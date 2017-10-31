MTGE Investment's (MTGE) CEO Gary Kain on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017, 08:30 am ET

Executives

Erin Karney - Investor Relations

Gary Kain - CEO, President and CIO

Aaron Pas - SVP

Peter Federico - EVP and CFO

Jeff Erhardt - MD of Real Estate Finance, American Capital, Ltd

Chris Kuehl - EVP

Analysts

Bose George - KBW

Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the MTGE Investment Corp's Q3 2017 Shareholder Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Erin Karney, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Erin Karney

Thank you, Raco and thank you all for joining MTGE Investment Corp.'s Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I'd like to review the safe harbor statement. This conference call and corresponding slide presentation contain statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the reform act. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those forecast due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of MTGE. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available on the SEC's website. We disclaim any obligation to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. To view webcast of this presentation, access our website, mtge.com and click on the Earnings Presentation link in the lower-right corner. An archive of this presentation will be available on our website and a telephone recording of this call can be accessed through November 14th by dialing 877-344-7529 using the conference ID 10112687. Participating on today's call are Gary Kain, Chief Executive Officer; Peter Federico, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Aaron Pas, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management; Jeff Erhardt, Managing Director, Capital Healthcare Investments; Chris Kuehl, Executive Vice President of Agency Mortgage Investments; Don Holley, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Sean Reid, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Gary Kain.

Gary Kain

Thanks, Erin and thanks to all of you for your interest in MTGE. We are extremely pleased with MTGE's performance in Q3 as the company continues to produce very strong results. Economic return was 5.3% during the quarter, which brought our year-to-date results to almost 15% through September 30th.

MTGE's year-to-date total stock return has been even stronger totaling 33% over the same period. The investment landscape in the third quarter was similar to the first and second quarters. With spreads on credit centric sectors tightening and equity valuations hitting new highs, both interest rate and equity volatility remain muted with longer term rates ending the quarter essentially unchanged.

Shorter term rates did increase modestly driving a further flattening of the yield curve. Against this backdrop housing fundamentals remain solid causing legacy non-agency asset valuations to appreciate further during Q3. Spreads on CRT assets were essentially unchanged quarter-over-quarter despite some material widening driven by temporary credit uncertainty associated with the two significant hurricanes.

In total the spread tightening across the non-agency sector was relatively modest in comparison to the first half of 2017. The performance of the agency MBS was quite strong during Q3, with spreads tightening meaningful in September. Interestingly this tightening coincided with the fed's official announcement of the tapering of its MBS and treasury reinvestment activity.

Further collaborating our long held view that the reduced fed demand for agency MBS was already priced into the market. Looking ahead the fundamental landscape for agency MBS remain supportive despite the recent spread tightening as muted interest rate volatility and favorable financing should continue to drive relatively attractive go forward ROEs.

With that introduction, let me turn to Slide 4 and quickly review our results for the quarter. MTGE reported net income of $1.06 per share. Net spread and dollar roll income including catch-up amortization and other items was $0.50 per share. Importantly this result does not include $0.08 of cash generated from our healthcare investments which excludes the $0.04 of non cash depreciation expense.

We anticipate that the healthcare portfolio will continue to grow and as such it will be important for investors to consider this cash flow when analyzing the aggregate portfolio return. Book value increased 3.1% to $20.61 per share during Q3 which helped drive further improvement in our economic return to 5.3%. Furthermore, the $20.61 per share book value figure includes $0.12 per share of accumulated depreciation expense on our healthcare assets and would otherwise be higher. Economic return for the quarter would have been around 5.5% excluding depreciation.

Now turning to Slide 6, I want to quickly review how our capital is currently deployed. Overall capital allocation was largely unchanged during the quarter. Go forward levered returns on non-agency assets remained constrained which contributed to a slight decline in our capital allocated to the sector from 31% to 30%.

Conversely capital deployed in agency MBS increased 1% to 61% during the quarter. Although our healthcare position remain constant, we are evaluating a growing pipeline of potential acquisitions and given the relative attractiveness of the ROEs available in the sector, we currently expect significant growth in this portfolio over the next 12 months.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Aaron Pas to discuss our non-agency and CRT investments.

Aaron Pas

Thanks Gary. Please turn to Slide 7 for a review of the credit markets and our non-agency portfolio. As Gary mentioned, residential credit products had another strong quarter with legacy non-agency spreads grinding tighter, leading to a solid performance for these assets. The CRT sector ended the quarter roughly unchanged but exhibited significant volatility as investors and subordinated tranches had to revaluate using credit risks in these transactions in light of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Credit losses due to these hurricanes are expected to be minimal and at this point the market appears to have strived off the risk related to further hurricanes. Our portfolio was generally unchanged during the quarter except for a slight increase in our CRT position in the second half of the quarter.

