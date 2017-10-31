Stocks: Smooth Sailing

While the waters remain smooth and the skies clear, the sailing going forward is still not without risks.

U.S. stocks are enjoying smooth sailing from corporate earnings as we head into the last two months of 2017. Results for the most recently completed third quarter so far have been strong despite some notable cross currents. And the outlook for the next few quarters is also holding up well. All of this is supportive of further stock market gains in the coming months despite increasingly premium valuations. But challenges remain including an increasingly high bar for corporations to clear going forward.

Another Good Quarter

U.S. corporations essentially had a free pass heading into third quarter earnings season that began a few weeks ago. In the wake of the destruction and disruption to business activity brought by the barrage of major hurricanes that struck various parts of the United States during the second half of the third quarter. Put simply, corporations had a generally understandable reason to attribute worse than expected earnings in the past quarter, whether legitimate or not, and the market would have likely granted safe harbor to these companies with the belief that earnings would bounce back along with the post storm recovery process.

Instead, we have seen the exact opposite take place thus far.

Impressive

First, corporate earnings have come in impressively well to date during the third quarter earnings season with more than one half of companies in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) having now reported. The latest reading on annualized as reported earnings at $106.96 per share according to S&P Global (SPGI) is down from the initial estimates of $107.61 heading into the quarter on September 30, but what else is new. Simply meeting this initial bar by the end of earnings season would be a feat in a quarter without major hurricane damage, so the fact that the current reading is only down by -0.60% given the weather related headwinds is notable.

Moreover, this latest reading from S&P Global dated October 26 does not include the parade of blow out tech earnings that vaulted the stock market higher last Friday. As a result, companies have an outside shot of actually beating the $107.61 per share expectations heading into Q3 reporting season, which would mark the second time this year after doing the same in Q1.

Even if stocks fall short of the high initial expectations bar, they now appear well on track to surpass the previous all-time profit highs in GAAP earnings set in 2014 Q3 at $105.96 per share. Impressive indeed and most supportive of a U.S. stock market badly in need of all of the fundamental support it can get with current valuations still lingering near all-time highs. For even if high stock valuations can be justified by persistently low inflation and interest rates, they are still left with little margin for error if either of these forces mean revert to the upside as so many stock analysts suggest is imminent.

Few Ports In A Storm

Another notable characteristic of the third quarter earnings season so far is that the market has shown limited patience in granting amnesty to companies adversely impacted by the recent weather. The insurers most directly impacted have been spared, but this is due to the fact that investors are keen enough to know that the damage caused by hurricanes provide more than enough room for insurers to increase policies and raise premiums down the road to more than make up today’s jump in claims. But the stocks of other companies have not been so fortunate.

Consider Expedia (EXPE) for example, which saw roughly -25% lopped off of its stock price over the past week after missing quarterly earnings expectations due to weather related challenges and despite the fact that quarterly revenue was +15% higher versus the year ago period.





While the outcome over the past week was disconcerting for Expedia shareholders, it is reassuring from an overall stock market (DIA) health standpoint, as it highlights that valuations still matter to investors at the end of the day. Expedia at roughly 32 times trailing 12-month earnings had been trading at a nearly 60% premium to its long-term historical average. And it should be expected by investors that when stocks trading at such lofty heights miss expectations whether justified or not, they will feel a commensurate amount of pain to the downside. It will be interesting to see how these same forces play out once they return to today’s high flying momentum driven tech sector (XLK).

It is also worth noting that even in the wake of Expedia’s major stock price decline, it is still trading at a 32% premium to its historical average valuation. This is another important point that highlights the dilemma facing investors once today’s still roaring bull market finally draws to a close. For when the time finally comes when the broader stock market starts to fall in earnest, it may need to fall by -30% to -40% or more along the way before value oriented investors that finally step in to bring bear markets to an end may even begin to consider starting to buy. Such are worries for another day potentially coming as soon as 2018. But in the meantime, the recent experience of Expedia highlights the importance of the S&P 500 Index (VOO) as a whole getting as much as it can in earnings gains to help support today’s lofty stock prices as much as possible.

Red Skies At Night?

The skies remain blue and the sailing smooth, but this does not mean that the U.S. stock market is not without challenges from a corporate earnings perspective in the months ahead. While the 2017 Q3 earnings season is looking strong and estimates are holding strong for 2017 Q4 and 2018 Q1, the waters have the potential to get rough for a number of reasons.

