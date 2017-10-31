Viacom: The Start Of A Comeback Story With A 90% Upside Potential?

Over the last few years, VIAB was severely mismanaged, leading to an increase in debt, a drop in share price, and a dividend cut.

Investment thesis

Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) is deeply undervalued with a greater than 90% upside potential, in addition to an attractive 3% dividend yield. VIAB has a narrow moat and controls several of the most watched cable networks and a major movie studio. In the past, VIAB was a value trap juicing EPS with an unsustainable debt financed share buyback program that ultimately resulted in a depressed share price and a dividend cut. In 2016, new management was brought in, and the value trap is being dismantled. No more share buybacks. Debt is being paid down. The company is once again focused on producing appealing TV and movies. In 2017, ratings are up and so is revenue. If management can maintain this momentum, the market will take notice, and the stock price will rise.

What is Viacom’s business model?

Do you watch TV? Do you go to the movies? If you answered ‘yes’, then you’re probably familiar with VIAB’s products. VIAB’s Media Networks segment consists of well known cable networks, including MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon, BET, SPIKE, CMT, and Comedy Central. Outside the US, VIAB’s family of cable networks includes Channel 5 in the U.K. and Colors in India. VIAB’s programming reaches a cumulative 3.9 billion subscribers, making it the world’s largest TV entertainment company. VIAB ended fiscal year 2016 with the highest share of any media company of original cable series in Nielsen’s top 20, and more than half of the top 20 children’s programs for kids aged 2 to 11. According to the latest annual report, revenues from the Media Networks segment accounted for 73% to 79% of revenues from 2014 onward.

VIAB’s Filmed Entertainment segment consists of Paramount movie studio, and studios producing movies under other VIAB brands, including Nickelodeon Movies and MTV Films. This segment generates revenues primarily from the release and/or distribution of motion pictures theatrically, through home entertainment, and by licensing to television and digital platforms. The Filmed Entertainment segment accounted for 21% to 27% of revenues from 2014 onward.

Potential catalysts

Before we can discuss the catalysts, we need to cover a bit of background on VIAB’s recent fall from grace.

VIAB’s share price has been on a downward slide over the last few years as management descended into drama reminiscent of one of MTV’s reality shows. So, what happened, and why should we believe that it’s over? It all started in 1986, when a company called National Amusements (NYSE:NAI) bought a controlling interest in VIAB. NAI was founded by and is controlled by a man named Sumner Redstone, which meant that for the last three decades VIAB was controlled by Mr. Redstone.

Onto the drama. Things are quite convoluted, but I’ll do my best to be succinct.

In the years leading up to 2016, VIAB was slipping. Ratings at its major networks were falling. Major stars left for jobs at rival networks. Paramount’s movies were often lackluster at best. Revenues from all segments were stagnating or shrinking. VIAB’s only answer to these problems was to initiate a massive debt fueled share buyback program in a desperate attempt to boost EPS and prevent share price from falling further.

Mr. Redstone and NAI weren’t happy with the state of VIAB, so they kicked VIAB’s CEO, and one other board member, off of the NAI board and the Redstone family trust (which controlled NAI). This effectively gave Mr. Redstone and his daughter, Shari Redstone, full control of NAI, and thus full control of VIAB. The exiled board members were understandably upset and filed a lawsuit claiming that Mr. Redstone was mentally ill and being manipulated by his daughter. A legal battle ensued.

After a protracted legal battle, VIAB’s board eventually acceded to the demands of Mr. Redstone and Shari. As part of the settlement, the CEO of VIAB resigned and new board members chosen by the Redstones were installed. Mr. Redstone has also resigned, but Shari is now effectively in charge.

While the executives were busy fighting for control of the company, VIAB’s ratings and box office performance continued their downward slide.

As of December 2016, VIAB has a new CEO and several new board members in place, and the company is working on a turnaround. So, have the turnaround efforts been successful?

So far, yes. Here are some highlights taken from the most recent 2017 quarterly report. MTV achieved year-over-year ratings growth in June for the first time since 2011. BET experienced its strongest June year-over-year ratings growth in four years. Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah achieved its highest-rated and most-watched quarter ever. Nickelodeon continued to dominate the ratings in its major demographics – with nine of the top 10 shows for kids 2-11 and four of the top five shows for kids 2-5.

Have these improvements in ratings translated into better financial performance? The below slide was taken from 2017’s Q3 report. Looking at the numbers, VIAB has been able to grow its revenue, operating income, free cash flow, and EPS substantially in just a year. And, VIAB was able to do all of this while decreasing its debt burden.

