Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Possible Buyout Scenarios For Neos Therapeutics

We had one decent sized acquisition in the market to open the trading week yesterday and Adamas Pharmaceuticals rallies on an analyst's upbeat call.

The biotech sector Monday added slightly to its gains from Friday after last week's decline on poor earning results from industry stalwarts like Celgene (CELG). Once again small caps in the sector performed better than their larger cap brethren. As I stated the other day in this article, I think this might continue as it is obvious that drug and biotech giants after third quarter results need new growth engines as organic growth is sputtering. This means M&A activity should pick up markedly in the quarters ahead. Indeed, we had one ~$4 billion purchase (see below) in the sector to kick off the trading week yesterday.

We had a decent size purchase in the space to begin the week as Novartis scoops up Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAAP) for $3.9 billion. The company makes radio pharmaceutical products which contain radioisotopes and are used clinically for both diagnosis and therapy of tumors. I think this valuation is a positive for Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) which has a couple of cancer diagnostics in its late stage pipeline along with assets Relistor and Azedra. I recently covered Progenics' investment case from the floor of the NYSE.

Merck (MRK) which reported that revenues fell two percent year-over-year when it reported third quarter results last week, delivered additional bad news to its shareholders after the bell on Friday. The company disclosed the withdrawal of its European marketing application seeking approval to use KEYTRUDA for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. KEYTRUDA has been one of the few bright spots in Merck's product portfolio and this news caused the shares to drop more than five percent in trading on Monday.

Teva Pharmaceuticals' (TEVA) new CEO starts tomorrow. If any company needs a shot of good leadership, it is the market leading generic drug maker. The stock has cratered over the past year on a variety of issues including what now looks like an ill-timed purchase of Allergan's (AGN) generic drug business in 2016. Third quarter earnings also come out tomorrow. I would not be surprised to see a bit of a 'kitchen sink' quarter to give the new CEO a very low bar to clear.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) got a nice 20% bump in trading on Monday after an analyst at Evercore ISI placed an outperform rating on the stock with a whopping $85 price target. The stock traded under $20 a share coming into the week. Most recent analyst price targets had been in the low to mid $30s range as well so Evercore's call is an outlier. Billionaire investor Steve Cohen has amassed a roughly five percent stake in this small biopharma through his Point72 fund.

Wells Fargo reissued an Outperform rating and $39 price target on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) on Monday. The analyst firm surveyed 25 specialists in the field for the company's recently approved drug Zilretta for osteoarthritis of the knee. The survey results to high acceptance of the new drug. Well's analyst believes the drug will capture just over a third of market with eventual peak sales north of $1 billion.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) might get a pop in early trading today. After the bell on Monday, Oppenheimer initiated the shares with an Outperform rating and $27 price target. Its analyst noted

The recent share pullback provides an attractive entry point ahead of the Cinvanti approval in mid-November and top line data for HTX-011's pivotal studies in the first half of 2018"

Last week, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating ($26 price target) and Cantor Fitzgerald assigned a Buy rating and $31 price target on the shares.

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) continued its rally from last week Monday. To recall, last week PDL Biopharma (PDLI) announced that Neos' management had rejected its $10.25 a share all-cash buyout offer. This was evidently not the first time they had done so. PDLI's disclosure looks like an effort to put pressure on Neos to engage with PDL Biopharma around possible merger terms.

I have gotten numerous questions on this name as the result of this event. Neos is in the model portfolio at The Biotech Forum and I have written about this name on the regular SA site as well. Given this, let's briefly discuss the possible buyout scenarios for this small cap concern in our Spotlight feature today.

It is easy to see the attraction of acquiring Neos. The company has had three drugs approved by the FDA to treat the ~$10 billion annual ADHD market. Its first drug on the market 'Adzenys' is showing rapid script growth. The other two recently approved compounds will hit the market over the next few months and be able to be serviced with the sames sales force. This will boost revenues and margins significantly. Even with last week's rise on takeover talk, the company still has less than a $300 million market capitalization.

Let's take a look at possible buyout scenarios with my quick guesstimate of their chances of happening.

Neos Takes PDLI's $10.25 A Share All-Cash Offer - 5%

It is hard to see the company caving to the current offer as management has already rejected two similar offers from PDL Biopharma. The company I think also believes the shares are worth at least the mid to high teens. Still, stranger things have happened so we will put some low probability on this event. Given that NEOS is currently trading above the level of the all-cash offer, the market would seem to agree this scenario is not likely at all.

Late breaking news, it appears Neos has formally rejected PDLI' offer of $10.25 a share.

PDLI Makes An Improved Offers And Neos Accepts - 15%

PDL Biopharma is known as somewhat of a 'vulture' in this space. Disclosing the offer might be an effort to get bigger investors involved and pressure Neos to accept a revised higher offer from PDLI. However, I only can see PDL Biopharma moving up to the very low teens in a new offer. This is still substantially below what the company believes it is ultimately worth and Neos' shareholder base mostly currently consists of retail investors. Although I see a higher chance of this happening than the first scenario, it still is a low probability.

A New Suitor Emerges And Neos Is Bought Out In The Mid-teens - 20%

There are a lot of players in the ADHD market. This is not surprising given the size and growth of the market. There are myriad possible suitors given the competitors in this space. Pfizer (PFE) has a footprint in the ADHD market and has made several acquisitions in the past year; mainly in oncology. Given this would be a bite sized deal for them; they seem a logical suitor. Smaller Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) also would seem to have a complimentary portfolio and I would keep an eye out for them.

Nothing Happens - 60%

Since I don't see the management of Neos Therapeutics caving into PDLI's wishes even with a revised offer and the M&A market in this sector remains punk; I think this is the most likely outcome at the moment. The stock probably gives up a good portion of its recent gains in this scenario. This would give those that do not yet own shares of NEOS; an opportunity to get into this name on the cheap.

Since PDL's offer became public, four analyst firms (BMO Capital, Cowen & Co., JMP Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald) have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets range from $14 to $30 a share. I like Cowen's ($20 price target) analyst take on NEOS

Given the multiple catalysts and removal of headwinds, shares of Neos "will eventually reach $20" as a standalone company, Van Buren wrote. This is justified based on the company's portfolio of three products that will eventually reach $300 million in sales with at least eight years in duration each. Even based on just a 2x multiple on peak sales, the stock would be worth $600 million, or over $20 per share."

Given that outlook, I have kept the majority of my NEOS stake while culling some minimal gains. If nothing happens as the result of this takeover attempt and the stock falls as a result, I will add back those gains into new shares at a lower entry point. The stock on a longer term basis, remains deeply discounted to its true value in my opinion.

