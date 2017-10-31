Endurance International Group Holdings' (EIGI) CEO Jeff Fox on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Angela White

Thanks, Nicole. Good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our third quarter 2017 earnings call.

First, we will go through some prepared remarks after which we will turn to Q&A. We have prepared a presentation to accompany our comments which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.endurance.com. While not necessary to follow along, we recommend referencing the presentation slides alongside our prepared remarks. As is customary, let me now read the Safe Harbor statement.

Statements made on today's call will include forward‐looking statements about Endurance's future expectations, plans and prospects. All such forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary language in today's earnings release and to our Form 10‐Q filed with the SEC on August 4, 2017 for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those contemplated in these forward‐looking statements. Endurance does not assume any obligation to update any forward‐looking statements.

During this call, we will reference several non‐GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and bank adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non‐GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the presentation located in the investor relations section of our website.

Finally, year‐over‐year pro forma growth rates mentioned on this call are calculated as if we had owned Constant Contact for all of 2016. Please note that these growth rates only reflect the 2016 pro forma results for Constant Contact and are not adjusted for the pre‐acquisition periods of any of our smaller acquisitions made during 2016.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jeff Fox, our founder and CEO.

Jeff Fox

Thanks, Angela. I think I’m going to read a little slower than that. Before I dive into the prepared comments, I want to hit a few high level topics that I think are important to set the tone for this call and calls going forward. First, we have a high quality set of assets, which both Marc and I will reference multiple times. My experience is that high quality assets are the result of talented people and I have been very pleased with the energy and capability of the people I’ve met since joining the company.

Second, we are not growing at the rate we expected as these assets have been assembled and our first steps will be to simplify how we operate, to begin to have a team executing at the scale we have accumulated.

So with that said, welcome to our third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. I am very excited to be here this morning and to represent the team that I joined in August. While still early in my tenure, I’m pleased with what I’ve seen so far.

As you know, we have a highly valuable set of market-leading businesses in the domain name, web hosting and email marketing space. Strategically, we are positioned with scale to invest in a dynamic and growing total addressable market. The nature of our historic M&A model, with a focus on growth, and cash generating assets has resulted in a strong cash flow foundation built upon multiple products and services across multiple brands.

In 2017, we will do over $1 billion in revenue through relationships with over 5 million subscribers. However, as I mentioned, due in part to the rapid acquisition of assets, we do not operate at the scale we have accumulated. Specifically, in our web presence business, our plan is to integrate selected operations and offerings in order to invest in the experience and value we deliver to our targeted higher revenue customers.

In our email marketing business, the acquisition of Constant Contact has worked well for the company, with excellent profit and cash flow generation. Going forward, we will invest more in this business in order to bring additional capabilities to our customers. In both segments of our business, we believe we have opportunities to grow by focusing investments on continuously increasing the value we can deliver to our current and future customers.

Turning now to Q3 performance, GAAP revenue was $295.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was 93.8 million, and free cash flow was 31.9 million. We ended the quarter with approximately 5.1 million subscribers on platform at an average revenue per subscriber of $19.03.

Operationally, our businesses continued to execute on planned initiatives. In our web presence business, we continued to focus on the acquisition of higher lifetime revenue customers and hold steady with our approach to de-emphasize certain brands. Within this segment, we believe that longer-term a more integrated combination of our strategic brands operating with scale will be the basis of future growth, with continued focus on high lifetime revenue customers.

Email marketing continued to help our overall performance with year-over-year revenue growth of 6%. We believe that the email marketing opportunity across the globe is healthy, and we have a strong product in Constant Contact. Long-term we believe that growth opportunities will be driven by investment in product capabilities, marketing initiatives including international expansion, and through further collaboration with our web presence operations.

At this point, I’d like to turn the call over to Marc, our CFO and interim COO.

Marc Montagner

Thank you Jeff. On Slide 10, I am pleased to review our third quarter results. GAAP revenue for the third quarter was $295.2 million, adjusted EBITDA was $93.8 million and free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations, less capitalized expenditures and capitalized leases, was $31.9 million. Looking at the business by segment, web presence revenue totaled $193.7 million, a decrease of 1% from the same period a year ago. We saw positive revenue growth in the aggregate for our key brands. Our non-strategic brands continued to see a decline in revenue and subscribers. Email marketing revenue totaled $101.5 million. Compared to the same period a year ago, the email marketing segment grew approximately 6% year-over-year.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA by segment, web presence contributed $42.6 million. Email marketing contributed $51.1 million to adjusted EBITDA in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA for the web presence segment excludes the impact of approximately $14 million in impairment expenses related to the reduction in value of certain intangibles, mostly domain name assets. Additionally, both segments exclude a combined total of $8 million of accrued expenses. We have reserved this $8 million in connection with ongoing discussions with the staff at the SEC to resolve potential claims arising from the investigations initiated against Endurance and Constant Contact in December 2015.

