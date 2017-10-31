Option Ideas For AT&T/TWX Merger

Regulatory Clearance

After clearing a substantial number of regulatory hurdles, the finish line for AT&T's (T) acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX) appears to be in sight. With clearance from the Brazil regulators on October 18th, the only remaining hurdle is now from the Department of Justice. After a long delay Makan Delrahim was finally approved by the Senate at the end of September to lead the DOJ's anti-trust division. According to Capital Forum, current negotiations center around competitors' access to TWX content and creating a system to resolve disputes in a timely manner. Before assuming the role, Delrahim said "I don't see this as a major anti-trust problem" in an interview with BNN. My take is that the deal is likely to get conditional approval by the DOJ, but it it's difficult to forecast when that will happen.

If you're familiar with the deal, you might want to skip the next few sections and get straight to the trade idea.

Deal Structure

On completion each share of TWX will be exchanged for $53.75 in cash and an amount of AT&T shares. The share consideration is subject to a collar, based on AT&T's trading price. TWX holders will receive a fixed number of shares if AT&T's shares price is above $41.35 (1.3 shares) or below $37.41 (1.437 shares). Although collars are not uncommon in M&A deals, it can make hedging a bit complicated for merger arbitrageurs. AT&T has traded both above and below the collar limits since the deal was announced (as highlighted on the chart below).

The below table shows the value of consideration to TWX shareholders depending on price of AT&T. (Current price highlighted)



Merger Arb Trade

With the price of AT&T well below the lower collar threshold, one could put on the typical merger arb trade on by buying TWX and selling short 1.437 shares of T to capturing the spread. As of the last close*, the spread of $3.73 represents a 3.3% return. If we assume the deal closes before the end of the year, this represents an annualized return of about 19% (factoring in commissions, and borrow fees, capital required for short).

The below chart shows the spread ($), spread return (%), and annualized return (%) assuming a Dec. 31 st closing.

By M&A standards, 19% is quite high, suggesting there is some risk of the deal not closing. I think it's more so a reflection of the timing risk. Moving the expected closing date to Jan 31st reduces the annualized return of the trade to about 12% and 8% if we assume the deal closes on Feb 28th.

TWX Options

I like trading options on merger transactions as it often results in much higher returns. Bull call spreads are useful strategy for M&A deals as you can often get much higher rates of return with a similar risk profile. In a cash deal, after the deal closes, options are 'accelerated' by the OCC with in-the-money options being paid out. In deals involving a share exchange, such as AT&T/Time Warner, options remain outstanding but are based on the merger consideration.

Post-close, TWX call options holders will be entitled to receive $53.75 + 1.437 shares of AT&T (provided AT&T is below the collar threshold). Whether or not the option is in-the-money at expiration thus depends on the price of AT&T.

The below table shows the corresponding price of AT&T to various strike prices of TWX with and without a discount for the merger spread. For example, from the highlighted row below: if TWX were to be at $95, and there was a 2.5% discount to the full merger consideration, that equates to AT&T shares trading at $30.40, or 10.5% less than Friday's closing price.



One trade that I put on last week is a 92.5/95 November call spread which I was able to buy for $2.20. The trade will payout its maximum value of $2.50 ($.30 profit) on expiry, should TWX remain above $95. If we assume a slight narrowing of the merger spread to 2.50%, this works out to AT&T trading above $30.40. Should the deal receive clearance from the DOJ before expiration, the spread would likely close to almost 0%. The 92.5/95 call spread would then expire with a full payout should AT&T trade above $28.71 (third from bottom row in the above table).

I like this trade for a few reasons. It doesn't require the deal to be completed or DOJ approval. Shares of AT&T can still decline from here with the call spread still being worth $2.50, a return of 13%, far in excess of the merger arb spread.



This is just one example, other attractive call spreads can be built using Nov, Dec, Jan expiry's with $92.5/$95/$97.5 with higher returns. I've used prices I think are attainable with some finesse and where I would be comfortable bidding.

Risks

A continued decline in AT&T share price, regardless of the merger spread, could push the price of TWX down with it. The merger spread could also increase if there is speculation of the deal being blocked. And of course the DOJ could sue to block the deal resulting in a sharp decline in Time Warner's share price.

Trading options and option combinations can be risky. The call spreads discussed above can expire worthless (100% loss) should TWX trade below the lower strike price. I recommend these trades only to those who have an expert understanding of options trading and the associated risks.

*Using closing prices from Friday, October 27th

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.