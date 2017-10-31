Applied Optoelectronics: The Time Has Come

With its preliminary results out, what’s left to hear when Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) hosts its Q3 earnings call on November 7? Plenty, actually. The pre-announcement only contained preliminary revenue and profitability figures, but the management refrained from answering any operation-based, forward-looking or forecast-related questions. So, I wanted to discuss some of the key items that I’d be watching closely in its Q3 conference call, and also have a list of questions that I’d like to have answered, to gain clarity on the exact nature of its massive guidance miss, and to understand where the company could be headed next.

Final Q3 Revenue Estimate?

Let me start the discussion by first addressing speculation regarding its Q3 figures. In a bid of desperation, a few commenters have suggested that Applied Opto’s actual Q3 revenue figures could significantly vary from its preliminary results. The common basis for their argument is that the company pre-announced its earnings around 25 days before its scheduled earnings call, which leaves enough time for variance to occur.

While that may be partly the case, I really don’t see how the variance between preliminary and actual revenue figures would be substantial. Applied Opto management revealed its financial figures well before its scheduled conference call in November in order primarily to prevent any misuse of information caused by any potential information leaks, thereby allowing the investors to act on the news like everyone else in a fair manner. I’m guessing only final reconciliation work is needed beyond the point of pre-announcing results.

Let’s look at the timeline of its four recent quarters. As evident in the chart below, the company has been hosting its conference calls and filing its 10Q document with the SEC, around 33 days and 38 after the closing of its concerned quarters, respectively. This means that when the company announced its preliminary results on October 13, around 25 days before its conference call, it’s highly likely that its quarter was already over.



(Source: Company Release Timelines, Compiled By Author)

Unless there’s an issue with reconciling accounts, it’s incredibly hard to botch up your sales numbers after the quarter has closed. Therefore, I believe the actual revenue figures won’t vary by much when compared to its preliminary results. To corroborate my thesis, I dug through Applied Opto’s past announcements. The results of my findings have been illustrated in the chart below. Statistically speaking, the divergence between Applied Opto’s preliminary and final revenue figures has varied between 0.02% to 0.8% only.

(Source: Company Filings, Compiled By Author)

This confirms my theory. I opine that its actual results would be more or less similar to the company’s pre-announced figures. Maybe they’ll diverge by a maximum of 1% given its past track record. But I really don’t see how anyone could argue that the conference call could have an entirely different tone to it. Management pre-announced Q3 revenue to be $88-89 million, so with a maximum margin of error of 1%, we can expect its actual revenue figures to be anywhere between $87-$90 million.

Some questions…

With that said, it’s really astonishing how Applied Optoelectronics missed its revenue guidance by as much as 20%. Not long ago, Applied Optoelectronics was considered to be the golden growth stock in its sector and was believed to have a quality think tank that would be flawless in its execution. All that seems to have changed in a matter of just one quarter. Its management claimed during the pre-announcement that it lacked visibility on its most important customer’s (Amazon) purchase trends that led to its drastic guidance miss.

Management blamed its Vendor-Owned-Inventory model with Amazon for the lack of visibility on orders. But my question is if the VOI model has existed for several quarters now, the company has been doing well so far in the past and it has been regularly meeting or beating its own forecasts, then what exactly changed in Q3 that suddenly led to the loss of almost all visibility into Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) purchase trends?

The result breakdown chart, attached above, provides us with another insight. Interestingly, the divergence between its guided and actual revenue figures varied only between (3%) to 10% over the past six reporting quarters. So the massive 20% divergence in Q3 guidance and actual revenue really stands out. To set the record straight, its Q3 revenue is off by 20% from the analyst consensus as well.

How could both management and the analyst community get it so wrong?

More to the point, it would be great to know the exact nature of Amazon-related sales slowdown. Is the slowdown of its orders during Q3 primarily due to the ongoing transition in its data center architecture, or is the e-commerce giant moving the bulk of its supply needs to Fabrinet/Macom (NYSE: FN)/(NASDAQ: MTSI) alliance? If it’s the former, then why is Amazon taking so long to upgrade its data centers with 100G parts.

I’ve attached a chart below for your reference (pulled from my last article on the subject). It shows that non-Amazon orders grew rapidly this quarter.

(Source: Company Reports, Compiled By Author)

So why is Amazon deliberately letting other data center offerings, specifically Microsoft Azure, catch up to it in terms of network architecture?

Is Amazon preparing for a marathon and this dull period is nothing but a temporary break where its just massaging its muscles for the grand run?

Or is Amazon waiting for Fabrinet and Macom to resolve their yield issues, so it can divert the bulk of its customized 100G part orders to the alliance rather than Applied Opto?

These are some of the questions that Applied Opto management should answer during its earnings call to restore investors’ confidence in the company. I could speculate on these potential scenarios but they would just be educated guesses. And my guesses will be as good as yours. Therefore, rather than making investment decisions based on mere conjecture, I believe it would be prudent if investors look for answers to these questions during the company’s earnings call, scheduled to be hosted on November 7.