Note: Image taken from Q3 2017 investor presentation

As we will see over the course of this analysis, VIAB’s historical performance has been lackluster. But the new management has demonstrated that it can make tough decisions (ending the stock buyback program and cutting the dividend by half) to get VIAB making money again - at least in the short term. If VIAB can continue this kind of performance, it’s only a matter of time before the market notices and sends the stock price higher. The question for potential investors is whether the new management team’s policies will act as a strong catalyst driving price appreciation, or not.

How is Viacom management compensated?

Corporate executives get paid generously - some would say obscenely - for their work. They’re human just like the rest of us, so it is reasonable to expect them to guide their company in ways that give them the best performance reviews and the highest bonuses.

Management’s long-term bonus is based on total shareholder return (TSR) relative to a number of peer competitors and S&P 500 companies, in general. I am not a fan of compensation based exclusively on TSR, as it encourages value-destroying activities (questionable mergers and acquisitions, excessive share buybacks, unsustainable dividend policies, etc.) so long as the stock price is pushed upwards.

In the event that VIAB’s stock doesn’t perform well based on TSR (defined as being in the bottom 50th percentile), there is another way for management’s performance to be measured - an EPS hurdle. Each year, the board sets a target EPS growth rate (the hurdle) based on the median compound annual EPS growth rate for a reference group of companies. In terms of management incentives, the EPS hurdle encourages the same bad behaviors as TSR-based compensation.

This compensation program may have directly promoted the poor performance of VIAB prior to the management change in 2016. To understand how, keep in mind the three main ways that a company can increase its TSR or EPS, and how VIAB is made use of these. First, revenue growth can directly drive an increase. But, in the years leading up to 2016, VIAB’s revenue was flat or decreasing. Second, margin expansion. If VIAB can reduce its operating margins, it can increase either TSR or EPS, even if revenue stays the same. Through 2014, gross and operating margins were increasing, suggesting that the previous management group may have been improving operational efficiency of VIAB. Third, share buybacks. A reduction in shares outstanding will increase both TSR and EPS, even if net income remains unchanged. From 2011 through 2015, VIAB was engaged in a massive debt fueled buyback program, which increased its EPS far more than the relatively small improvements in operating margins could.

While management has changed, the compensation program has not changed for the better. I don’t think that the current management will be allowed to make the same mistakes as the previous team, but the temptation will be there as long as the compensation program encourages bad behavior.

How does Viacom create value for shareholders?

There are four ways that a company can return value to their shareholders. First, they can reinvest in the business via capital expenditures. Second, they can pay dividends. Third, they can engage in share buybacks. Finally, they can engage in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. To get a feel for how VIAB spends its money, I graphed yearly data, taken from the statement of cash flows, on how much VIAB spends on each of these four options.

VIAB’s spending on capital improvements (demonstrated as investments in property, plant, and equipment investments in the graph below) primarily includes investments related to land, buildings, and other equipment used in the production and distribution of TV programming and movies. Overall, these investments have held constant over the last 10 years.

VIAB also expands its media footprint by acquiring new cable channels or programming. The most recent major acquisition occurred in 2014, when VIAB announced that it agreed to take over the British broadcaster Channel 5. This makes VIAB the first American media company to take over a British broadcaster with a public service remit.

VIAB has been consistently increasing its dividend each year since 2011. While the per share dividends have been increasing, the total amount of money paid out as dividends has remained relatively constant. Given the extent of VIAB’s share buyback program (more on that below), this is to be expected. As the number of shares decreases, the total amount paid out as dividends is divided by a smaller number of shares each year, so the dividends paid per share can increase solely because the number of shares outstanding is decreasing. Following the dividend cut at the end of last year, the amount paid out as dividends has dropped.

Based on the graph below, for almost all of the last 10 years, VIAB considered share buybacks to be its top priority. From 2012 through 2016, there has been a 26% decrease in shares outstanding. Previously, I wrote about similar aggressive share repurchase programs conducted by the auto parts company Lear (NYSE:LEA) and the chemicals company LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB). In these articles, I discussed how the repurchase programs distorted many of the fundamentals value investors use to gauge the quality of an investment - a phenomenon that will be seen again in this analysis.

VIAB’s share buyback program was ultimately unsustainable and was officially terminated in the middle of 2015 after the share price dropped considerably. VIAB is the poster child for how destructive a buyback program can be. VIAB spent $15 billion buying back its stock at an average price of $60.62. The price is now around $25, and the dividend was cut by 50%. Thankfully, the management team responsible for this disaster is gone. The new management has not indicated a desire to resume buybacks. Instead, it is focused on investing in VIAB’s programming and paying down the debt accumulated under the previous management.

