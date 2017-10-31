LyondellBasell/Braskem

There may be antitrust objections to such a transaction, based on the concentration of polypropylene production it would create in some markets.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday morning that LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) had entered into discussions with Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to acquire the Brazilian plastics and petrochemicals group. The talks are in early stages, and it is by no means certain that the transaction will go through.

It would be the largest acquisition of a public company in Brazilian history, and would surely attract regulatory attention. However, LyondellBasell has no activities on the ground in Brazil, so Brazilian competition authorities would have little obvious reason to object to such a transaction. This is not to say that a reason might not be concocted. American authorities might feel differently: both companies are important manufacturers of polypropylene in the U.S. LyondellBasell is the largest U.S. producer. It is difficult to say whether the FTC would be affronted by their combination: there is no shortage of polypropylene manufacturers here. And the various types of polypropylene mean that the market for them is fairly highly segmented: depending on how the companies’ markets are defined, their combination may or may not lead to what the FTC would regard as excessive concentration.

Both companies produce polypropylene in the European Union as well – LyondellBasell is Europe’s largest producer. But Braskem’s European polypropylene presence is not especially large, and again, the market is segmented. Although E.U. competition authorities tend to ignore the finer details of market segmentation, I suspect that they would probably take a relaxed attitude toward the combination.

It may turn out that the greatest challenge to closing the transaction is convincing Odebrecht (no U.S. listing), which is Braskem’s largest shareholder with a 38.1% interest), to relinquish its shares. It is reported to have announced, in response to news of the discussions, that it intends to “maintain Braskem as part of the group’s investments.” However, Odebrecht is a very troubled company that could almost certainly use liquidity. Cash would probably be welcome, but if the transaction is for shares, the position it would hold in LyondellBasell post-merger would have a far readier market than its current controlling interest in Braskem. It is impossible to say whether Odebrecht’s statement reflects a considered, definitive position or a negotiating ploy.

Both Braskem’s shares (+12.0% in BRL terms) and LyondellBasell’s (+7.1%) reacted positively to the report.

However, Braskem obviously reacted much more positively, and this may indicate that it is its financing which will present the greatest challenge to completion of the transaction. After today’s dramatic price spike, Braskem is capitalized at BRL 37.5 billion ($11.4 billion), while LyondellBasell’s market capitalization $32.2 billion. Thanks to its very strong performance over the last year, Braskem is trading at a considerable premium to LyondellBasell – 15.3X consensus 2018 earnings compared to 11.1X. An all-share deal is pretty much out of the question.

Equity accounted for 29.0% of LyondellBasell’s balance sheet on September 30. Braskem has not released its Q3 figures yet, but on June 30 it was even more leveraged, with equity contributing only 11.8% of its balance sheet total. Assuming Braskem is acquired at current prices, the combined companies’ equity would be only 17.4% of their combined balance sheets. That is pretty substantial leverage. While it is not likely that LyondellBasell would be unable to obtain the financing to fund an $11.4 billion all-cash transaction, it would certainly pay up for the privilege. Moody’s rates the company’s current long-term debt Baa1 and Standard & Poor’s BBB: that much additional debt would inevitably lower its ratings. While present industry conditions are by no means similar, the markets surely remember that in 2009, thirteen months after Basell Polyolefin’s highly leveraged acquisition of Lyondell Chemical, the combined group filed for bankruptcy and ended up repudiating some $5 billion in debt.

Of course, it is conceivable that Odebrecht will stick to its guns regarding its stake in Braskem, and it is possible that LyondellBasell could content itself with 61.9% ownership. This might in fact be the best solution for both companies: Odebrecht would in effect have a put option to sell its interest to LyondellBasell at any time that suited it, and LyondellBasell would have control without immediately having to come up with $11.4 billion (or whatever the purchase price turns out to be).

What Would the Resulting Company Look Like?

The combined 2016 revenue of the two companies amounted to $46.4 billion: the merger would create the world’s largest integrated petrochemical and plastics manufacturer. These revenues were about evenly derived from Brazilian, European and U.S. production, with a smaller portion generated from Mexico; all four regions export, so geographical sales are somewhat different.

In the first six months of the current year, Braskem enjoyed the benefits of incumbency in a rapidly growing and under-served market. Its operating margin was 21.1% compared to LyondellBasell’s 16.6%. Latin America is a net importer of petrochemicals and plastics, having failed to invest in line with local demand, and is dependent on the low-cost, natural gas-base production of the U.S. Gulf Coast to meet the shortfall. However, even though most of it is naphtha-based, Braskem’s local manufacture is more than cost-competitive.

I think that, strategically, this is a very sensible move on LyondellBasell’s part, although I am rather concerned about the financing. LyondellBasell has an uncomfortably large footprint in European, naphtha-based production, which is increasingly vulnerable to both U.S. and Middle Eastern competition. Geographical diversification is appropriate, and at least some of the customer relationships it would acquire in Latin America could be served from its highly efficient production in Houston. It would acquire Braskem’s ethanol-to-ethane technology, for which there may be some applications outside sugarcane-producing regions such as Brazil, and it will bring to Braskem its own manufacturing technologies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.