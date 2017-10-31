Legacy Reserves: Expect Some News

Perhaps one of the most misunderstood energy companies right now is Legacy Reserves (LGCY), a business whose operations in the Permian Basin grants it a nice piece of the market, but that has been hit by concerns among investors related to its debt and now the possibility of a major corporate change. In what follows, I will detail some items that I believe investors in the E&P firm should watch out for as earnings near on November 1st after the market closes, items that have the potential to make or break the business.

Keep an eye out for news related to corporate changes

Earlier this year, when Legacy announced its second quarter financial results, management stated that they were effectively changing their business strategy. The goal here is to grow its asset values and, in doing so, they announced that they will need to strengthen their balance sheet. So far, nothing has come of that that management has released publicly, but an expectation I have is that management might expound upon this either in the third quarter earnings release or, at the latest, in the fourth quarter earnings release.

The fear market participants have is that Legacy’s move, whatever it may be, could be heavily dilutive to common shareholders and possibly even preferred shareholders. After all, there are really only a few ways to raise money (issue debt, issue stock, or generate positive cash flow). At this point in time, issuing debt would be difficult given Legacy’s existing corporate structure, and with a low market cap, it might be difficult to issue stock unless it’s part of a larger plan to engage in a complete restructure of the entity.

This does not mean, by the way, that Legacy can or should go bankrupt. I would argue that the chance of that happening at this time is remarkably small. Instead, changing from a pass-through entity into a C-Corp could happen. Truth be told, I am not a tax expert, so I don’t feel confident giving an assessment of the impact there, and that’s the sole reason I have not bought more shares of Legacy over the past few months.

Of course, it should be said here that there is another alternative. While Legacy has made the statements I mentioned above, we also need to be cognizant of the fact that energy prices have now changed and have done so for the better. Since their second quarter earnings release, WTI crude prices have risen by 8.8%, and from the average seen in the second quarter, prices are up 11.9%. This should, obviously, be a boon to cash flow for the fourth quarter and, to a lesser extent, the third quarter, and may convince management to stay the course for a variety of reasons. Either way, I suspect some sort of update will be coming shortly.

Costs will be mixed

One thing I like about Legacy is that, before they decided to boost their capital expenditures for this year, they were capable of generating very strong operating cash flow and free cash flow at existing energy prices compared to the size of their market cap. This has changed with management’s plan to grow capex and the end result here is something that only time will tell, but what we do know is that market participants should expect some changes in the company’s cost structure.

Aside from the clear change in capex, with management expecting to spend a mid-point of $148.5 million in the second half of this year compared to $48.3 million seen in the first half, I think that investors shouldn’t be surprised to see the company’s cash-based general and administrative expenses rise on a per-boe (barrel of oil equivalent) basis compared to what was seen in the second quarter of this year. This can be derived from the fact that this cost category totaled just $1.83 per boe in the second quarter of this year, but management expects this number to average $1.91 per boe at the mid-point of guidance in the second half. Even so, this will represents a modest decrease from the $2.04 seen throughout the first half of this year, so from that angle investors should be content.

While this is a negative, Legacy should see a rather sizable decrease in its lease operating expenses on a per-boe basis. In the second half of this year, management expects this to range between $10 and $10.25 per boe, which is down considerably from the $11.94 seen in the first half of this year and represents a drop from the $10.99 seen in the second quarter. Although this looks small, when you put it in perspective, the change is significant to a firm whose market cap is a paltry $112.24 million. At the mid-point of guidance, this would represent savings in the full second half of this year of $16.64 million, though it’s probable that the lion’s share of this improvement will occur in the fourth quarter based off of Legacy’s capex schedule.

Expect some metrics to be a little better

Personally, I believe that investors will likely be surprised in a positive way with Legacy’s operating performance. Irrespective of its corporate structure decision, the company is going through a big change right now because of their increased drilling. While it’s possible this could lead to waste, we need to keep in mind that management has it in their own best interests to underpromise and overdeliver.

This, combined with the fact that costs have been declining this year (from the first quarter through now, while being up year-over-year), suggests to me that we might see some better-than-expected numbers come out. This applies not only to Legacy’s cost structure, but may also apply to the E&P firm’s production figures, which may come in higher than anticipated.

Takeaway

Right now, I would say that there are few, if any, energy firms out there that are more interesting than Legacy. There exists a lot of uncertainty at the moment of a change in corporate structure, which may or may not hit investors hard (or may not take place at all now that energy’s on the rise). However, the company’s operating performance, combined with its goal to grow output, suggests to me that, while its risk is higher than I’d love because of its potential changes, the upside could be far greater than anything else that’s out there today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCY and LGCYO, mostly the latter.