Relative to Q3 of last fiscal year, adjusted EBITDA margin in the web presence segment was essentially flat. The increase in adjusted EBITDA in the email marketing segment was driven mostly by higher revenue, the impact of 2016 restructuring accounts in Contact, and some additional direct costs allocated to the web presence segment.

GAAP cash flow from operations was $46.4 million. CapEx in Q3 2017 was $14.6 million, or 4.9% of GAAP revenue. Free cash flow was $31.9 million. During the quarter, cash from operations and free cash flow were negatively impacted by approximately $4.9 million in restructuring costs related primarily to the previously announced streamlining of our operations. As a result, during this quarter, we made a semi-annual interest payment of approximately $19 million on our high-yield debt.

Slide 11, let’s turn to year-to-date performance on a pro forma basis, which reflects the impact of owning Constant Contact in 2016. Revenue grew 3% year over year. During the same period, adjusted EBITDA grew 23% year over year on a pro forma basis. Note that the year-to-date fiscal 2016 pro forma results reflect the negative impact of a purchase accounting adjustment of approximately $14.8 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA related to the Constant Contact acquisition. Year-over-year growth rate would have been lower if factoring in the purchase accounting adjustment.

Slide 11, turning now to operating metrics, we ended Q3 with approximately 5.122 million subscribers. Total subscribers decreased by approximately 95,000 during the quarter. Subscriber losses from our non-strategic brands continue to drive the largest impact to the net subscriber losses. Combined average revenue per subscriber or ARPS was $19.03. ARPS for the web presence segment was $13.91 and for the email marketing segment, $64.26.

As we have stated previously, we expect to continue to see overall subscriber decreases for the foreseeable future. Our overall subscriber losses have been driven mostly by our decision to discontinue our non-strategic products, which have been churning out at higher than average rates. Also contributing to this has been our decision to re-allocate more marketing spend to our key brands where we target higher lifetime revenue subscribers at higher subscriber acquisition costs.

We have seen low single-digit revenue growth in the aggregate for our key brands. We also continue to see a year-over-year revenue decrease in our other non-strategic brands. Net subscriber losses continue to be driven mostly by the loss of lower value subscribers in our non-strategic products such as back-up and VPN.

A breakdown of our revenue mix during the third quarter of ‘17 is the following. Hosting services and add-ons such as security, mobile optimization, e-commerce integration represented approximately 48% of revenue. Email marketing was approximately 34%. Domain registrations, 13% and the remainder of the business, such as domain monetization and co-marketing funds, accounted for approximately 5%.

Slide 13, our expectations for the full year 2017 remain unchanged for revenue and free cash flow. We are increasing our adjusted EBITDA guidance by approximately $8 million from the midpoint of the previous guidance. On a year-over-year basis, we now expect GAAP revenue growth of 5% to 5.5%, adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 18%, free cash flow growth of approximately 25%.

We continue to expect CapEx of approximately $50 million. We now expect to pay down approximately $85 million in principal debt this year versus our original plan of $100 million. This will consist of $35 million in amortization and $50 million of prepayment.

Slide 14, we ended the third quarter with $2.020 billion in total senior debt. Including other deferred obligations and capital leases of $13 million, and total cash in the balance sheet of $73 million, total net debt at the end of the period was $1.960 billion. Our revolving credit facility remains at a zero balance and we maintain an available credit balance of $165 million.

Turning now to our calculation of bank adjusted EBITDA as defined in our credit agreement, our senior debt covenants are based on last 12-months bank adjusted EBITDA, which was $356 million in the third quarter. Our senior debt leverage ratio was 4.51 times bank adjusted EBITDA at the end of the quarter. We remain well below our maximum senior secured leverage ratio of 6.25 times. We are still committed to reducing our secured debt to bank adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to less than 4 times in the medium term.

During the quarter, our key uses of cash were approximately $38 million in interest payments, $18.5 million in debt re-payment and $25 million in deferred considerations and related payments, mostly related to our site builder joint venture. Our year-to-date performance reflects our commitment to free cash flow generation and debt repayment. We are finalizing our 2018 planning and we look forward to sharing more detail with you on the next earning call.

Our expectation is that investment will be focused on integration to operate at scale and providing value to our customers. We also expect to use excess free cash flow to continue to pay down debt.

