McDonald's: Coffee, Local Flavor And Late Night Eats Will Drive

McDonald's (MCD) posted a strong third quarter last week as the global restaurant giant continues to post excellent comparable sales growth across the globe. McDonald's is running a great game plan to improve global sales by increased menu localization as well as novel ideas to boost revenue across multiple day parts.

While I don't love McDonald's current valuation, which implies a multiple of nearly 24x next year's earnings, I do think investors will be pleasantly delighted by McDonald's continued refranchising and, frankly, improved operational strategy and focus. For now, I will remain on the sidelines, but here's why I am interested in buying this company on a pullback to the $140-145.

Renewed Focus on Operational Strategy is Driving Comps

Analyzing McDonald's quarterly financial results are a mess given the massive refranchising and mass sale of operations that are leading to one-time earnings gains. However, McDonald's adjusted EPS grew about 7% y/y ex-currency to $1.76 per share, driven by a huge reduction in share count (about 4%) and an increase in operating earnings on the existing business. However, I'm less worried about EPS than I am about McDonald's ability to grow top-line revenue, as comp sales growth will drive EPS growth.

After Don Thompson's short-lived tenure, I was unsure about where and how the company was going to drive top-line growth -particularly in mature markets. However, I believe the team is refocused and feeling far more confident in taking risks now that Steve Easterbrook has won the market's credibility with the introduction and expansion of all day breakfast.

Among the developed markets key strategic initiatives that I'm so excited about is the re-launch of McCafe. Over the past few years, McCafe and Dunkin (DNKN) have fallen far behind Starbucks (SBUX) in the taste category, and even further behind "third wave" coffee that is popular with millennials.

As followers know, I'm bullish on the millennial move to the suburbs, and I think McDonald's is betting heavily (and correctly) on its ability to be a strong option for millennial consumers. I have yet to try the new McCafe products, but I suspect the significantly upgraded equipment and likely new coffee and espresso suppliers will greatly improve overall product quality, which I believe will drive comps.

In addition to betting heavily on coffee, I like McDonald's decision to cater to local consumer tastes to a greater extent. Easterbrook spoke heavily on the call about the success of investing in local flavors, saying:

"In France, the Signature beef and chicken line uses breads, meats, cheeses and sauces that capture the regional gastronomy of the country. The UK is having great success in their modernized restaurants with their version of Signature beef, inspired by the English pub burgers with thick, juicy beef and beechwood-smoked bacon, piled high with freshly-prepared toppings on a brioche-style bun. Canada's launch of the Seriously Chicken platform appeals to Canadians' preference for international flavors with local sourcing. It provides a great complement to the market's popular Mighty Angus beef burgers."

In the past, I think McDonald's would have been more worried about finding "leverageable" menu items. With the decreased capital intensity, McDonald's is more concerned with investments in local food that I believe will drive the long-term value of the business, and concurrently, it should allow restaurants to capture near-term "trade-up" sales from basic items.

Lastly, but of lesser importance, I am excited about McDonald's partnership with UberEATS. McDonald's is still in the early stages of this partnership, but I like what the company is discovering thus far. First, a lot of the business is incremental to existing business. This will translate to incremental revenue and profits for franchisees, which should make them excited about providing solid service to this initiative. Easterbrook also shared that about 60% of this business is coming from the evening and overnight -previously underpenetrated dayparts. Success is being driven by younger, urban area consumers who I suspect are ordering some McDonald's after a few intoxicating substances. I am actually very excited to hear an update on this business through the fall and winter quarter with the strong awareness and colder weather in key markets like New York, Chicago, and Boston.

The strategy is great, but the price is not

In addition to a more experimental and innovative in-store operational strategy, I think McDonald's reduction of capital intensity-taking franchisee-owned restaurants from 91% from 81% --is an excellent strategy for long-term shareholder value. That being said, I think shares look expensive. Even after updating my DCF to incorporate a rosier comparable store sales growth rate in 2018 and 2019, the high end of my fair value range is $162-a few percentage points below the current share price.

That being said, I believe that barring a broader market pullback, McDonald's stock could easily return 6-8% per year from current levels driven by buybacks, dividends, and strong comp store sale growth. Nevertheless, I prefer to buy even great companies with a larger margin of safety, so I would like to see a pullback to the $140-145 range before establishing a position. Admittedly, that could take a long time if management continues to execute at the high level we have grown accustomed to under Easterbrook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.