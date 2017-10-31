Bone Therapeutics: Deeply Undervalued Early Stage Biotech

Bone Therapeutics’ unique selling proposition

Bone Therapeutics (OTC:BNZPF) is a European early stage biotech with two products in clinical development in three indications against bone diseases. Its primary stock noting is in Euronext Brussels. Indications include osteonecrosis, spinal fusion and delayed union fractures. All indications involve diseases in which the bone is not able to regenerate fast enough and the regenerating capacity for new cells is not strong enough. Source: Company presentation

Both products, Preob® and Allob®, are cell-based therapies and use bone marrow derived stem cells (Mesenchymal Stem Cells or MSC's) that are in-vitro differentiated into osteoprogenitor cells and finally osteoblasts.

Source: Company presentation

The difference is that Preob is an autologous and Allob is an allogeneic cell derived product. This means that Preob uses the patient’s bone marrow cells while Allob uses cells from a healthy donor.

Source: Company presentation

Essentially, both cell lines have the same method of efficacy. Bone Therapeutics differentiates itself from competitors as it uses in-vitro differentiated cells.

Source: Company presentation

Bone Therapeutics claims it is more potent (faster and better bone forming capacity) and is safer (no unwanted cell types or unwanted activities). More importantly, the company has performed comparative studies to support their claims. Superior efficacy compared to cellular bone marrow concentrate (undifferentiated cells) was claimed in its IIb trial in Osteonecrosis (see below).

Source: Company presentation

Yet for commercial reasons, Allob is far more interesting as it is easily scalable and is produced as an off-the-shelf product, thus being more scalable and cost effective. The downside of using allogeneic cells is that there is always risk to develop graft-versus-host-disease, in which the body rejects foreign cells. Limited clinical results of Allob have however not revealed such adverse effects.

2. Investment summary

With a SOTP valuation (Sum of the parts), I estimate the current fair value conservatively at €15.7 per share, corresponded to an upside of 62% versus the Theoretical Exit-Right Price.

Source: Author using own calculation spreadsheet using parameters from different sources elaborated in detail in section 5. Spreadsheet is available for viewing here.

How this value is derived, is further elaborated in the sections below. Importantly, the company has reported important clinical results in September for its most promising product, Allob. Interim results of a Phase IIa study on Spinal fusion reported that 9 out of 15 (60%) patients showed a complete response through continuous bony bridging.

Importantly the remaining 40% of patients showed sufficient bone formation to ensure the absence of motion between spines. Interim results of a Phase I/IIa study in delayed union and non-union fractures showed that 100% of patients met the primary endpoint, defined as an increase of at least 2 points on the radiological Tomographic Union Score (TUS) or an improvement of at least 25% of the clinical Global Disease Evaluation (GDE) score.

Based on these results the company is stopping the trial earlier than expected. Previous IIb studies in osteonecrosis, a more advanced indication in a more persistent bone disease, were also strong and were recently awarded with a pharma deal with Asahi Kasei. We see the stock going up further in the positive momentum of the trial results and increased coverage by analysts (recently KBC started coverage). One negative trigger is a looming capital increase as the company’s cash position is extremely tight while incoming cash flows are virtually non-existing. This doesn’t necessarily imply value destruction as elaborated further below.

3. Out of cash

Any biotech company is essentially a cash draining vehicle with a small probability of substantial future cash flows in the far future. Until those cash flows arrive it must survive on investor's goodwill and existing resources. In this case Bone Therapeutics has barely €12.6 M of cash reserves (H1 2017), while burning around €15 M per annum.

Given its current cash burn and the €1.7 M it will receive from Asahi Kasei, Bone Therapeutics has enough cash to survive another 10 months (runway until May 2018). A 10 months cash buffer is relatively small in comparison to other European biotech companies, which have on average enough cash to last another 20 months.

This means the cash clock is ticking mercilessly and allows little room for error. Of course, the company will have to do a capital increase at some point in the near feature. It is my believe that capital worries are currently weighing on the stock and provide a good entry point. In the most likely scenario a rights issue for existing shareholders will be executed to raise around €15 M of fresh capital within the next three months.

