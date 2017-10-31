Eyeing Up Chevron For A Swing Trade

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had a very strong September which actually rallied the stock over $120 a share briefly. We actually sold too early in that month at the $114 level after having bought at the $107 handle a few weeks previous. We also sold our (NYSEARCA:ERX) position on the way up in September so with our coverage in energy pretty depleted at present, we are on the lookout for a prime entry in this sector. I stated in a recent article that I believed crude oil would take out its September highs before dropping down into a daily cycle low. Well now this has happened. Crude oil (this morning -31st October) is trading at over $54 a barrel and this daily cycle is now exactly two calendar months old. These types of durations are more or less the standard in energy for daily cycles. However, we are clearly at a daily cycle top at present.

The most probable scenario then over the next few weeks is that we get a swift move down in crude oil into a daily cycle low where the previous daily low in August of just under $46 a barrel should not get penetrated. We are now 19 weeks into this intermediate cycle in energy (last intermediate cycle bottom was on the 20th of June) which should mean we get a final daily cycle in this intermediate cycle ( the norm is anything around 30 weeks). In saying this, the last intermediate cycle spanned more than 30 weeks which could mean we get a short intermediate cycle. Therefore we have to be mindful of an intermediate decline in energy in case this is what really takes place.

Long term sentiment in crude oil is definitely a metric that can help us distinguish between a possible daily or intermediate decline. At the moment (as the chart illustrates below), long term sentiment in crude oil is coming in at 56 which is notoriously close to typical levels we see at intermediate tops. The best way to play this is to let the decline play out over the next while and monitor how sentiment readings decline forthwith. If we do indeed get an intermediate decline, then more than likely the August lows would be taken out. Therefore any possible attempt we will make at scaling into long positions on the way down will be used with hard stops in case the intermediate scenario plays out.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Since energy stocks have once again decoupled from crude oil with respect to their trading behavior, I'm once again looking at Chevron as a possible swing trade. The stock shed around $4 a share when it announced its Q3 earnings and I obviously see more coming once crude oil turns over. Sentiment in Chevron has reached ultra pessimistic levels so more downward pressure in energy has the potential to really put Chevron's sentiment on the floor.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

From a fundamental point of view, Chevron will always attract investors at the right price. It is a dividend aristocrat and is entering a period of sustained production growth. Fundamentally the company looks strong going forward in that it continues to work on its lowering its cost per barrel to stay competitive. Sustained cost cutting aligned with higher production and higher commodity prices will over time be a nice tailwind for Chevron shares. Chevron due to its integrated model being heavily tilted towards its upstream divisions is a play on rising oil prices. Although bears will point to the fact of the company having to sell off assets to balance the cash flow statement, few bears point out the exceptional assets Chevron has on its books. Apart from the LNG assets in Australia, Chevron's locations in the Permian basin for example continue to show real promise. Chevron has been in that region for years and one would have to think that productivity will only increase in Texas.

With crude oil still trading around the $50 mark, the company may still have a few quarters before the rise in the price of the commodity is reflected in the company's quarterly numbers. Once oil prices bottomed at the beginning of last year, the market promptly repriced Chevron and its peers as it projected rising earnings in the future. That story has not changed and will not change as long as crude oil continues to make higher highs. In saying this, we would be interested in reloading into Chevron if shares return to $105-$107 or lower. The pending down-move in crude oil has a good chance of giving us that possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.