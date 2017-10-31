Apple's Earnings: Guess What Will Dominate The Discussions

It's that time of the quarter again. On Thursday after the closing bell, the most valuable company in the world, Apple (AAPL), will report the results of its fiscal 4Q17 quarter amid quite a bit of stock price volatility over the past two months.

Today, I preview the results of the company's last fiscal quarter of the year, both from short- and a long-term perspectives. Although I believe Apple has tremendous, often underestimated potential in wearable devices and certain key services like the App Store and Apple Pay, I believe this quarter's discussions will be dominated by the iPhone - particularly the new, higher-end version made available for pre-order only a few days ago.

Credit: Live Trading News

I will start this discussion by sharing my thoughts on what I expect to see in Apple's P&L and, most importantly, what I will be paying close attention to regarding the very important fiscal 2018 period that is currently under way.

Short term: Possibly soft on iPhone X expectations

I believe Apple will have a relatively tough last fiscal quarter of 2017. I expect Services to continue marching forward (see graph below) on its way to doubling 2016 revenues by 2020, and iPads to carry the outstanding fiscal 3Q17 momentum driven by strong demand for the entry-level $329 model. However, I believe the same issues that caused iPhones to face demand headwinds in fiscal 2Q17 (i.e. expectations over the speculated refresh cycle, according to CEO Tim Cook) could play a role in fiscal 4Q17.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

I believe the newly-launched iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7 might have suffered from lower-than-expected sales in the quarter, as users willing to pay $1,000 or more for the iPhone X likely chose to delay purchases until the holiday season. A look into the first iPhone 8 unit sales seems to indicate the same. As a result, I project total company sales falling below the mid-point of management's guidance, for a YOY top-line increase of 7.5% that would roughly match last quarter's growth rate.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from SEC and Apple's IR page

On gross margins, I believe a preference for the higher-priced iPhone "Plus models" will help Apple reach the upper end of management's guidance range. But the tendency will likely be insufficient to offset pricing and production cost headwinds in other product categories, including iPads, resulting in slight YOY gross margin compression. With opex under control and effective tax rate close to management's estimates, I'm expecting to see a two-cent EPS miss on Thursday that would be reflective of Apple's short-term challenges, particularly within the new smartphone cycle.

Long term: known tailwinds + super-cycle = strong 2018

I also believe, however, that potential bad news regarding the short term, even if they spill lightly into the guidance for the holiday season as a result of speculated supply chain issues with the iPhone X, will not be enough to turn me and most investors bearish on Apple for FY18. I continue to see the company benefiting from well-known tailwinds, from (1) solid growth in high-margin service revenues to (2) strong demand in iPhone X as the super-cycle settles in and (3) a revival in iPad sales that will continue to strengthen the company's ecosystem.

A change in narrative around any one of these three key topics would probably make me pause and explore them in a bit more detail. But I do not expect to be surprised by such pessimism on the earnings report or during the ensuing earnings call conversations. As a bonus, I would not mind hearing a more upbeat tone on the once-promising and under-penetrated Chinese market, which has been suffering for many quarters from FX headwinds and a slowdown in Hong Kong-related demand.

My thoughts on Apple stock

If I had followed my own advice and bought more AAPL when I called the September dip a "window of opportunity for the long-term investor," exactly a month ago, I would have made about 9% in just about 20 trading days. The important point here is not about strong returns that I might have passed up. Instead, I continue to believe AAPL is a high-quality and fairly inexpensive stock whose general and long-term direction is up and to the right - making noticeable price dips like last month's usually attractive, even when those are justified by near-term events that could impact the result of an upcoming quarter or two.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Apple - AAPL 15.0x 9.9% 1.5x Microsoft (MSFT) 24.8x 11.4% 2.2x Facebook (FB) 33.8x 27.3% 1.2x Alphabet (GOOG) 29.7x 19.5% 1.5x

With that in mind, I see three possible scenarios playing out on Thursday:

Apple will deliver yet another solid quarter akin to fiscal 3Q17, and shareholders will enjoy another bump in the stock price. The results of the quarter will be negatively impacted by demand challenges ahead of iPhone X sales, causing mild pessimism to throw the stock off balance and open another window of opportunity for long-term investors similar to the one witnessed in September. Less likely to occur, in my view, more severe demand headwinds or Apple's inability to properly manage its supply chain challenges could point to a tough holiday season and fiscal 2018 that might not live up to the heightened expectations of the iPhone super-cycle.

Whichever way the quarter might go, I believe the outcome will more than likely please me and long-term investors in the stock. I will be sure to report on my first impressions as soon as possible, after Thursday's closing bell.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.