This would give the company an extra runway of 12 months; enough time to present crucial interim results on its Phase III study. It should be emphasized that new shares will almost surely be offered at a considerable discount compared to current stock price to convince investors to subscribe.

“So why not wait until after this event?” you might ask yourself. In my experience, company shares go down right after the announcement of a capital increase, just to go back up to previous levels and beyond after a successful issuance. A lower TERP is therefore immediately compensated by fading cash worries. In case of Bone Therapeutics, a capital increase would not really be a big surprise. A potential strategy to maximize profits is to wait out the drop on the announcement and then buy into the issue rights instead of shares, which generally trade with a discount compared to their theoretical price.

In my model, I foresee €15 M of new capital raised at a share price of €8.5 correspondent to a 15% discount to current price. In any case, the value of the clinical pipeline justifies raising capital. Furthermore, a capital increase will not dilute or destroy share value as long as an investor subscribes fully to the share issuance. The key message is to anticipate that the capital increase will force you to increase your stake with 20%. In the long run, biotech companies create shareholders value when the value of their pipeline is growing faster than the amount of capital burned, which is surely the case for Bone Therapeutics.

4. A dramatic price evolution

After a successful IPO that was 2.5x oversubscribed at an introduction price of €16 per share, the stock peaked in the same week at a price of almost €29. After that investors’ appetite slowly decayed, pushing down the stock to as little as €7 in May '17.

Source: Chart created in www.4traders.com



Since May '16, the stock plunged more than 60% in a time frame of just several months. The contrast with the clinical development of its assets could not be any bigger as the company announces excellent results of two clinical studies:

Firstly, it seems that the first investors (venture capitalists and the Walloon government) have been selling shares after their lock-up period ended. Although it is normal that venture capital funds eventually cut their stakes, it can provide certain selling pressure driven by relatively low trading volumes:

Theodorus II (university seed fund): 6.13% to <5%

(university seed fund): 6.13% to <5% S.R.I.W. (Walloon government seed fund): 11.7 to <10%

Secondly, the share price was exposed to significant selling pressure after the CEO announced to stand down from his role for personal reasons. As an investor you never know the real reason of a CEO's resignation. All we can state is that trading volumes have greatly increased one week before this press release and they have been continuously ramping up afterwards.

Source: Chart created in www.4traders.com

The plunging stock fed fears that management was misaligned internally. Importantly previous CEO owns certain crucial patent families (See page 51 of annual report) that has been licensed to the company. The report states:

"The Company may grant sublicenses, the choice of sub-licensee(s) being subjected to prior approval by Enrico Bastianelli SPRL."

Therefore, the previous CEO still has some influence on the company, because at some point, Bone Therapeutics will have to partner up for commercial development. This needs to take place with the consent of Bastianelli, which clearly worries the market. Although no one knows the exact level of understanding between Bastianelli and Bone Therapeutics' board, it doesn't necessarily imply a drama.

"In consideration of the rights granted to the Company, the Company pays certain moderate lump-sum payments and average low single digit royalties on net sales to Enrico Bastianelli SPRL and a high single digit percentage of all revenues received from sub-licensees for products as of Phase III and low double digit royalties for products in Phase I or II."

Moreover, it seems that it is in both parties' best interest to sign a good commercial deal as confirmed by the Asahi Kasei deal. Any dispute would result in difficult juridical battles and would ultimately lead to a lose-lose situation. In my conclusion the dramatic price evolution was largely unjustified.

5. Osteonecrosis (Phase III)

5.1. The disease

Osteonecrosis is a progressive disease affecting young, active people (aged 30-50) in which the joint of the hip, also known as femoral head, slowly decays. In healthy people new bone tissue replaces older bone tissue constantly, keeping the bone strong. In osteonecrosis the bone breaks down faster than the body’s ability to regenerate it. Without any treatment the disease will progress until a hip replacement is inevitable. Patients are easily diagnosed with bone biopsy and/or imaging technologies, such as X-ray, MRI or CT.

