billion. We have also upwardly revised our operating income forecast for the fiscal year by ¥18 billion to ¥6 billion, mainly due to a decline in the price of television panels which is a key component and the increase in unit sales.

Next I will talk about the Semiconductor segment. In the second quarter, sales increased 18% year-on-year and operating results improved ¥53.6 billion to ¥49.4 billion. The increase in sales was mainly due to an increase in unit sales of image sensors for mobile products. If we exclude one-time items, operating income would have increased ¥47.3 billion.

We have upwardly revised our sales forecast by ¥20 billion due to an increase in our forecast for unit sales for Image Sensors for mobile products compared with the August forecast for full year; primarily due to this increase in sales to we have upwardly revised our forecast for operating income by ¥20 billion to ¥150.

Last week on October the 23rd, we announced the commercialization of an Image Sensor for front-facing cameras used in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS. This sensor is expected to be capable of being connected to the IQ4 and IQ5 processors being developed by Mobileeye.

Next I will talk about the Pictures segment. Sales increased 27% year-on-year and operating income increased ¥4.5 billion to ¥7.7 billion. The increase in both sales and operating income was primarily due to the strong worldwide theatrical performance of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Motion Pictures. There is no change to our forecast for the fiscal year.

We have already decided to make the four movies shown here, which are all related to Spider-Man. Going forward, we will work to expand the franchise of our Spider-Man related IP. In addition, we announced the appointment of Mike Hopkins as the Chairman of Sony Pictures Television.

Mike will have responsibility for both the television productions and media network businesses. His career has spanned both businesses and he has knowledge and experience in the OTT space as well, recently serving as the CEO of HULU.

Next, I will talk about the Music segment. Second quarter sales increased 38% year-on-year and operating income increased ¥16 billion to ¥32.5 billion. The mobile game application Fate/Grand Order, continued to make a significant contribution to financial performance. In addition, sales of recorded music and music publishing increased year-on-year due to an increase in streaming revenue.

We have upwardly revised our forecast for the operating income of the segment by ¥19 billion to ¥94 billion for the full year to reflect the strong performance in the first half. In addition, Aniplex, which operates the mobile game application business started to distribute a new title in August called Magia Record.

Finally, I will explain the Financial Services segment. Second quarter sales increased 7% year-on-year and operating income increased ¥3 billion to ¥36.6 billion. This increase in operating income was primarily due to a decline in the loss ratio for automobile insurance at Sony Assurance and increase in insurance premiums at Sony Life. There is no change to the forecast for the fiscal year.

That is the end of my explanation.

Masaru Sugiyama

Thank you for your presentation. Sugiyama of Goldman Sachs. Two questions if I may. First question, in the Music segment, when we look at the segment breakdown, no change in fiscal in download Q-over-Q, but the streaming grew very much over the previous quarter. Is it because of the change in payment scheme or any one-time items?

What’s the reason behind this growth of streaming? And the second point again on Music, about the business strategy of Aniplex, please give us your comment? And in your reporting is released and there will be another two titles, but what is the production capacity of Aniplex for the mobile game application and what’s your policy going forward?

Kenichiro Yoshida

The first question concerning the Music business and the second question concerns the Aniplex of the Music segment. So will answer the question first and this is supplemented by Takeda. The breakdown, streaming, indeed, streaming has grown substantially. Basically, it is a matter of market trend. Of course, we are reviewing the rates and charges, but a rather more so than that, as a major trend, there has been a major growth of the streaming market.

And about Aniplex, as you pointed out, going forward, we have a plan of continuing with such and to maximize the value of animation IP, and the Fate/Grand Order, before the great success of Fate/Grand Order, there were many animation IP distribution and like 16 titles and various trials were made. And for each one, it would incur some cost, but not as costly as a console game software IP. And so, in order to maximize the animation IP value, we would like to continue with this kind of policy.

Again concerning streaming, outside the Japan, centering on the U.S. market, there has been major increase and along with the Fate/Grand Order, streaming is another profit driver.

Next question please.

Yu Okazaki

Thank you. Okazaki, Nomura Securities. On Semiconductors and Television, I have questions. First of all, image sensor unit sales forecast has been revised up. What’s the background situation for this? And also, production capacity has increased so far. So, can you give us an update on the current status?

And on TV business, again, the forecast for the unit sales is being revised upward. And toward the end sales season, was the competitive landscape the turnover cost down, so that operating income increase higher, but the same situation applies to other competitive players, is there not a risk of price cuts by the competitors?

