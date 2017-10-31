Halliburton: Long-Term Short

Halliburton (HAL) has seen its share price decline recently as its revenue growth erodes due to growing competition. HAL’s price action is breaking down on both short- and long-term charts, signaling investor sentiment is weakening. Moreover, the company’s fundamental operations are under pressure. A way to gain short exposure to the company is by using a bear put spread, which can limit potential losses.

Price Action: Short-Term

The chart below is of HAL over the last three years. There are a number of negative signals presented by the chart. HAL’s stock looks to have topped out in early 2014, just prior to the oil price crash of 2014-2015. HAL subsequently saw its share price get cut in half during the downturn.

While its stock did recover higher throughout 2016, HAL is now rolling back over to the downside. This selling pressure is bearish, and the company’s inability to capture new highs signals that investors may be looking to reprice the stock lower.

Price Action: Long-Term

On a longer-term chart, HAL looks to have a lot more potential downside. The $40 range has acted as major support over the last 20 years, and a break below it could lead to selling pressure all the way down into the mid- $20s.

A major observation of HAL’s long dated chart is that the stock is volatile, moving gradually higher from 2003, all the way up until 2014. Now however, with the stock make lower highs, and rolling back lower, sellers could pick up momentum, driving its share price back to 2014 lows.

Fundamental Narrative

HAL’s issues are largely a product of its own success. The company greatly benefited from U.S. shale over the last two decades, with revenue peaking in 2014. Almost half of HAL’s peak 2014 revenue came from U.S. shale, with the company being dominant in key service lines like pressure pumping and completion equipment. Between 2011 and 2014 though, a number of competitive pressures reduced profitability in HAL’s North American operations.

Many of HAL’s efficiency gains in pressure pumping, such as with 24-hour operations, have gradually been replicated by peers, while HAL has also faced pressures in more technologically sophisticated areas like completion equipment, according to a Morningstar Report.

An oversupply of pressure pumping equipment is coinciding with a period of relatively strong U.S. shale activity, which is currently threatening HAL’s pressure pumping profitability. In its most recent quarter, management provided negative margin guidance, driving its share price lower. Management stated that North American revenue from HAL’s drilling and evaluation business is likely to fall in step with the average U.S. rig count in the fourth quarter. Although 2017 started off well, the average rig count in the United States has fallen in 10 of the past 12 weeks.

Moreover, HAL is also a vulnerable market behemoth in the fracking industry, reporting lower-than-expected margins for the third quarter in its large completion and production (C&P) business. Margins in the business rose 15%, but missed expectations of a 16% rise, leading to selling pressure on its share price.

The Trade

Investors looking to gain short exposure to HAL need to realize that the company’s share price is volatile. Therefore, a bear put spread makes a lot of sense in the current situation. The spread I am looking at is the January 2019 40/35 bear put spread. The strategy buys the $40 strike put, while selling the $35 strike put. In total, the strategy costs roughly $1.75, to make a max gain of $3.25, or a 185% return on investment if the share price is below $35 on expiration.

It is important to note that while using this strategy limits losses to the premium paid up front, it is possible for premium to be lost entirely. This means that you should weight the position appropriately in your portfolio.

Conclusion

HAL’s stock looks to be breaking down on both intermediate and long-term charts. With competitive pressures mounting, HAL’s margins are declining, leading to selling pressure on the stock. Investors interested in taking a short position on the stock may want to consider using a bear put spread, which can limit losses, but also offers leveraged return potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Put Spread