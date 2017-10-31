Most Regulation A+ IPOs Are Outright Uninvestable

I would advise investors to steer clear as more value destruction awaits on the horizon.

Poor quality companies have used this as an opportunity to sell shares at unreasonably high valuations to Main Street.

The 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JUMP) Act substantially lowered the regulatory barriers for companies trying to go public.

Introduction

Title IV of the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JUMP) Act substantially lowered the regulatory barriers for companies trying to go public. Regulation A+ was meant to effectively democratize to Main Street the exclusive world of IPOs, a process previously only the preserve of an old guard of Wall Street bigwigs. As the infamous SEC accredited investor requirements were being eliminated, a new age of wealth for all was being heralded.

The outcome of this has been more stark, as Reg A+ IPOs have instead heralded the systematic destruction of shareholder value on a scale that mirrors the largest stock market crashes of our time.

The Suboptimal IPOs

ShiftPixy (PIXY), Arcimoto (FUV), Adomani (ADOM), and Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) are all small companies that recently went public under the Reg A+ regime. Their stock price performance has been nothing short of woeful.

ShiftPixy, more like ShortPIXY

ShiftPixy is described as human capital management services provider, essentially a staffing agency trying to brand itself as a disruptive gig economy company vis-a-vis its website. White Diamond Research does a great job presenting why this company deserves a spot of your short watchlist.

Adomani? Ah, don't mind me!

Adomani is a designer, manufacturer, and installer of electric and hybrid drivetrain systems used in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

The company is pre-revenue, trades at a $328 million valuation, and has a TTM net income loss of $17.45 million

Arcimoto, polluting your portfolio.

Arcimoto is an electric vehicle company, producing a three-wheeled motorcycle called the SRK. It raised nearly $20 million in its IPO, is yet to sell a single car, but has "1,778 pre-orders". Using a premium on its base price per car of $11,900, that is a potential $25 million in revenue. It currently trades at an $80 million valuation.

Yes, there is nothing there.

Why does my chicken soup taste bitter?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a producer and distributor of television and online video programming. This is perhaps the most investable company so far to IPO through Regulation A+.

It generated half-yearly revenue as at June 30 of $1,859,536 million, down 11% YoY.

A future pipeline of greater shareholder destruction

FAT Brands (FAT) became the most recent Reg A+ IPO, raising $24 million, with Bobby's Burger Palace announcing its intention of going public via Reg A+ IPO in July. Both are being underwritten by TriPoint Global Equities, which Bloomberg aptly described as a "proprietor of subprime IPOs and other less-than-desirable investments". The fantastic article details TriPoint's disastrous history as an underwriter of failed companies from Viscorp to ChinaNet Online Holdings.

Conclusion

The intention behind Regulation A+ IPOs was perhaps good. Indeed, accredited investor requirements effectively created a wall, preventing individual investors from accessing IPOs on par with their institutional counterparts. But this dream has ended as a nightmare. A recurring nightmare where your Reg A+ stocks are consistently in the red and investments in new Reg A+ IPOs tank it further.

Fundamentally, individual investors deserve higher quality companies and more reputable underwriters to enter into the Regulation A+ space. The alternative is a continuation of the status quo, an unwelcome preservation of the unfair old way.