Kenichiro Yoshida

Thank you. So the first question is on Semiconductors and another one on TV. The first question will be answered by myself and the second one addressed by Mr. Takeda. First of all, on the first question, in the previous meeting, when we prepared for the forecast in August, the product mix was changed by Asian players. So we reviewed our product mix very carefully.

But, the sales are not as down as we had expected at that time when we were cautious. And also the improvement in the model mix has contributed to the improvement in profitability also on the capacity side. The national production, we’ve increased the monthly capacity from up to 80,000 slices every month.

Going forward, we plan to increase our capacity further up to 100,000 slices. And for the second quarter, on average, we produced 85K. In the third quarter, 88K on a monthly basis and your question on Sony TV would be answered by Takeda.

Kazuhiko Takeda

You are correct. The reduction in panel cost is a situation that applies to all the competitors. Given that situation, product sales forecast for the second half, we take a cautious view, don’t follow the volume, but to make sure that we are profitable. The policy remains unchanged.

And so, a shift in favor of premium models that’s extending since last year 4K and larger screens, larger than 55 inch. In that case, the proportion of 4K in our business is higher than the market. So our policy have not pursuing the volume for volume sake has been in a change and we are very cautious about the price – setting of the price.

Mikio Hirakawa

Thank you very much. From Merrill Lynch, my name is Hirakawa. I have a question about Network and Mobile Communications, one question for each. Games actually, games network, because I came late, maybe I missed some of the discussions. PS Plus subscriptions members, number of members how many are they?

And, the price increase is taking effect at this moment. When it subsides, what would happen to the margin? And then after that, how much contribution the margin would contribute to the network? And next question, Mobile Communication business. On the IR Day, the building up of the recurring businesses, that’s the main theme, but for ROIC, it remains low.

So going forward, are you going to use ROIC as a metric or do you have any idea of using different metric for next fiscal year onwards? That’s my second question. Thank you.

Kenichiro Yoshida

Thank you. Your first question, allow me to answer, followed by Ms. Murakami. For the second question, I will start answering first. As you rightly said, the ROIC remains low for mobile and then, this business as Hirai says, last inch hardware – inch hardware, and the state-of-the-art technologies are concentrating this mobile business.

So we will do our best. But of course, we need to have the returns and we need to make the products more attractive and then the fixed cost has come down. Therefore, the major point going forward would be utilizing image sensor capabilities to increase the attractiveness and the appeal of the products. We haven’t achieved the full results, yes. But we will take a long-term view to strengthen in this area.

For games, PS Plus members, Murakami – Ms. Murakami would you like to answer?

Atsuko Murakami

At the end of the fiscal 2016, ¥26.4 million was the announcement and the participation rate on a worldwide basis, PS4 users, 40% of the PS4 users are the members of PS Plus and going forward, inclusive of the light users PS4 spreads are more likely to the base and then this participation lead is going to slow down a bit and the existing members, for existing members, we would like to make our services more attractive, so that the retention rate remains high, that’s going to be more important. PS Plus, there is the contract of one month, three months or one year. It is not easy to retain them for long time, but we will implement or we have been implementing measures to retain them.

Thank you.

Yasuo Nakane

Nakane of Mizuho. Two questions. First point about Music and those are the ¥50 billion risk buffers, about the upward revision of Music segment, it reflects the first half results, but you have not reviewed the second half reciprocates and also Streaming and Image Media, which made a greater contribution to the upward revision?

And you talked about risk buffer of ¥50 billion, what’s the content of it? And the second question, about the cash flow on Page 23, and the ¥70 million, the operating cash flow, but by segment, if you could tell us to the extent as possible and in addition to increasing profit and reducing investment, what are the major points for improving the cash flow? Thank you.

Kenichiro Yoshida

About the Music segment, in a nutshell, the contribution to the better results, the games contribution is larger and about the content of the risk buffers and the cash flow, for the first, the former part, Takeda and the latter part, Ms. Murakami will respond.

Kazuhiko Takeda

First about the risk buffers, the way of approaching the risk buffer, we look at the results of each business of the second quarter and based on the outlook of the second half and at the time of August forecast, we had a ¥110 billion risk buffers, but we view risk an opportunity for each business and came up with a number of ¥50 billion.

It’s not that any of the risks have surfaced, but the third quarter is the biggest sales season for us and so, we cannot be too optimistic about what may happen. And also the market environment changed such as the cost of the key components in the competitive landscape and exchange rate fluctuation and the risk of business conditions slowing down.