Patients have very few treatment options. Sometimes non-surgical methods (medication, taking weight of the joint, exercises and electrical stimulation) are used to stop/slow the progression. Yet these measures can never reverse damage. Once non-surgical methods of treatment have depleted the patient has several surgical options:

Core decompression

Bone graft introduction

Hip replacement

The most common and least invasive procedure is core decompression. In this procedure one large or several small holes are drilled in the femoral head (hip joint) to relieve pressure in the bone and create space for new bloods vessels to grow that stimulate bone regeneration. While this is the standard of care, more than 50% of the treated patients show progression of the disease and will eventually need a prosthetic hip. A bone graft is an risky procedure in which a physician takes a healthy piece of bone from another area, mostly the iliac crest, through an open incision and inserts it into the hip.

A hip replacement is the ultimate treatment that is only performed when all other treatment options have failed. This is certainly not a favorable solution as it has a list of complications, is a painful and risky procedure and a prosthesis only lasts for maximum 15-20 years. We conclude there is a highly unmet medical need to reverse progression of the disease with minimal complications and there is a potential for cellular therapies.

5.2. Preob as a treatment to Osteonecrosis

Bone Therapeutics combines core decompression and injection of bone progenitor cells (Preob) in a minimally invasive therapy. Parallel to core decompression the femoral head is punctured to allow new blood vessels to grow. In addition, bone progenitor cells are injected into the holes to reinforce new blood vessel formation. In the Phase IIb study superiority of this therapy was proven versus core decompression with a placebo. Note that the placebo treatment involved injecting bone marrow cells. The difference in efficacy was therefore fully assignable to the use of bone progenitor cells.

Source: Company presentation

5.3. Valuation

The number of patients in the US is derived from scientific publications that forecast a number of 20,000-30,000 of yearly new patients in the US (0.0078%). Based on this I estimated the global amount of new patients p.a. on 60,000 p.a. (US, EU5, JP). This is more than 50% below the company's estimate of 170,000 opportunities globally p.a. Likely Bone Therapeutics counts multiple treatments per patient to derive to that number. The peak market penetration is estimated at 50%.

This is in line with estimates for other orphan disease drugs that typically have lower volumes, no competition and focused sales channels. Indeed surgical treatments for osteonecrosis are performed by specialized surgeons. The fair price of one treatment is estimated at $30,000. This seems fair as the cost of a hip replacement is on average $40,000. Moreover, a hip replacement is a risky procedure and the hip needs to be replaced every 10-15 years.

Furthermore, a hip replacement seriously decreases the quality of life for the patient (increased pain and decreased mobility). I also applied a sales growth of 15% per year, a discount rate of 12% and a conservative probability of success of only 30% (corresponded to promising Phase IIb results). The royalties are estimated at 15% of net sales (Asahi Kasei deal not disclosed), slightly below the mean net royalties of a comparable product ), TiGenix's (NASDAQ:TIG) CX601, that was partnered with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY).

The latter is an allogeneous cellular product against anal fistula (a painful rare disease). Interestingly, this product will be priced in the range of €20,000–30,000 in Europe. One thing to keep in mind is that the net royalties would have been higher for TiGenix (18% on net sales) if it had extended their agreement to the United States.

Source: Author using own calculation spreadsheet using parameters from different sources elaborated in detail in section 5.3

In conclusion, this is a promising late stage indication and by far the most valuable asset in the company's clinical pipeline. I currently assign a fair value of €96 M to it, reflecting a 30% probability to achieve market authorization, derived from solid head-to-head Phase IIb trial results. Looking forward, the indication holds the potential to increase to a value of €371 M if it can achieve market authorization (estimated to be obtained in 2020).

I am hopeful for the Phase III study that is expected to provide interim results on 44 patients in Q3 2018. With results of this relatively small group of patients management is targeting an early stop of the study due to sufficient evidence of efficacy. Such event would crystalize a large part of that potential and would imply a drastic upward revision of the probability to achieve market authorization from 30% to 80%. This is also the most important upcoming catalyst as it would add another €19.6 to the price target and an additional upside of 192% in the near future.