Higher Bar

First, the earnings growth bar is becoming increasingly more challenging to clear. For example, if the quarter were to end today, the year-over-year growth rate in annual GAAP earnings on the S&P 500 Index for 2017 Q3 would be +20% higher versus the year ago period in 2016 Q3. Sounds impressive. But it is much less so when this same earnings reading is essentially flat versus the same period from three years ago in 2014 Q3 and is still lower on an inflation adjusted basis despite the fact that stocks are +25% higher over this same three-year time period. Thus, the reason why recent earnings growth has been so impressive is because the market continues to emerge from a two-year profit recession.

But starting next quarter, the easy year-over-year comparisons start to go away as companies will start to have to clear the higher bar that has been established with the much stronger earnings that started to come with 2016 Q4 and accelerated into 2017. In short, continued earnings growth is a key support to further gains in the stock market, and this will become tougher to achieve going forward in an environment where short-term central bank interest rates are increasingly on the rise and the tailwind of monetary stimulus is steadily fading away.

Stronger Dollar

Another growing headwind for corporate earnings is building on the horizon with the renewed strength of the U.S. dollar in recent weeks. One of the primary tailwinds for “better than expected” corporate earnings throughout 2017 has been the steady and sharp weakening of the U.S. dollar (UUP), as overseas earnings have been made worth more for multi-national corporations and the ability to sell products abroad made easier.





But since late September and accelerating into October, the U.S. dollar appears to have bottomed at a key long term support level and has been increasingly on the rise ever since. While currency markets are notoriously unpredictable, such recent dollar strength could easily be justified by the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve has been coming off as more hawkish while the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have appeared more dovish (perhaps in part by coordinated design). Regardless of the reason, if the U.S. dollar continues steadily if not sharply rising in 2017 Q4, what was once a key tailwind for corporate earnings could quickly turn into a meaningful headwind.

Rising Bond Yields

While I remain of the view that Treasury yields (TLT) are likely to remain low if not continue lower due to relative value versus the rest of the world coupled with the fact that inflationary pressures remain benign and sustained growth prospects limited in an environment where central bankers are increasingly tightening monetary policy (read: rising odds of a recession at some point down the road), the potential remains for a sustained rise in bond (AGG) yields to fully take hold.

But despite the swagger of equity analysts proclaiming that such an outcome will be negative for bonds but positive for stocks, this is simply not how interconnected financial markets work. For unless the rise in interest rates is accompanied by one booming wave of sustained economic growth and higher inflation, any sustained rise in bond yields could spell the quick end of the second longest bull market in history, for it would remove a key justification for premium stock valuations at the same time it raises the cost of capital and changes the metrics on the corporate share repurchase math, thus stripping the stock market of a key buyer that has been propping up stocks for so many years during the post crisis period while institutional and individual investors have steadily streamed to the exits.

Once again, higher bond yields is not my base case, but stock bulls should be careful what they flippantly observe and dismiss when it comes to interest rates.

The market appears to be giving little notice to headwinds such as these from a corporate earnings perspective at the present time. But the risk remains that these forces could begin to unsettle investors the more that they accumulate, particularly given the lofty premiums already tied to current stock prices.

The Bottom Line

It has been smooth sailing for corporate earnings in 2017 Q3, which has provided an important boon for stock prices that continue to move relentlessly to the upside. As long as earnings hold strong as expected, this bodes well for stock prices through the remainder of the year and into the start of 2018.

But while the stock market waters remain smooth and the skies clear, I will leave it to those at the Dalgety Bay Sailing Club, who sound like they might make prudent investors if they ever decided to get out of the sailing business, to explain the importance of continuing to diligently manage risk in the current market environment despite today’s clear blue skies.

“The risks associated with a sailing event should be assessed well ahead of the event so that the risk factors that are seen to be serious may be addressed during the planning stages for the event. The risk assessment needs to be quantitative to facilitate giving the most serious risks the most attention.

Some risks are inherent to sailing and racing, some are due to local factors and some are dynamic, for example, the weather, sea state and tidal currents. Consequently the risk assessment should be considered also dynamic and re-reviewed when conditions change.”

--Dalgety Bay Sailing Club

Whether it’s sailing or investing, I couldn’t have said it better myself. Stay long and enjoy the smooth sailing. But avoid complacency and plan ahead, for both sailing and investing are risky endeavors to be certain.

