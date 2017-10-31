Understanding Overstock 2.0

For those of you who haven't been following Overstock.com lately, forget everything that you previously knew about the company. I'm going to start this with the premise that Overstock 1.0 is still the same as it always has been, a moderately successful E-commerce company that has been doing its thing for the last 10+ years. According to the market, this segment of the company is worth somewhere in the range of $17.50 per share (About $450M market cap).

Since early august, the company has more than doubled its market cap to just over $1B (north of $40 per share) due to the highly anticipated debut of its majority owned subsidiary, Tzero.

What is Tzero?

Starting over 3 years ago, Overstock's CEO Patrick Byrne started to get bullish on blockchain technology. Sensing a change in the way that assets are digitally stored, and hence transferred, he quietly (maybe not so quietly) used operating cashflows from Overstock to fund investments in creating a new type of market/stock exchange.

They acquired Pro Securities, so that they would own an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System ("ATS") and have built an entire technology stack around that ATS so that they have the worlds first blockchain-ledger based exchange.

Why is TZero important?

The name TZero represents the biggest innovation of this new exchange, in that it signifies the time required to settle a matched trade. Regular financial markets (read: NYSE, Nasdaq, etc), work on T+3 Settlement. This means that when you make a trade on Monday, the securities and the cash don't actually move "settle" until Thursday. From an operational standpoint, this generally doesn't matter, but behind the scenes there are significant costs associated with trade matching, fund custody, dealing with mismatched trades, etc. T-Zero simplifies that entire process, streamlines it, and makes it considerably cheaper.

For context, the SEC has just recently adopted T+2 settlement procedures and brokers are in the process of implementing them. In the SEC's own words, the advantage of reducing settlement time:

"The amended rule is designed to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and ensure a coordinated and expeditious transition by market participants to a shortened standard settlement cycle."

"As technology improves, new products emerge, and trading volumes grow, it is increasingly obvious that the outdated T+3 settlement cycle is no longer serving the best interests of the American people,” said SEC Acting Chairman Michael Piwowar. “The SEC remains committed to ensuring that U.S. securities regulation is reflective of modern times, and in shortening the settlement cycle by one day we aim to increase efficiency and reduce risk for market participants."

Where is TZero in its development stage?

TZero is already operational. Trades have already taken place on the ATS, but are currently solely restricted to trading Overstock Preferred Shares (they did a proof of concept issuance of preferred shares, where they dual-listed them on a regular exchange and their Tzero platform).

The market for Overstock Preferred Shares isn't exactly all that liquid, but the point still stands that equities can be traded and cleared over their exchange.

They plan to add a bunch of functionality to the exchange in the future, one specifically highlighted is a robust stock lending (for short selling) market.

What is TZero worth?

Tzero currently does not generate any meaningful cashflows so you need to value it in a similar way you would value a venture investment. Some sort of probability of becoming something big/large. Here are the characteristics of the Tzero entity to consider:

They are the first SEC-regulated ATS that uses Blockchain technology to store and transfer assets (allowing for T+0 settlement)

They are/will be the first SEC-regulated ATS that facilitates trading in digital coins/tokens from ICOs* (More on ICO's late in the article)

They will likely soon be holding onto $500m in cash, which they raised with no dilution**.

Wait, what was that last point? To understand it, I'll take a few minutes to explain what an ICO is.

Understanding an Initial Coin Offering (NYSE:ICO)

An ICO is similar to an IPO, except instead of issuing shares, which have legal rights and representations, the company issues coins, which have loosely worded promises instead. Traditional investors (myself included) are generally quite skeptical about ICO's, since they're such a new type of "security" and are largely unregulated, but there is clearly a robust market for them. In 2017, there have been $2-3 Billion dollars raised through ICO's, which is more than the Venture Capital market in the same time period.

Many of these ICO's have been successful, and fully subscribed, despite the issuing companies having little to no tangible product, or particularly robust business model. The ICO market is very susceptible to fraud, hence China has temporarily banned ICO's and the SEC has issued warnings about them. Despite all of that, the ICO market is still going strong.

Tzero, has recently announced that they will be launching their ICO on Nov 15th. Unlike all previous ICO's, this ICO is associated with a proper SEC shelf filing. Tzero, also has a working product, and is owned by a publicly listed company. In other words, Tzero has significantly more credibility than all other ICO's that have launched to date.