Thank you for joining us today. I turn the call back to Jeff.

Jeff Fox

Thanks, Marc. In closing, I just want to reiterate we have a valuable set of assets, and an addressable market that we think provides for growth opportunity. We’re very focused on simplifying our company and investing in the appropriate areas to get our scale and growth to the right levels. We look forward to sharing more with you on our next call.

And thank you for joining us this morning. I’ll now turn the call back to the operator to begin Q&A.

Jason Helfstein

Jason Helfstein

Look I know you guys don't really want to talk about 2018 because you don’t have a plant yet. But just broadly speaking, Jeff you've been there for some time now. I mean, just maybe talk about you know there's a column about long-term investment versus revenue growth, what's the right way to think about that maybe in the medium term. And then any comments about churn in the core business, is that at least stable and any color you want to give us there. Thanks.

Jeff Fox

So we're obviously, I've been here since August 22 and I would say that the team is - there's a really talented group of energetic people and we have ideas of what we need to do different to get back to growth. We're not going to at this time tell you that we've completed all of our detailed planning. And we're not going to talk about 2018 or even - or beyond on this call. As it relates to the churn, I would tell you and I’ll ask Mark to color in. There were a conscious set of choices about some past interments, see there is some acquisitions or some programs pursued around gateway products that are playing out I would say consistent with the way the management team felt they would plus or minus. Those are painful from a unit perspective, but as you can tell, the teams has done a good job focusing on generating cash flow and working on and beginning to simplify the company so that we can get back to the growth that we expect to achieve when we were operating better. Mark any color.

Marc Montagner

I just want to add Jason, churn story is stable and I think we are very pleased with the result that we’re seeing in our key hosting brand, the two major ones, I think I’m very pleased with the result there.

Thomas Robb

Thomas Robb

Hi guys, this is Thomas Robb on for Brian Essex. I kind of want to take a higher – I guess the higher view on maybe your revenue breakout and some of your subscribers. So how should we think about your core versus non-core subscriber breakout of that total? And kind of like back into maybe when can we see maybe overall the churn I guess like stop and maybe start reversing on the customer growth side.

Jeff Fox

I'm going to defer to Marc as to whether or not he can answer that or feels like we should go into that level of detail.

Marc Montagner

Thomas, we don't break it down to that level or so. I could just tell you that we’re pleased with the growth we’ve seen in subscriber in key hosting brand. And you know that we have a lot of brands that we're not marketing anymore and gateway products that have been discontinued on the marketing side, showing at a very high level. It’s painful, it’s going to be painful for a while because there's a lot there. But we believe that we are focusing on maximizing the ratio, lifetime revenue per sub, lifetime value per sub divided by acquisition cost and we are very pleased with the results we’re seeing on that front. But for the future we see painful…

Jeff Fox

And in my assessment so far, I think the team is getting better and better at the investment choices around specific customer segments, specific brands, solution opportunities that we’re developing. And so again to elevate it back to the - get back to growth theme, I think we have work to do and I just don't think it's - it would serve anybody for us to go into extraordinary detail about specific units and specific unit economics.

Thomas Robb

And then maybe kind of just like looking into cash flow for 2018. Are there any kind of like of big items we should be watching for or any sort of, I guess anything we should be watching out for there. I know you guys aren’t giving exact guidance or anything like that.

Jeff Fox

Now I think in a positive view, I think that Marc and the team have done an excellent job, positioning the balance sheet with the refinancing this year and also the company has, for the most part, put past acquisition contingence and scheduled payments behind it. And so without giving a specific forecast, it's my hope that that there will be a lot more cleanliness as it relates to 2018, ’19 and beyond in terms of the uses of cash, the actual free cash flow mechanics and the investments for growth.

But Marc, I don't know if you've communicated, but there's not a whole bunch of big non-operating payments will have to be made. Obviously, we've reserved for an SEC situation if you haven’t done.

Gregg Moskowitz

Gregg Moskowitz

Gregg Moskowitz

Jeff Fox

Thank you.

Gregg Moskowitz

Sure. So, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you wanted to better integrate some of the products in order to improve the customer experience, but Endurance has always had kind of a sub-brand approach and my question is, does that impede potential for meaningful cross selling or do you think there are ways to significantly improve customer engagement across the product portfolio.

Jeff Fox

So I'm going to keep this sort of very high level, right, and not get into specifics like upsell, crosssell or execution down in the trenches. I think just the rapid accumulation of assets and some of the integration choices have made it more difficult to actually holistically serve and work with and grow customer relationships over time. I think it's going to be hard work to get to where we're producing meaningfully different metrics, but it is our belief that there is some room to improve the overall lifetime experience across our key brands with some choices over the next -- over the coming time period.