Now that we have a sense for VIAB’s priorities when it comes to returning value to shareholders, let’s begin our look at the company’s fundamentals.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Is Viacom making money?

When evaluating a company, I start with the income statement. Over the last 10 years, VIAB’s revenue has been essentially flat. Operating income, net income, and free cash flow have been variable but lacking any obvious growth trend.

VIAB’s media networks segment derives revenues from two sources, advertisers and affiliates. Advertisers pay for commercials to be aired on VIAB-owned channels, streaming services, or mobile platforms. Advertising revenues fluctuate based on the strength of advertising markets and the extent of viewership as measured by ratings. Affiliates are third party distributors of VIAB’s programming (e.g. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), non-VIAB TV stations), who pay VIAB for the right to use their content.

VIAB’s filmed entertainment segment derives revenues through the release and distribution of motion pictures from Paramount or any other VIAB-owned movie studio. The ability of this segment to generate revenue is directly related to the performance of VIAB’s movies.

In recent years, both VIAB’s media networks and filmed entertainment segments have experienced declining revenues.

Almost all TV media companies have experienced ratings erosion (a fancy term for declining viewership) over the last several years as competition for viewers increased sharply. Every year, new cable channels become available, new streaming services launch (e.g. Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc), and millions of hours of video become available on YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). If a company does not make engaging programming, it will quickly lose viewers (and revenue) to those that do.

Viacom’s filmed entertainment segment has also experienced declining revenues, driven by the poor performance at the box office.

While VIAB’s past performance was poor, the new management team is focused on improving VIAB’s programming and movies. Its strategy appears to be working as both the media networks and filmed entertainment segments performed better in 2017 than during the previous year. As you can see from the graphs below, both revenue and free cash flow improved in 2017 (TTM) vs. 2016. It remains to be seen whether management can keep up the momentum, but given how low VIAB has sunk, even small improvements may translate to large boosts in share price.

Having examined VIAB’s income, it’s time to dig deeper into its business efficiency and profitability.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How efficient of a business is Viacom?

When searching for investment opportunities, I look for efficient business practices and formidable economic moats (otherwise known as competitive advantage). These are the hallmarks of companies that can consistently deliver above average returns. In this section and the next, we’ll examine VIAB’s efficiency and profitability.

We begin evaluating VIAB’s efficiency by looking at gross margin (shown as % revenue). The two dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values below 20% (yellow dotted line) suggest that a firm is in a fiercely competitive industry. Values between 20% and 40% (green dotted line) suggest a highly competitive industry, and values above 40% suggest the presence of a potential moat.

Currently, VIAB’s gross margin sits at approximately 45% and has been holding steady over the last decade. Gross margins are high, suggesting that VIAB may have a moat.

Next, we’ll look at sales, general, and administrative costs (SG&A; shown as % revenue). Again, the dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values between 30% (green dotted line) and 80% suggest a moderately competitive environment. And, values below 30% suggest the presence of a moat.

SG&A for VIAB is low, just above 20%, again suggesting the presence of an economic moat. If you look closely, there does appear to be a small trend upwards when SG&A is expressed as percent revenue. However, if you look at the absolute numbers, they appear to be holding steady over the last decade, so I do not consider this to be a cause for concern.

Looking at the earnings before taxes (EBT) margin, a metric that removes the effects of state and local taxes on earnings, we see that while EBT margin has been variable, over the last decade, it appears to have held steady at around 20%.

The takeaway message is that, despite facing considerable challenges over the last decade, VIAB appears to have a moat and has been able to maintain that moat despite difficulties faced by the company in recent years.

Whether VIAB will be able to keep up this level of profitability in the face of continued ratings erosion remains an open question, but with the new management’s focus on improving the quality of VIAB’s programming and movies, I believe that we can expect margins to remain high.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How profitable is Viacom?

Three profitability ratios are commonly examined when evaluating a company. Return on assets (ROA) measures profitability relative to total assets. Return on equity (ROE) measures profitability relative to shareholder equity. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how efficiently a company uses its invested capital to generate profit and is considered the best of these ratios.

Like the profitability measures above, these ratios are used to help determine the presence of a moat and can be used to judge the profitability of VIAB relative to its industry. The green dashed lines drawn at 10% for ROA, 15% for ROE, and 15% for ROIC are rules of thumb, where values above these bars suggest the presence of a moat. The orange dotted lines represent the industry averages (pulled from Aswath Damodaran’s awesome collection of data) for these ratios.