So in the past, we were affected by the change in the business environment and so we remained cautious about this. At this point in time, we do not foresee any major restructuring.

Atsuko Murakami

Let me talk about the cash flow. By segment, you talked about, so let me talk about the cash flow by segment and with the growth of the profit, Semiconductors, Game & Network Services and Music, there has been no growth. And negative growth was mobile and AG&S with the increase in sales, there was increase for the operating capital demand.

So, the cash flow, in terms of cash flow is negative, but it is the ordinary cycle and if I may talk about the overall picture of the cash flow, and the second quarter cash flow of 2017 and six months cash flow and the cash flow at the bottom or the bottom of Page 22, the cash flow for the current fiscal year compared to the previous year shows a major improvement.

For instance, net debt balance outstanding and for the current fiscal year, from negative ¥22.4 billion to negative ¥69.1 and the smaller amount and the one-time items, cash flow from profit is about ¥100 billion, but the operating capital improved by a ¥38 billion and account receivables and inventory have increased as usual, but account payable has increased in Game & Network Services.

So the result was a improvement and the Pictures for the deferred picture expense increased amount and decline compared to previous year, the picture result is better. So the improvement of ¥25 billion and then for the current fiscal year compared to the previous year, we’ve seen the rapid improvement of the results and so, there was a unpaid corporate tax of ¥40 billion and also, the - received the insurance is ¥20 billion of the equity.

There was the earthquake. And so, this is also a picture of cash flow and you asked where would be the possibility of improvement. About the profit can foresee the improvement, but other than that in game, we have increased the network services. The direct payment by customers would come through us compared to the business model through dealers, we have a higher efficiency of the cash flow operation and that is another example of the improvement in cash flow and that’s seen in this chart.

And the investment cash flow, for the current fiscal year, for the full year, we will see the same amount of the investment cash flow, but compared to the previous year on the first half comparison basis, the results are be sort of richer this year, because mainly in the Semiconductor segment, there has been a lag in payment of CapEx to the tune of ¥86 billion and also the transfer of our equity portion of AGS and that is the positive of ¥20 billion in terms of cash flow.

Because of such one-time items, when we compare the first half, year-on-year, that will not directly reflect as is usual during the second half. But during the first half, with the increase in profit, and also partially it may be offset by the increased demand for the operating capital, but the outcome will be better than that of last year. And the investment would be about the same as last year.

Next question please.

Ryosuke Katsura

Katsura, SMBC Nikko. I like to ask two questions continue with the cash flow question and also one related to semiconductors. You are increasing your dividend according to your announcement. And going forward, your policy on cash flow and your policy on allocation of cash flow, I don’t think you have any policy analysis about – you can give us a clue about the cash flow management and dividend if any – if mentioned can be shared with us, we will appreciate.

And the second point is about the semiconductors. I think if I memory is correct, the operating margin over 20% is sort of a present in the remarks and you wanted to exceed that unless you are there, you think about a further growth of the company through investment. But in the current situation, as I said, you are in full operations, so what’s your thinking – thoughts about the growth of this particular segment and investment required for semiconductors?

In the third quarter, with full operation as 88K slices I think that, please talk about the inventory and also future demand, what’s your thoughts going forward about the rate of operations via capacity going forward?

Kenichiro Yoshida

Thank you. And your first question about the thoughts on the cash flow management and how they will be distributed. On a normalized basis, cash flow is linked to other profits. So, at the Corporate Strategy Meeting, Ms. Takeda has said and once we reach a certain level of profitability, then the key thing is to maintain, because in the past we reached seven points always only to see reduction in the profitability afterwards.

But we’d like to maintain that high level and in terms of the return to the shareholders, over the long-term, yes, we have increased our dividend. The ¥25, which we think this year is not a catch on our dividend policy. But one point to consider is the investment opportunity and also financial strength of the company, stabilizing financial structure of the company is important related to the investment opportunity.

One idea that we discussed between myself and Murakami is that, the commercial paper issuance in the United States to this fund was – we able to raise such funds on a stable and agile basis, then we will think about more investments. But to increase the rating of the company, we have to have a strong capital base and a financial structure with the company.

So, the – we have to increase the capital – equity capital excluding the financial services and also to do investments for growth, we have to have a strong financial basis and to your second question concerning Semiconductors, our view on future investment.

Atsuko Murakami

For this year, we see the level of operations of the capacity. So, for this year, I don’t think there is high risk with these numbers, but it depends on the customer’s trend and there could be some change for the next year. I talked about automotive application.