Leverage remain constant at two turns, while the yield on our securities declined by 25 basis points almost entirely driven by evaluation increases of securities in our legacy non-agency portfolio.

On past calls, we have discussed the strong technical tailwind supporting on legacy non-agency asset prices and positive housing and mortgage credit fundamentals that we expect to drive strong credit performance on the CRT side.

We did not see any evidence of these positive technical and fundamental drivers abating in the third quarter. Having said that, we do expect spread volatility to be higher in the CRT sector relative to legacy credit spreads.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff, to discuss the healthcare portfolio.

Jeff Erhardt

Thanks Aaron. Looking at the healthcare portfolio update on Slide 8. We are pleased with the overall progress of the healthcare investment platform. We continue to execute on our strategy of building a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing and senior housing assets, aligning with strong operators and utilizing favorable long-term debt from HUD and the GSEs.

Attractive levered yields in the 12% to 18% range stable cash flows and favorable long-term industry fundamentals continue to make healthcare investments and attractive asset class for MTGE. To illustrate the return profile of our healthcare assets, the table in the bottom left of slide 8 provides our healthcare portfolio results for the third quarter.

Our healthcare assets produced approximately $4 million of operating cash flow, if you add back the $2 million of non-cash depreciation expense representing a 17% annualized cash return on the $93 million of equity invested.

I would also note that capital expenditures for maintenance of the facilities are typically the responsibility of our tenants under a triple net lease structures. So we do not anticipate material capital expenditures by MTGE to maintain the facilities. For this reason we are provided a breakout of the accumulated depreciation and depreciation expense and their impact on book value and equity.

We did not close any new healthcare investments during the quarter, but the transaction pipeline is very active with numerous opportunities across skilled nursing and senior housing in various stages of reviewing evaluation. We remain optimistic about our ability to deploy capital in healthcare assets in the near-term.

With that, I will turn the call over to Chris to discuss the agency portfolio.

Chris Kuehl

Thanks Jeff. Turning to Slide 9, I'll start with a brief review of the rates markets. As Gary mentioned shorter term interest rates were slightly higher quarter-over-quarter, while longer term rates were essentially unchanged, the yield curve continued to flatten. If you recall last quarter, we highlighted the underperformance of agency MBS versus other sectors against the backdrop of strong fundamentals such as attractive funding markets for levered investors muted prepayment risk and low levels of interest rate volatility, each of which we expected to be supportive of agency MBS valuations.

The combination of these factors and attractive relative valuations led to reasonably strong agency MBS performance during the third quarter despite the fed tapering announcement. And while, absolute spread levels are tighter than last quarter. We think that agency MBS will continue to perform well given strong fundamentals and attractive relative valuations that remain in tact versus other fixed income products.

Let's turn to Slide 10, the agency MBS portfolio increased to 5.6 billion as of September 30, consistent with slightly higher at risk leverage and allocated capital. The composition of our asset mix was relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter as we continue to carry a sizable TBA role position given the backdrop of low prepayment risk and favorable barrel roll financing.

I will now turn the call over to Peter to discuss funding and risk management.

Peter Federico

Thanks, Chris. I'll begin with our financing summary on Slide 11.

Our repo funding cost increased to 158 basis points at quarter end from a 147 basis points the prior quarter as rates fully reflected the feds June 14 rate hike. Our aggregate cost of funds which includes our repo cost, the implied funding cost on our TBA position and the cost associated with pay fixed swaps increased by a similar amount.

Turning to Slide 12, we provided summary of our hedge position, consistent with the growth in our agency portfolio, we added approximately $250 million of longer term pay fixed swaps during the quarter. In aggregate, our hedge portfolio totaled $4.7 billion and covered 81% of our funding liabilities unchanged from the prior quarter.

Finally, on Slide 13, we summarize our interest rate risk position. Our duration gap at quarter end was 0.9 years, a slight increase from the prior quarter. Additionally, as we show in the table, our duration gap remains well contained across the wide range of interest rates given our asset mix and the size and composition of our hedge portfolio.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Gary.

Gary Kain

Thanks Peter. And at this point, we'd like to open up the lines to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today's first question comes from Bose George of KBW. Please go ahead.