As we saw above, VIAB made some poor business decisions in order to juice EPS and keep the stock price high. Unfortunately, these activities can also skew the profitability ratios, so we need to exercise caution when interpreting the historical data. Two points mentioned above bear repeating. First, an executive compensation scheme that emphasizes both total shareholder return and EPS targets provided a financial incentive to inflate EPS well above what would be expected based on the fundamentals. Second, a large-scale share buyback program (a 26% decrease in shares outstanding between 2012 and 2016), and concomitant increase in VIAB’s debt burden.

While VIAB’s capital investments (discussed previously) should increase both ROA and ROE, what may not be as obvious is that the cash spent in buybacks and dividends can increase ROA and ROE as well. The buybacks and dividends reduce VIAB’s cash holdings, which in turn reduce its assets. Each buyback also reduces VIAB’s equity by the amount of the buyback. As assets and equity are now reduced, ROA and ROE increase. The end result is that VIAB appears more profitable than it actually is.

ROA has fluctuated over the last 10 years but mostly remains below my 10% rule of thumb. On the bright side, ROA does appear to be beating the industry average. ROE was steadily increasing from 2009 to 2014. Afterwards, it began to decrease. ROE is consistently well above the industry average and has been well above my 15% rule of thumb, which usually suggests the presence of a moat. However, the magnitude of ROE warrants an explanation. Due to VIAB’s regular acquisition of new debt, the capital structure of the company has been changing (see the debt to equity and the financial leverage ratios in the next section). As the proportion of equity decreases and debt increases, ROE is pushed higher. Thus, the steady increase seen in ROE may not be a true reflection of improving profitability.

It is hard to discern what percent of VIAB’s ROA and ROE is attributable to its business practices and capital reinvestment (real profitability), and what portion is due to share buybacks and the increased debt load (illusory profitability).

Thankfully, we have ROIC, which is insensitive to the effects of share buybacks. ROIC has been uneven, rarely rising above my 15% rule of thumb and remaining well below the industry average. Does VIAB’s ROIC suggest a moat? Based on either my rule of thumb or a comparison against the industry average, no.

To summarize, neither VIAB’s ROA and ROIC are particularly impressive. ROE on the other hand is doing quite well compared to both my rules of thumb and the industry average. However, I feel that ROA and ROE are inflated due to the aggressive share buybacks. Finally, it is concerning that all three profitability ratios have been in decline since 2014. At present, it’s impossible to tell whether this is due to natural variability, a side effect of the corporate drama, or whether this is the beginning of a long-term trend, driven by ratings erosion and other competitive forces.

Finally, as VIAB’s senior management underwent substantial changes at the end of 2016, let’s take a closer look at the 2017 (TTM) vs. 2016 numbers. ROA and ROIC are essentially unchanged. As VIAB has only just begun to turn itself around, it may be too soon to see this reflected in the 2017 profitability ratios. ROE is substantially lower in 2017 (TTM) when compared to 2016, and this may be due in part to debt repayment efforts.

Unfortunately, it's hard to draw conclusions from this. My gut feeling is that VIAB is profitable and may even have a narrow moat - ROE exceeded 15% even before the share buybacks, and ROIC often flirts with the 15% rule of thumb. We will need another year or two under the new management team to get a feel for how their leadership is affecting profitability.

Having reviewed VIAB’s profitability and efficiency, it’s time to move on to everyone’s favorite four letter word: debt.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Orange lines represent current industry averages. Green lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of an economic moat. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

What is Viacom’s debt burden?

Revenue, profitability, and moats all take a hit when serious competition arises or when the economy heads into a recession. Creditors don’t care about economic downturns. Debts must still be paid. Companies with lower debt burdens have greater resilience and flexibility when hard times hit. With that in mind, we now turn our attention to VIAB’s debt.

First, let’s look at the numbers. VIAB’s debt levels were holding constant from 2007 to 2012. In 2013, VIAB’s debt lurched upwards. So, what did VIAB use all this new debt for? Scroll up to the top of this article and look again at just how much money VIAB spent on stock repurchases in 2013 - around $15 billion. In the 2013 annual report, VIAB states “Net cash used in 2013 was primarily driven by the settlement of share repurchases … partially offset by the issuance of senior notes.”, confirming that the debt was used to fuel the buyback program.

This leads to two important questions.