The automobile application comes later not sooner. So, if – drones and also the monitoring uses some of the applications, but smartphone is by far the biggest use. So, Audio then, automotive applications, the cross sensing, also dual cameras and higher pixel for the cameras also the factors increasing the demand for the AR and also certification purposes.

These are other types of applications, basically for the sensing purpose in that area, the question is whether we can really provide added value with our technology and depending on the success there, we have to revisit our policy on the production – production capacity contemplating these different options depending on those factors.

Junya Ayada

Thank you very much. From Daiwa Securities, my name is Ayada. I have a question about the Semiconductor and Games, one each. In a more abstract way, maybe, but first, let me ask you about the semiconductor business. This fiscal year, as has been mentioned earlier, the profit margin is going to be increased and at the IR you explained to us what kind of measures you are going to take.

What was the achievement? I would imagine that there will be more than 20% improvement in the margin. So, among various business opportunities, is there any further room for improving the margin or do you have such a will to do that? That’s my first question.

Second question about Games. In the second quarter, in terms of Yen, network sales has increased by 50% or so, most likely this trend is likely to continue in the third and the fourth quarter, in the third and the fourth quarter, do you think there is a high probability of increasing the profit or earnings? From next year onwards, what kind of risks or metrics you have to be aware of for next year onward? And there was some cautious view for the businesses for next year – fiscal year onward would you elaborate more?

Kenichiro Yoshida

Thank you. First, your question about Semiconductor margin, is there any room for improvement of the margin or will? We have both, yes. There is room to improve and we have a will to do it. If we look back on the three-years timeframe, applications for mobile product sensing, dual lens and front-facing cameras or multiple lenses for front-facing cameras, those are the possibilities.

How can we secure the manufacturing capacity, is one point we have to be mindful of and also how to secure the human resources, that’s a challenge as well. In any case, in the past, certain risks emerged, so, it used to be high risk on the high return and this is the area of high risk return we have to be mindful of the risk when we try to pursue the return, higher return.

For Games, as I said earlier, Playstation is a console, that’s the main thing of foundation. With the cycle of the console, the performance, business results may vary along the access of the console. ¥2 trillion is the sales for this fiscal year and more than half most likely will be coming from network and for this fiscal year, the unit sales is approaching the level of last year. There are mitigating factors to mitigate the console cycles so far.

I maybe repeating myself, but for one thing, business model used to be B2B, royalty model, but now it has shift to a direct-to-consumer model. And business main access, hardware is important, but rather than hardware, the number of users is getting more important monthly average users of PS Plus subscribers, numbers and also how much time are they putting in using this console that’s ARPU. So, the access seems to be shifting from hardware to user base.

Thirdly, there is a change of revenue cycle, clearly in game sales, for example. After the customers purchase the disc or after they download the software, they can purchase items or upgrades. So the in-game sales proportion is increasing. With all these, the console cycle is being mitigated by these factors. Thank you.

Masahiro Ono

Ono of Morgan Stanley. Two questions. First, not directly related to the earnings announcement, but in the entertainment area, or the game, the – Mr. Andy House is leaving and in the Pictures, or the top of TV business changed. Over a short period of time, there has been such changes. Now, looking ahead, half-a-year or one-year, are there any action points we should be taking in the organization.

You mentioned that Mr. Kodera will he heading the TV and for the Game and for TV, the new CEO has been appointed. Do you think there will be a smooth transfer in the operation of the organization? Or will there be something new emerging with the change of the management or the leadership?

The second question, as Mr. Yoshida mentioned earlier, in the segment of Game, you talked about in-Game sales. For instance, Activision or other overseas third-party companies generate a very high profitability in Game. So for Sony, as business opportunities when you adopt the third-party contents for in-game sales, do you have any plans or ideas at the moment?

Kenichiro Yoshida

First about the management change. There has been changes, but that happened based on the individual decision. But what’s important here is that in the area of Game, there would be further expansion of network business because, Kodera was the one who launched the Network businesses and under his leadership, we can strengthen the direction of increasing the recurring business and that’s the important aspect.

And in the Pictures business, at this time, Mike Hopkins is heading the TV business, which remains vacant for some time. So, we will be strengthening the management structure of TV sector and so when we square up establish that very expeditiously. Concerning the in-game trend of our Game business, it is significant for us as well.

And for the third-party, there – the increase in their sales would mean a very significant for us also. And for the first-party in our case, compared to other companies or the in-game proportion is still relatively low. But under the leadership of Kodera, there will be a appropriate exploration and decision taken in the future.