Bose George

Thank you. Good morning [indiscernible] for both. I'm just looking at these spread sensitivity table that you guys provide on Page 30 of the presentation. Why is that a widening of 50 basis points for non-agency assets is barely more sensitive than a 25 basis point move. But, for the agency segment, the change in portfolio value is more proportional.

Gary Kain

I'm sorry. Could you restate the question?

Bose George

I'm looking at the spread sensitivity table that you guys provided on Page 30. The move from -- on the non-agency segment going from 25 to 50 basis points is, it's barely change whereas for the agency segment, when you go from, I think it's 10 to 25. You are -- it looks more proportional more linear. I'm just trying to understand the difference between the two? I'm looking at the estimated change in portfolio value not the tangent book value?

Chris Kuehl

You are saying the change in the portfolio value?

Bose George

Correct.

Chris Kuehl

I think it really just -- I think it's just more reflective of the -- of just rounding in that number. I don't think it's that far from linear. And I think on the agency -- the agency side, I mean, I think there are some kind of rounding as well in that but the agency side doesn't necessarily. I mean, I guess doesn't have to be exactly linear.

Bose George

Okay. I guess it's just a little puzzle line to me that going from 25 to 50 on your non-agency assets would barely more sensitive than staying at 25 basis point widening? But, I guess…

Chris Kuehl

I think it's just rounding on those small numbers, the other one could have easily rounded to 0.1 versus up to 0.4. So, we could follow-up offline, but I think it's just simply the fact that we have some rounding going on with those numbers.

Bose George

Sure. Okay. Can you also discuss the incremental spreads in ROEs in [current] [ph] the buckets that you are seeing right now?

Aaron Pas

Sure. This is Aaron. So, I will start with CRT kind of on the run spreads are in the kind of LIBOR plus low mid 200s you call it, 230 to 250 over. So, we'll generally use call it around 1.5 turns of leverage and with current funding that probably puts in mid high single digits kind of 7-ish depending on some various assumptions. Legacy's is going to be a little bit tighter than that for most positions. But, we think the kind of the risk return over time can be a little bit different and legacy with some more credit upside than you would have in CRT.

Bose George

Got it. Thanks Aaron. Can you also talk about how much repo cost currently are reflective of the fed likely raising rates in December?

Chris Kuehl

I think they are obviously reflective of the last rate hike and the pricing into some extent obviously that the high probability of a rate hike three month LIBOR continues to creep up, it's approaching 140 basis point. So repo rates currently are reflecting a high probability of that and as well we also are starting to see increased pressure over year end which we always do. So, it's not fully reflected yet but they are starting to reflect a high probability of it.

Bose George

Great. Thanks for the comments guys.

Chris Kuehl

Sure.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Douglas Harter of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Douglas Harter

Thanks. Gary, could you talk about first one on the dividend given the $0.58 of core plus health care cash earnings compared to the current dividend level?

Gary Kain

Sure. As you know, I mean, we don't have a practice of kind of just having the dividend kind of match net spread income and to your point adjusted for the health care income which would kind of -- which is a good way to think about it. And, we take kind of a longer term approach to the dividend, we think about kind of maximizing returns from it for investors and we think about things like after tax returns and what's the best way to return capital to shareholders. That said, I mean it's something that we evaluate on a continuous basis and we will let you anything changes.

Douglas Harter

And I guess as health care grows, I mean is that something that you would look to kind of use the depreciation shield to sort of retain more -- organically retain more cash flow, is that something that I guess gives you more flexibility going forward?

Gary Kain

I mean, it technically would give us more flexibility. But, more importantly, I mean our taxable income is running quite a bit below because of the dollar role income in the way it's treated for tax. So, we actually have quite a bit of flexibility with respect to kind of paying so to speak a lower dividend. So, the typical reconstraints really aren't there right now to the extent that they normally are and the big driver of that's going to be the way dollar role income is treated from a tax perspective. And so, that flexibility exists kind of with or without the health care depreciation.

Douglas Harter

Okay. That makes sense. And then, you talked about the pipeline for healthcare was quite robust, I guess how should we think about kind of where that capital comes from, is it continuing in agency book, is it further reducing the non-agency, just had to think about or there ability to sort of pick up leverage on one or both of those two to fund that growth.