First, is the debt manageable? To answer that, we’ll look at both the debt to equity ratio and the financial leverage ratio. The debt to equity ratio compares the amount of equity to the amount of debt. The financial leverage ratio compares a company’s assets to its equity. This may seem like an odd way to measure debt, but keep in mind that assets equal debt plus equity. So, as equity decreases in proportion to debt, the ratio increases.

As you might expect, both have been on the rise. VIAB’s numbers are extremely high compared to competitor companies (the industry average debt to equity ratio is 1.0). So, it’s safe to assume that carrying this much debt is not normal for this industry and may not be manageable.

Second, is this a reasonable use of debt? Doubtful. Sometimes buybacks are a better choice than capital investments. However, I doubt that management was weighing opportunity costs when deciding whether to buy back another round of shares. Given VIAB’s declining performance, the share buybacks were a desperate attempt to juice share price and EPS without having to improve VIAB’s programming and movies.

But things appear to be changing. In 2016, there were substantial changes in management, and the share buybacks ceased. Based on the current annual and quarterly reports, management is now focused on reducing VIAB’s debt load. This is a prudent move by management, but it will take several years of aggressive debt repayment to put the balance sheet in order.

To summarize, VIAB has accrued substantial debt over the past few years. However, the new management team has recognized that this is not sustainable and reversed course. VIAB is now aggressively paying off its debt and improving its balance sheet.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Are Viacom’s per share earnings and cash flow growing?

Looking at company-wide measures of profitability tells us a lot. But, as shareholders, we only own a fraction of the company, so it behooves us to examine a few items on a per share basis as well.

The first graph in the below panel shows the number of shares outstanding, and it shows VIAB’s share buyback program in action. VIAB has been consistently decreasing its outstanding share count since 2007. Just looking at the last five years, there has been a 26% decrease in shares outstanding from 2012 to 2016. From 2016 onward, the share buybacks have ceased. Share buybacks will likely remain a low priority until VIAB substantially reduces its outstanding debt.

The next two graphs show earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow (FCF) per share. In the previous graphs, we saw that net income and free cash flow were essentially flat over the last 10 years. But EPS (which can be thought of as net income per share) and free cash flow per share have been trending upwards. This phenomenon has been driven by the share buyback program. Reducing the number of shares reduces the number of shares that earnings or free cash flow are divided by, which in turn increases the per share numbers. The end result is that EPS and FCF per share are entirely illusory, driven by share repurchases rather than improvements in revenue or operating efficiency.

As we examine per share data, we must be cautious of potential distortions introduced by the rapid decrease in outstanding shares. To get an idea of the magnitude of this effect, we can compare the growth in net income to the growth in EPS. From 2012 to 2016, net income has decreased by 27.4% (6.2% annually), while EPS only decreased by 2.2% (0.4% annually). If we are trying to infer the true performance using EPS, we are underestimating it by around ten-fold.

The distorting effects on EPS by the buybacks are not a trivial matter. EPS is an important component of common valuation ratios, like the price to earnings (P/E) ratio, and used in valuation models like the discounted cash flow analysis. Inflation of EPS will drive down P/E ratios and drive up intrinsic value estimations, all making VIAB appear more undervalued than it actually is.

The key take-home message from this section is that VIAB’s per share data shows considerable distortion. Therefore, caution is warranted when interpreting data, and when we discuss valuation models, we must be aware of this and factor it into our interpretation.

And now, it’s time for a brief discussion of dividends.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How is Viacom’s dividend health?

As we complete our survey of VIAB’s fundamentals, it’s finally time to talk about dividends. I prefer to discuss dividends last, because if the fundamentals don’t excite you, the dividend history is irrelevant - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

For dividends, I focus on sustainability and growth. As a proxy for sustainability, I use the dividend payout ratio as calculated first using EPS and then using FCF per share.

This is an area where VIAB’s share buyback program has positive effects. By taking so many shares out of circulation, the total amount of cash paid out as dividends has remained relatively flat, even though the dividends paid out per share have been on the rise.

VIAB initiated a dividend in 2011. VIAB’s dividend grew until 2015, but in 2016, the dividend dropped. So, what happened? The value trap finally became unsustainable and broke. The new management team had to cut the dividend and cease the share buyback program in order to redirect capital towards aggressive debt payback and improving its media products.

Over the last 10 years, the payout ratio, measured by either EPS or FCF per share, has been relatively stable. There was a brief spike in FCF based payout ratio in 2016, but following the dividend cut, the current payout ratio is around 25%, which is on par with historical norms.

Based on the payout ratio, the current dividend is safe. However, the extent of future dividend growth is an open question. I suspect that debt repayment will remain VIAB’s priority over the next few years, so investors should expect small, or no, increases in the dividend over that time.