Gregg Moskowitz

And then just as a follow-up because you mentioned that the growth is not where you would like or where the team would like at this point. Is there any sort of sense that you might be able to give us even from a high level, how you're kind of thinking about the medium to long term growth potential for the web presence market overall as well as marketing for that matter?

Jeff Fox

I don't think we're going to give you anything specific. I think that's part of our planning process. Obviously, we think the email marketing is growing globally. I said that in my prepared remarks. I don't think we're tapped into the holistic opportunity there based on some choices that some of which predate the acquisition and some of them are post acquisition. So, there's an energized team I believe forming around how to get back to both unit growth and top line growth in our e-mail marketing segment. On the web presence side, those assets of come together pretty rapidly.

Obviously, some of them have been there for some time and so the complexity of some of the choices around integration and the gateway efforts I think have us in a simplify and invest mode there to make sure that we do drive our core better brands and customer experiences into market level growth rates. I think at our scale, we ultimately should expect to grow with our markets and I think you can look at all the numbers around us and different competitors have different results, but we're clearly off trend versus some of the folks we feel like we should be able to have to look like over time.

Heath Terry

Heath Terry

Jeff, if you could just give us a sense, as the company is producing the levels of EBITDA that it has this year, and you've been able to bring certain expenses under control, can you give us a sense of what you think the right level of investment there for a business like this to be able to produce the kind of growth rate that you referenced your competitors or some of your competitors at least having around the state and then a few different times over the course of the call, you’ve referenced certain choices that were made post the acquisition, can you be a little bit more specific about what you're referring to there, just so we can kind of understand what the path forward looks like?

Jeff Fox

Yeah as it relates to the right level investment, I think it's too early to foreshadow I mean obviously that comes with the detailed planning that we do. We are working on an integrated operating plan. And when I - I said, to color it there's a lot of talent here, there's a lot of energy for competing and being smarter about getting our share of the market opportunities we see out there. And so as we put that into an integrated operating plan we will, you know, I think when we announce fourth quarter earnings and talk about 2018, I think people will get a better sense of what we're thinking there. It would be too early to foreshadow any of that.

As it relates to the choices, I think that the company, you know, you can look at our disclosure over the past and there's been frankly more business units than focused teamwork and integration as it relates to investing and computing. And so I don't really want to talk about the past a whole lot, but we are using the term integrate to operate at scale because we definitely have some sub-teams that when they come together we feel like will be better aggregated competitors. And so that's really not a cost play that is a focus on competing certain plays that we're definitely implementing. We've been implementing some of those even from when I got here in my early days. The business is generating a lot of cash and I just think that we have to rethink some things as it relates to investing for a smarter and more simplified growth plan.

Naved Khan

Naved Khan

Jeff on your comment about how on the web presence segment some assets came together pretty rapidly, I mean that's true given the history. Do you see any room for potentially divesting some of these smaller brands that might be subscale?

Jeff Fox

I wouldn't comment on that stuff to be honest. I'm really very, very straightforward but that we don't comment on.

Naved Khan

And then quickly on the site builder product, any color on where we are in terms of getting some traction on that. How is the early testing going for that product?

Jeff Fox

So I'm going to - I’ll leave this to Marc to help me, but I don't really think we should be talking about product investments at that level of specificity. Obviously we compete - for everybody, we compete with [indiscernible] what they do has a site builder component of their strategy. And so we're making that investment, I feel like that team is moving along and it's going to be part of our long-term plan. But I don't think we're going to report at a detailed level on that. Continued investment and improvement and frankly that's an example of a place where I think we're coming together as a team to figure out ways to focus and optimize on that investment as we do what we need to do to run our business at the scale we’ve got.

Naved Khan

And then last question from me, I promise, on the Constant Contact, any additional commentary on the cross-sell effort. Are you making more inroads there, what are you seeing?

Jeff Fox

Yeah, I think I said it on my prepared remarks. I mean the team has - even since I’ve been here there's - the team has completed those efforts and to the extent that there is value there. There's probably a few more steps we can take as we simplify the company over the next several quarters and frankly several years. It's a strong brand, it's a good asset. We're obviously not as excited about the net unit growth and that's something we have to focus on over time. But yeah, continued progress, again, these are not going to be mountain moving steps. I don't think they were ever forecasted to be. But I like how the team is coming together and complementing each other. I think that's the way I would approach that or think about that.