Gary Kain

No. It's a very good question. And I think the first half with respect to the health care pipeline, we see it as probably more likely to grow significantly earlier first and second quarter and next year rather than let's say over the next three months. But, the capital could come from really all of the sources that you outlined. I mean, we certainly are willing to take up leverage in the agency book, if it's warranted going forward. But, it's going to very much dependent on what happens on the spread -- to the spread landscape. If we continue to see ROEs depressed on non-agencies and agencies, let's say we have to widen from here then it would probably come out of the non-agency book would be the leading source.

On the other hand, if, I mean agencies have performed well, they were to continue to tighten then, we would be -- it be more balanced. So, it's going to be very much a function of where spreads are and where relative value is. But, I think it's highly likely that the return picture in the healthcare space will warrant the shrinkage of one of the two other portfolios. So, I think that the likelihood is, it's going to be an allocation from one or the other, with maybe some increase in leverage that's going to supply the capital, so to speak.

Douglas Harter

And then, last one from the -- as health care grows, did that change the amount of interest rate risk or spread risk you are willing to take on the other portfolio as you start getting a larger piece of your portfolio that's less kind of mark-to-market sensitive?

Gary Kain

It's interesting because I like the way you worded that. I mean the reality is, people at first blush you would think that the health care sector is less liquid. So, if anything -- the first -- the first reaction might be that you -- do we need to reduce leverage somewhere else. And to your point it's really the opposite, may one of the really good things about the health care sector is the fact that we can lock in long-term funding without covenants market value covenants and so forth from the GSCs and HUD. And that long-term funding really gives us the capacity to if anything increase leverage elsewhere in the portfolio.

So, I think that's a consideration and it's even more of a consideration to the extent that the health care -- the loans on the health care side are amortizing and you are building up extra capital there. So, there is a lot of flexibility. And again, I do think that from our perspective the move is actually toward higher leverage over time in the other sectors when the time is right.

Douglas Harter

All right. Thank you, Gary.

Gary Kain

Thanks a lot, Doug.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Trevor Cranston of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Trevor Cranston

Hi. Thanks. The question on the financing for the health care portfolio, can you talk about a little bit about what the process is for getting the fixed rate financing in place and generally how we should think about how long the bridge financing will be in place when you acquire a property until you are able to get the fixed rate financing? Thanks.

Jeff Erhardt

Yes. This is Jeff. Thanks for the question. It kind of break it down into two asset groups on, senior housing assets, by and large we go on acquisition unless it has some kind of turnaround element to a bit of the stabilized asset. We lock in the financing add acquisition and then on that through Fannie or Freddie and those that financing is around 10 to 12 year fixed rate covenant debt.

On the skilled nursing side of the acquisitions, we typically will bridge that sort of a bridge to HUD. And the sort of time on the bridge is probably 6 to 9 months, like unless you get through that HUD process and then you lock it down and HUD debt is 35 year fixed rate debt.

Trevor Cranston

Got it. Okay. That makes sense. And then, a question on the -- I guess mostly on the agency portfolio. But, can you talk about how you are thinking about leverage on that booking particular given all the sort of tail winds you've mentioned for that market in terms of low volatility and strong financing. Would you be comfortable maybe incrementally moving leverage higher from here or should we expect it to stay kind of where it was at the end of the quarter? Thanks.

Gary Kain

So, good question. Let me answer that in terms of first half longer term, let's say over the next couple of years. I think you should absolutely think of that number going up. I think that, given the different financing environment as we talked about given kind of the locked in financing that we would have on a growing healthcare portfolio from every perspective. We feel from a risk perspective and liquidity perspective, there is ample room to take leverage up on the agency side. So, I think you will go out two years and as with the fed sort of, by then having fully implemented, really not buying not likely to be buying MBS at all. I think that if spreads kind of follow likely trajectory and they are somewhat wider, I think you are going to be looking at leverage kind of closer to a number like 10 and where it is now. In terms of the trajectory of how we get there, I think that's going to be more opportunistic and, it will depend on kind of the spread performance, I would say over the next six months. I mean I would not expect a linear progression from where we are to 10. I mean there is certainly scenarios where that, there could be a move lower for a little while and then move higher. So, again opportunistic kind of near-term, but two years from now I would be, I think it's much more likely to center around 10 than 8 or 8.5.

Trevor Cranston

Got it. That helps. Thank you.

Gary Kain

Thanks.

Operator

And we have now completed the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Gary Kain for concluding remarks.

Gary Kain

I would like to thank everyone for their interest in MTGE and we look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now concluded. An archive of this presentation will be available on MTGE's website and a telephone recording of this call can be accessed through November 14 by dialing 877-344-7529 using the conference ID 10112687. Thank you for joining today's call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.