While I don’t think that dividend increases will be management’s priority over the next couple years, the low payout ratio leaves open the possibility for aggressive dividend growth. Also, even after the dividend cut, VIAB still has a 3% yield, which is considerable especially in the current market.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Viacom valuation panel

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, it’s time for exercises in valuation. But first a few caveats. Much like dividends, if the fundamentals of a stock don’t excite you, the valuation is pointless - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

I approach valuation by employing several different methods, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The more agreement between the results, the more confidence I have that my valuation reflects reality.

Historical valuation model

The first approach is a relative valuation of VIAB vs. its historical valuation. Five valuation ratios will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF), and Dividend Yield (if present). In the graph below, we assume that VIAB is a mature company with a relatively stable range of valuation ratios, then we compare the current value to the historical range to get a feel for VIAB’s current valuation relative to its past performance.

To explain how the graphs are constructed and interpreted, we’ll walk through the P/E graph. I began by determining the high and low P/E value for each of the last 10 years. This was done by dividing the lowest and highest stock prices during a given year by the stock’s reported earnings for that year. Then, I took the median of the past 10 years for the annual low P/Es (the green horizontal line) and the annual high P/Es (the red horizontal line). The x-axis of the graph is drawn at the midpoint between the two medians. If the current P/E (the blue diamond) is closer to the red line, the more overvalued the stock may be based on its historical highs. If the current P/E is closer to the green line, the more undervalued the stock may be relative to previous lows.

The same process applies to P/B, P/S, and P/FCF. For dividend yield, higher dividends are associated with lower stock prices (remember dividend yield = annual dividend / stock price), so the graph appears flipped, with higher numbers representing undervaluation and lower numbers representing overvaluation.

Of the five historical valuation metrics examined, P/E and P/FCF are both calculated using per share data and may be skewed due to the share buybacks. Both appear to be substantially undervalued. Based on the extent of the share buyback program, I’m confident that both of these ratios should be higher (more towards overvalued) than they are. But I’m not sure how much higher. My gut feeling is that following an adjustment, both would still be undervalued.

P/B, P/S, and dividend yield are all unaffected by the share buyback program. P/B and P/S are undervalued relative to historical medians. Dividend yield is also clearly undervalued.

In summary, even after considering the effects of the share buyback program, all five ratios appear to indicate that VIAB is undervalued.

Note: Data were pulled from Morningstar and Yahoo Finance. The graph was made by me.

Competitor valuation model

The second approach is a relative valuation of VIAB’s current valuation multiples to those of competitors in the same sector. In these graphs, we can see how VIAB stacks up against similar companies, and how this family of companies compares to the S&P 500 average (the solid black line), which approximates the market as a whole and serves as the reference. The green shaded area is undervalued vs. the S&P 500 and the red shaded area is overvalued. The orange dashed line indicates the industry average. Competitor companies are shown as black dots, and VIAB is the blue diamond.

Four ratios will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, and Dividend Yield.

For competitor companies, I selected Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (FOX), Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Time Warner (TWX), CBS Corp. (CBS), and Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA).

Of the four ratios examined, only P/E is affected by the share buyback program. VIAB’s P/E ratio is well below the industry average (note that for P/E, the industry average line is overlapping the S&P 500 line), but if we consider the distortions caused by share buybacks, the P/E ratio may be pushed up a bit. However, I doubt this will be enough to push VIAB into firmly overvalued territory.

P/S, P/B, and dividend yield are all unaffected by the buybacks. For all three of these ratios, VIAB is the most undervalued company of the six. VIAB is also undervalued vs. both the industry average and the S&P 500.

To summarize, based on the competitor valuation model, VIAB is currently undervalued.

Note: Blue diamond = VIAB; Black dots = competitor companies; Black line = S&P 500; Orange dashed line = Industry average. Green shaded area is undervalued vs. the S&P500. Red shaded area is overvalued vs. the S&P500. If data are not available for a particular company, it will not appear on the graph. Data were pulled from Yahoo Finance. The graph was made by me.

Discounted cash flow (DCF) model

Having examined two different flavors of relative valuation, it’s time to take a crack at a discounted cash flow valuation, which allows us to estimate the intrinsic value of VIAB based on initial assumptions about VIAB’s future growth and discount value.

The table below is a DCF matrix. By looking at an array of different estimations at once, we can base our decisions about over or under-valuation on a range of assumptions instead of just one. These can be a bit complex at first glance, so let’s walk through it together.