Michael Turrin

Michael Turrin

This is Michael Turrin on for Brent. Jeff, welcome aboard. We know you recently joined as new CEO. Can you give a little bit more color on what brought you on to the role? You've talked a little bit on the call about areas of focus. It sounds like streamlining and getting back towards growth, but it looks like you have some background in customer care as well at convergence, do you think that's additive to your joining the team and can you talk about how that might help versus the competition?

Jeff Fox

Yeah. I mean, so I hope we’re on many calls together and I'm not going to laugh and tell you that I'm going to make a difference versus the competition. Let's just start with that. My view is that I came on board because I think this is a very -- I think there's a lot of quality assets here. I mean, we make money on almost everything we do, which is sometimes unique when a lot of assets are put together quickly. And so, kudos to the board and to the management for being pretty disciplined about putting together assets that I think can be improved in terms of executing and competing at the accumulated scale, right.

When you look under the hood, the company has it matured or been designed to operate as a billion plus dollar competitor in the SMB space, but then when you look at the EBITDA, the free cash flow profile, in the five plus million customers, we have a uniqueness of execution opportunity. I, at heart -- I was a COO, I felt like I was a very operationally supportive CEO. I intended to be that again. I think that there's an operate and execute at scale set of things to be done here to make this set of assets into a long term, really more competitive, better business.

And that interested me greatly. It’s the same reason that I found myself at Convergys and had a good journey and I'm still on the Convergys board, but I really enjoyed that phase of the Convergys opportunity and the Alltel opportunity for that matter. And so I go back to -- there's a lot of good people here and they know we're not executing on our opportunity in aggregate and it's going to take time and effort to get there and I tend to find that energizing.

I'm always energized by working with people like Marc and the team here at Constant Contact and in the web presence business. That may sound too personal, but it is about people that know that we can do better and really want to, with the new CEO, you get to take a fresh bottoms up look at everything and we’re in the middle of that and I think we're excited about some of the things that we have to do, even though they're going to be tough things to do.

Michael Turrin

Michael Turrin

That's great. Not too personal. I think we appreciate the color. And just one more for me. I don't want to go back to too many times, but on the subscriber number, I think you spoke earlier this year around expecting that to potentially flatten out by the end of the year. It now sounds like we're expecting declines sort of ongoing from that and on a strategic base. Do you have any further comment on exiting the year? Are we reaching a point where these declines may slow and start to trough or should we just kind of expect a similar trajectory going forward and we'll get more color on ’18 later?

Jeff Fox

Yeah. I think we'll give you more color on ’18, but I think Marc's been very clear. We built up some customers either through acquisition of some platforms that we've ultimately decided to not market aggressively or some of the gateway activities where we have some EBITDA on some customers that frankly are going to go away as their own timing occurs, right, whether it's up to us or not and so that will cause our unit reporting for some time period to not necessarily be strategically exciting. We're going to be very focused on making sure that we do the things I said and which Marc has been part of leading prior to me joining, which is we have a very profitable, very, very robust set of assets to invest in that we’ll with the right choices get back to growth. And I think that the unit number underneath that will not necessarily be the long-term driver of what we're going to accomplish here.

Stephen Ju

Stephen Ju

So Jeff, you touched on this to some degree and I understand you don't want to go into specifics as of yet into the growth drivers for ’18 and ‘19. But I'm wondering thematically whether you think it's going to be marketing efficiency or technology and product development that's going to be driving subscriber growth, maybe it’s both. But where do you think you will be looking to deploy your capital. And Marc, gross margin continues to grind higher as we adjust for the write-off here, should we think that this trend should persist as you continue to rationalize the sub base and are claims higher? Thanks.

Jeff Fox

So let me let Marc go first, and Marc you can try both. I’ll follow up. I'll just give you color, we're not going to really talk about the levers we’re going to pull because we're in - we're really in that process for 2018. But obviously we’re going to be making some investments around our solutions, how we deal with our customers through their lifecycle journey with us frankly. And then as we see returns we feel like we’ll deploy the marketing effort as we see returns. And so Marc if you want to either handle the gross margin or not handle it.

Marc Montagner

Stephen, I think long-term we have opportunity to grow our gross margins. We still have a lot of inefficiency, some assets would benefit specially on a web hosting site for more integration in terms of data center, support center and all of this. So in the long term, there is opportunity to really drive margins. But as Jeff mentioned in the short-term, I think we need some investment to make our products more competitive. So engineering and development will require some investment. Customer lifecycle management, CLM, is going to require some investment. So in the short-term there's investment that is required, but making the investment would allow us to really drive margins in the long term.

Thank you. That is all the questions we have for today. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. That does conclude today’s program, you make all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

