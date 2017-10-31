Remark Media's Sharecare Stake Is Worth More Than Its Market Cap

Remark Media (NASDAQ:MARK) owns 5% of Sharecare, one of the fastest growing companies in the digital health space. Sharecare is a privately held company that seeks to create the one universal health app - a one-stop digital platform that allows people to aggregate, manage and navigate their personal healthcare information seamlessly so that they can manage all of their health in one place.

The Sharecare platform provides each person with a personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life.

To that end, Sharecare has spent the last six years building and buying healthcare industry applications and partnering with hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, health insurers, PBMs, government agencies, and others to build out the necessary tools and applications. With what is now well over 100 million individual users who have used Sharecare apps to create their "real age" profile (by answering 100 questions about their health, diet and fitness habits) Sharecare has amassed a unique and highly valuable data trove covering over 25% of the US population.

Due to the fact that Sharecare has not filed to go public yet and most of its fund raising has come from partners (including a very high profile list that includes Dr. Oz, Oprah Wynfrey, Sony Pictures, HCA, Discovery Communications, Hearst Corporation, Swiss Re, Trinity Health, etc.) who initially chose not to seek outside funding, there has not been much published about the company's valuation.

Additionally, the increasing interest in the healthcare tech space from private equity and technology giants Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have caused valuations for many of the most promising and fastest growing companies in the space to soar making implied valuations from 6 months ago quite stale.

These factors plus the rapid growth of Sharecare itself makes it difficult to pin down a hard number for Sharecare, but after the most recent funding (approximately, 6 months ago), the figure used by most was in the $1.1-$1.2 Billion range.

There have been two transactions over the half year since Sharecare's last announced funding round that we believe to be comparable enough to the Sharecare business to provide relevant valuation metrics. The first was KKR's (NYSE:KKR) acquisition of WebMD. KKR paid 4x WebMD's annual revenue to take down what many see as more of a "web 1.0" business with a stalled growth engine. In the most recent funding round, it was mentioned that Sharecare had reached a $500m revenue run rate, so if we were to apply the WebMD 4x revenue multiple to determine Sharecare's value, we would get to the $2 Billion range.

But it should not be missed that WebMD was essentially a web 1.0 company that had little to no growth trajectory when the board decided to seek a sale, while Sharecare has reportedly more than tripled its revenue through acquisitions and organic growth over the last couple of years, going from generating less than $160m to nearly $500m per year.

What is likely a better measure is the rapidly growing Outcome Health business that recently took down a $500 million funding round from Goldman Sachs at pricing that implied a $5 billion valuation at roughly a 25x revenue multiple. Publicly available data suggests that Outcome is not as big as Sharecare from a revenue standpoint. But if we use the Goldman 25x revenue multiple approach to determine a value for Sharecare, its valuation would come in at $12B+.

While the data points remain too few for us to declare Sharecare to be worth $12 Billion and we feel that 25x revenue may be a little rich, we believe these recent comps suggest Sharecare is arguably worth a good bit more than the 4x revenue WebMD approach and if that is a 8-10x revenue number that would put Sharecare's valuation between $4B-$5B. While we are not ready to declare a $5B value for Sharecare at this point, we do believe that the company's next liquidity event will show an implied valuation substantially higher than the $1.2B range of the last one, maybe more than double that given the other valuations in the space.

And if Sharecare files for an IPO, we believe it is fair to say there would be a very receptive audience given that retail investors would be given the opportunity to buy into one of the largest, fastest growing digital health plays by investing in an IPO alongside Dr. Oz and Oprah Winfrey. In that scenario, it would not be so outlandish to see this company trading up to that $4-$5B range or even higher given the other valuations in the space and the intensifying focus on the value that can be created from data of this kind.

In summary, we believe that Sharecare is worth somewhere between $1.25 Billion and $5 Billion and we believe the next liquidity event (which we see as likely occurring over the next couple of quarters) will reset the valuation range for Sharecare to reflect the recent transactions in the space and at a minimum push the implied valuation closer to the $2B range. At $2B the value of Remark's 5% stake is $100m, which equates to roughly $4.42 per share.

If other scenarios emerge (filing of S-1 to go public, acquisition by Apple/Google/Amazon, etc.), we see the implied valuation pushing substantially higher and believe that a $3-$5B valuation would not be out of the question. Regardless which scenario plays out, we believe that Remark's Sharecare stake is worth more than its current market cap and investors who buy Remark shares for prices below the value per share indicated above are getting Sharecare at a discount plus all the other Remark businesses (Kan Kan Artificial Intelligence business, Vegas.com, Bikini.com, IRS.com, Banks.com, etc.) for free.