First, let’s look at just the numbers. The box in the center of the grid below shows the intrinsic value of VIAB based on the key assumptions outlined below.

EPS of $3.63, current EPS according to Yahoo Finance.

Discount rate of 10%.

Initial growth rate of 3% per year for 3 years. This is a very low growth rate estimate for EPS because VIAB has a lot of problems. Even though management appears to be focused on remedying the problems, I want to stay conservative and use a low growth rate.

Terminal growth rate of 2%. Chosen to match the approximate annual growth of the US economy.

Each cell in the table corresponds to an intrinsic value computed by using different combinations of growth rates and discount rates. As we move horizontally, the assumed initial growth rate increases or decreases in 10% increments. As we move vertically, the assumed discount rate increases or decreases in 10% increments.

Cells towards the top right represent optimistic estimates (higher initial growth and lower discount rate), will give higher intrinsic values, and be more likely to suggest undervaluation. Cells towards the lower left represent skeptical estimates (lower growth and higher discount rates).

The column on the far left represents a worst case scenario and is based on a 0% (zero) initial growth rate. Intrinsic values presented in this column will probably be low and unappealing, but if you want to take a highly skeptical view of a stock, this column is your guide.

Note: Green shaded cells indicate margin of safety >20%. Red shaded cells indicate margin of safety <20%. The table was made by me.

Now that we have our intrinsic values calculated, we need to discuss margin of safety. A margin of safety is the difference between the estimated intrinsic value of the stock and the current market price. Remember that intrinsic values are based on mathematical models. They are a guide pointing us in the (hopefully) right direction, not a true indication of what a stock should be worth. We need to ask how much higher does the intrinsic value need to be for us to start being confident that the stock is undervalued.

In the table, margin of safety is represented by the red and/or green shading that appears in each cell. The minimum margin of safety that I am willing to accept to believe that a stock is undervalued is 20%, which is indicated by white shading. As the intrinsic value increases above the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become green. The deeper the green shading, the higher the margin of safety. As the intrinsic value decreases below the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become red.

A quick example of how this works: VIAB is currently trading at 24.66, a 20% margin of safety is added giving us 29.592. Green shading starts when the intrinsic value is predicted to be at least 29.592 and gets deeper as the estimated intrinsic value moves up. When the estimated intrinsic value is less than 29.592, the cell gets red shading, and as intrinsic value decreases, the red shading gets deeper.

Using our base assumptions, VIAB has an intrinsic value of around $47, which implies a nearly 90% margin of safety. Looking at the matrix as a whole, almost every cell is shaded green. Even the most pessimistic estimates (0% growth for 3 years and a 12% discount rate) still leaves us with a 40% margin of safety. Based on this model, it looks like VIAB is deeply undervalued.

Reverse dividend discount model

Let’s partake in one more adventure in valuation modeling. This time, we’re going to use a two-stage dividend discount model. Also, we’re not going to try to predict the future with this model. Instead, we’re going to determine what inputs give us the current market price of the stock. Once we’ve done that, we’ll have some idea of the assumptions that the market has already baked into VIAB’s price.

For the two-stage dividend discount model, the following key assumptions produced an intrinsic value of $26.74 - pretty close to the current price.

Current dividend: $0.80 per Yahoo Finance.

Discount rate of 10%. Typical discount rate used in dividend discount models. Approximates the annual return of the market as a whole and represents the minimum return many dividend growth investors like to see.

Initial dividend growth rate of 10% per year for 3 years. This is reasonable compared to traditional dividend growth companies, but maybe a bit on the aggressive side, considering the constraints facing VIAB due to its debt repayment program.

Terminal dividend growth rate of 6.5% per year. This is reasonable compared to other traditional dividend growth companies.

If we assume that the market price is a correct approximation of VIAB’s intrinsic value, the market expects the dividend to grow at 10% per year for 3 years, then drop down to a terminal growth rate of 6.5% per year.

These numbers suggest that VIAB may be between fair and undervalued. The numbers suggested by the model are quite reasonable for a traditional dividend growth company. However, given VIAB’s current difficulties, these numbers may be on the optimistic side, suggesting that the market feels that VIAB can pay off its debt, improve its programming, and still have money left over for dividend raises.

Review and conclusions

Now that we’ve finished our analysis of VIAB, let's see how the company stacks up against my six principles of investing.