Given the strength of the ICO market, and comparable strength of recent ICO's (some were in the $150-$250m range), it is my opinion that Patrick Byrne's forecast of this being a $500M ICO has a high likelihood of success.

The liability associated with this ICO (what the coin holders will receive in return for their $500m) has been loosely outlined in the company's ICO announcement, and I fully believe that the company will make efforts to reward ICO holders, but it's important to understand that there are no legal liabilities or obligations (at least, not tested in courts) to the coin holders. This makes valuation for "dilution" to be very tricky to say the least, but I can say that I would much prefer the company issue $500m of coins, versus $500m of common or preferred stock. I optimistically look at the ICO as a pre-sale of the company's future product (the coins can be used to pay for trading commissions on Tzero), in which case, the dilution is zero.

Back to valuing Tzero...

A common statement people in the crytocurrency market people make is "I don't really understand or believe in the value of Bitcoin, but I do believe in Blockchain". It is generally accepted that blockchain technology is an enormous technological innovation and it will be revolutionary in the way digital assets are stored and transferred. People generally equate Blockchain to TCP/IP, which is the technological backbone of the Internet. Bitcoin is the first major commercial (monetary) utilization of blockchain technology. Tzero is the first clean way to be "long blockchain technology".

Tzero is the first mover in what will likely be a mass (and slow) migration of financial data moving into the digital blockchain world. Being first leaves them susceptible to being copied and out-innovated, but it gives them the advantage to take a commanding lead in the space (or be bought out by a larger playing wanting to leverage that advantage). Considering other exchanges (ICE, NASDAQ, CME, etc) are valued in the tens of billions of dollars, I don't find it difficult to fathom a successful, liquid, and operational Tzero exchange being worth billions. In the meantime, they're likely worth at least $500m. Personally, I currently put Tzero being worth $1.5-$2 Billion. This forecast is contingent on their ICO raising around $500M, which we will be able to observe when the ICO launches on Nov 15th.

Back to looking at Overstock

Overstock's recent move is entirely based on people valuing the potential TZero subsidiary. Above, I have roughly laid out the valuation considerations for Tzero. Here are some additional tidbits to consider:

1) Overstock currently holds some Bitcoin, and is continually accumulating them. (They don't seem to break it out on their financial statements, I'd forecast that it's around $50M. Not a lot, but not insignificant either.)

2) Overstock recently crossed $1B in market cap, which makes it part of a larger institutional universe (some funds don't touch firms < $1B)

3) Overstock's short interest is 15.4% of the float (2.5M shares out of ~16M float.). Not enough to create a major squeeze, but certainly enough to cause some upward pressure on the price.

4) Overstock's price is highly correlated to the perceived (and actual) success of the Tzero ICO, and subsequently, Tzero. Tzero's ICO is highly correlated to the current price of Bitcoin (the better Bitcoin is doing, the easier/cheaper it is for people to divest some of their coins into the ICO). Future usage of the Tzero exchange will also be correlated to the strength of cryptocurrencies. As a result, Overstock (through Tzero) has a reasonably strong fundamental correlation to Crypto making it a clean "crypto" play for institutional investors (NVDA is obviously a better choice though).

Why I'm long Overstock

To summarize, here are the key points that make me bullish about the investment:

If I'm right about my assessment of Tzero, OSTK is worth north of $80 per share .

. I like that they're a blockchain play and I believe that they have an advantage in the space which will lead to them to being successful, or being bought out (Financial services are a me-too market, and if some banks out-innovate Tzero, I can see other banks/exchanges acquiring Tzero to catch up).

I see true technological innovation behind the Tzero platform. It's not a solution-seeking-a-problem like many venture investments.

I think institutional funds are currently, and will continue to, significantly move into the stock.

I think it's hard for hedge funds to find the courage to short the stock, consequently, I think all the people currently buying into the story are looking for a big move ($80+, not trying to scalp $5).

I'm pretty confident about the ICO being successful, (Bitcoin just hit all time highs of $6300 at time of writing).

If Tzero ends up being worthless, the Overstock.com parent is still a reasonably solid business which has is worth around $450m (some argue much more).