Key Items to Track

With that out of the way, let’s look at some of the key items that investors should be closely watching when the company hosts its conference call next week. To begin with, I’d be look at the inventory levels very closely. A few commenters have speculated that Applied Optoelectronics’ management knew about the drop in Amazon-related orders, but it chose to not share that information with the investment community to prevent a steep fall in its share prices. I cannot comment on whether that’s true or not, but looking at the inventory levels can certainly provide us with some insights on this matter.

Sales to Amazon represented roughly 47% during Q2, which eventually fell to 10% in Q3. In terms of absolute figures, then sales to Amazon plunged from approximately $55 million during Q2 to just around $8.9 million in Q3. If the management truly couldn’t forecast the drop in Amazon’s impending purchases, then there is bound to be a significant uptick in its inventory.

Let’s assume a buildup of 30% additional inventory before Applied Opto management realized that Amazon sales are going to be weak. In this case, I estimate Applied Opto’s inventory levels at the end of Q3 should reach their record levels somewhere around $75 million as opposed to $59.7 million at the end of Q2. Now obviously this is a very rough analysis, but I stand by my opinion that Applied Opto’s inventory levels for Q3 will zoom past its previous record high of around $65 million, if its management was truly caught off guard. Otherwise it doesn’t make any sense to accumulate inventory when you know the sales are down.

Getting to know the nature of its potential inventory buildup could also shed light on the nature of this slowdown. For starters:

If its inventories are mostly 40G, then could it be that Amazon wanted 100G and AAOI didn’t have the supply?

If its inventories are mostly 100G, then could it be that Amazon didn’t want the supply from AAOI and is rather looking at Fabrinet/Macom to fix their yield issues?

Secondly, Applied Optoelectronics regularly announces the sales mix of 40G vs 100G parts. I’ve attached a chart below for your reference; the estimates are mine. Knowing the nature of this sales mix could provide us with insights about what it’s non-Amazon customers are doing. The reason being, Amazon has historically remained a major customer for Applied Opto, representing near-50% revenue in past several quarters.

(Source: Company's Earnings Transcripts, Compiled By Author)

In this quarter, however, its revenue contribution declined to reportedly just 10%. So the sales mix would now indicate what Applied Opto’s non-Amazon customers have been buying. Are they buying more of 40G parts or 100G parts? If its non-Amazon customers are buying 40G parts in bulk quantities then it might imply that the management grossly overstated its forecasts for the eventual transition to 100G. Moreover, it suggests that Applied Opto’s forecasts for 100G sales were largely based on Amazon's purchases alone.

Conversely, if its non-Amazon clients (Microsoft?) are now buying 100G parts in major quantities, then it could signal a different scenario. It would reaffirm Applied Opto management’s previous statements that the transition from 40G to 100G is already underway and gaining steam. So this one quarter gives us a chance to study Applied Optoelectronics’ non-Amazon business.

Pressure on ASPs?

More to the point, management of Applied Optoelectronics had previously noted that it’s aiming to boost its production from 680,000 lasers per month in Q2 to 1,000,000 lasers per month by December.

In the month of June, we produced over 680,000 lasers which are used across our product portfolio. We remain on track to achieve our production goal of approximately 1 million, fully qualified lasers per month which will continue to be leveraged across our product portfolio.

-- CFO at Applied Optoelectronics, during their Q2 conference call.

Macom noted that it tripled its laser output in the last quarter and is currently at 600,000 25G lasers per month and its output can further increase substantially by December.

We actually tripled last quarter and we're really teed up for a breakout from a supply standpoint. We're completing the mobile qualification in August. So, from a supply standpoint, we'll be unlimited beginning in the December quarter.

Oclaro (NASDAQ: OCLR) didn’t reveal an exact number, but it noted that it’s also in the process of ramping up its output.

We are well positioned for our new year as we commence it with strong set of 100 gig and beyond product, which are ramping well…

With competitors looking to ramp their output as well, I’m forecasting that ASPs would shrink across the industry by 10-15% at least over the next two quarters. I don’t think that the demand can suddenly spike to match the surge in supply, especially given the slow sales scenario related to Amazon’s purchases, so I’m expecting some sort of softness on the ASP side.

Will that translate in the form of margin compression or can Applied Opto lower its production costs in time and preserve the margins? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, it would be great if the management reflected on this aspect of its business as well.

And lastly, the Q4 guidance. It's worth noting that when the management hosts its conference call on November 7, it would be about 1 month into it's Q4. So it is bound to have more insights about how its Q4 will be progressing.

But based on my industry-wide checks and measures, I expect Applied Opto's Amazon business to remain slow during Q4 as well. Does the management forecast a different trend? Will its transition to 100G suddenly pick up steam within one quarter? If yes, then how do we know that management’s Q4 forecasts would be reliable, considering the fact that it didn’t have much clarity on Amazon’s purchase trends during Q3? I would wait to hear what exactly happened to the company during its Q3, to project my Q4 numbers.

Your takeaway

Rather than just looking at Applied Opto’s revenue figures, investors and readers should also pay attention to some of the key items that we discussed in the article. Maybe also look for clues that answer some of the critical questions I asked in the article. It would allow us to understand the company’s Q3 miss better, get a firmer grip about its problems and would provide us with insights about where the company could be headed next. Good Luck!