1. Clear and understandable business model and corporate objectives?

Yes. VIAB is a major media company that owns a variety of popular cable television stations and Paramount movie studio. Over the last few years, VIAB has not been well managed and racked up an immense amount of debt pursuing an unsustainable share buyback program. VIAB’s new management team has been in place since the end of 2016. They’ve made some tough decisions, including ending the share buyback program and cutting the dividend in order to free up capital to begin decreasing VIAB’s debt burden. While the past leaves a lot to be desired, I like the current direction of VIAB and hope that management can keep up the momentum.

2. Strong fundamentals?

Maybe. Over the last few years, revenue has been flat, while operating income, net income, and free cash flow have been highly variable. Despite the flat revenue, VIAB’s gross margins have remained solid. In terms of profitability measures, ROE has remained high over the years, while ROA and ROIC are lower than I would prefer. Following the change in management, the last few quarters have been encouraging. The question for investors is whether management will be able to complete its turnaround of VIAB and further strengthen the fundamentals.

3. Wide or growing economic moat?

Yes, but narrow. Looking over the fundamentals, both gross margin and SG&A suggest that VIAB has an economic moat. ROE, although it may be inflated due to the share buyback program, also supports the presence of a moat. However, ROA and ROIC miss my rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Looking at the industry as a whole, although there are hundreds of stations to choose from, most are owned by a handful of major media corporations, such as VIAB. VIAB also generates steady streams of income through its massive library of TV programming and movies that are distributed by various third parties. The big threat to VIAB’s moat comes from new entertainment options (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, to name a few).

4. Low debt burden and prudent use of debt?

No, but improving. The balance sheet is piled high with debt, as is evident by both the high debt to equity ratio and the high financial leverage ratio. To make matters worse, the debt was squandered over several years as part of massive share buyback program that destroyed far more value than it created. But after the management change in 2016, VIAB appears to be reversing the trend. The buyback program is over, and debt is being repaid. If things continue at the current pace, within a few years, the company’s debt burden will be back down to reasonable levels.

5. Sustainable and growing dividend?

Maybe. The dividend is currently sustainable at the current levels. A payout ratio of around 25% leaves plenty of room for dividend growth. However, since VIAB is in the process of aggressively paying down its debt, I am not convinced that dividend growth will be management’s priority in the coming years. I am hesitant to treat VIAB like a traditional dividend growth company at the moment. At this time, I consider the dividend a nice bonus while I wait for the stock price to rise following debt payoff and improvements in ratings and box office sales.

6. Appropriate valuation?

Yes. VIAB appears deeply undervalued according to all four valuation models tested. In the historical valuation model, all five ratios suggested undervaluation. In the competitor valuation model, all four ratios suggested undervaluation. In the DCF model, every combination of EPS growth rate and discount rate suggested undervaluation. Finally, when I ran a backwards-looking dividend discount model to determine what growth estimates were baked into the stock price, it suggested that VIAB was fair to be undervalued.

Risks

There are two big risks to VIAB that are worth noting. First, competition from new media companies (think Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, YouTube, etc.). There is only so much time in a day to consume media, so increased competition will reduce VIAB’s ratings and revenue.

Second, distribution of VIAB’s cable channels is dependent on cable providers (Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), etc.). VIAB has to negotiate contracts with each of these providers. The goal for VIAB is to get as many channels as possible into the cheapest cable bundle offered, thus maximizing the number of potential viewers. The goal for the cable provider is to push subscribers into higher cost bundles. As of this writing, following a heated squabble, Charter Communications and Viacom are putting the finishing touches on their latest contract which will keep many of Viacom’s flagship networks in the lowest priced bundle. This is good news for VIAB, but this issue will appear again when another contract comes up for renewal.

Buy, sell, or hold VIAB?

Buy.

Based on the above analysis, VIAB meets three of my six buy criteria. Normally, I wouldn’t consider entering into a position that only meets three buy criteria. But the remaining three all appear poised for improvement with VIAB now under the direction of new management. Also worth mentioning is just how deeply undervalued VIAB is. The new management doesn’t have to do an exemplary job for the stock price to bounce up - an average job will be good enough to bring needed improvements and drive growth (at least over the next few years).

Investors looking for a traditional dividend growth company should pass on VIAB. Years of mismanagement have taken the company down an unsustainable path leading to a collapse in share price and a dividend cut. The company’s problems are real and will take a while to correct.

But underneath those problems is a potential comeback story. A successful turnaround by the new management team could lead to a substantial increase in share price. VIAB has a narrow moat and is deeply undervalued at the moment. Based on my DCF model, VIAB has a 90% upside potential. While there may not be much room for dividend growth in the near future as debt repayment takes priority, the ability to pull in a 3% yield while you wait makes VIAB worth a look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.