6. Lumbar spinal fusion (Phase I/IIa)

6.1. The disease

Spinal fusion is an orthopedic surgical technique to join two or more vertebrae and hereby relieving pressure on the spinal cord. Degenerative disc disease is the most common reason why this procedure is performed and occurs when the cartilage between two vertebrae (called a disc) wears out.

This spacing creates friction on the nerve system resulting in pain. As a treatment spinal fusion of two adjacent vertebrae causes them to be fixated in respect to each other. As a consequence the total flexibility of the spine also decreases. Therefore motion will put more stress on the other vertebrae and discs. For this reason, degenerative disc disease is also a progressive disease.

The global market for spinal fusion is around $7.1 B in 2016 and growing around 3.4% per year. Bone Therapeutics' product Allob is positioned in the attractive submarket of bone grafts and substitutes. This market was worth $1.2 B in 2016 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. Growth is mostly driven due to an aging population and increased prevalence of obesity. Market research indicates a fast growing, high margin opportunity for regenerative stem cell therapies to enhance osteoconductivity, osteoinductivity and osteogenesis.

The bone graft market is currently predominantly occupied by BMP's (Bone Morphogenetic Proteins), more specifically BMP-2 with a 60% market share. The only supplier of BMP-2 is Medtronic (INFUSE®). Interestingly the use of BMP-2 is under scrutiny as it appears that complications are a lot more common than initial data reveals. Opinions of physicians and surgeons on BMP-2 are divided and a number of them shows willingness to use biological alternatives, such as cell based products.

Furthermore, physicians are pointing out the large absence of supporting clinical data available on most available products. Conclusively the market is ripe for a more innovative cellular approach. It should be noted that there are advanced competing trials ongoing of Mesoblast and NuVasive.

6.2. Valuation

The number of spinal fusions in the US is estimated at 488,000 p.a. Based on this I estimated the total amount of global operations at 600,000 p.a. (US, EU5, JP). At peak sales, I estimate that 5% of all surgeries performed will obtain an Allob growth promotor.

The fair price of one treatment is estimated at $1,500, equal to the price of an autograft and below a classic bone graft substitute. This price is justified if more data shows statistical and clinical equivalence to an autograft. One important advantage of Allob compared to an iliac crest autograft is that no extra surgery is needed to harvest the transplant.

Source: www.zimmerbiomet.com

According to market research the market size for bone grafts in lumbar fusion will be $1.97 B in 2030 ($1.05 B in 2016 and 3.8% CAGR). Peak sales of Allob in 2031 are estimated at $45 M (600,000 patients * $1,500 * 5%). It means that Allob would have a market share of just over 2% in 2031. This is considerably low knowing that there would be around seven bone promotors a physician can use (see table above).

The reason I'm predicting somewhat of a commercial flop is found in the recently released interim results. The trial showed a fusion rate of only 60% (9 out of 15 patients), while Infuse and Autograft showed fusion rates of 95% and 89% respectively. Importantly, the 40% of patients that did not reach complete spinal fusion, did however have sufficient bone formation to assure the absence of motion between discs. The presence of motion between discs is essentially the root cause of the patient's pain.

Yet it seems wishful thinking that this argument will be enough to pursue physicians to change approach. For a physician the fusion rate is the most important factor even before cost. We conclude that interim results were statistically significant, clinically relevant, but commercially obsolete.

The royalties are estimated at 20% of net sales, reflecting the attractiveness of the market and scalability of the product. Sales growth was estimated at 15% per year, a discount rate of 12% was applied and a probability of success of 10% was in calculated corresponded to the limited Phase I/IIa data.

Source: Author using own calculation spreadsheet using parameters from different sources elaborated in detail in section 6.2

In conclusion, I do not assign a lot of value to this indication (fair value of only €1.5 M). This can change if the company shows clinical equivalence to an autograft in upcoming clinical trials. I am awaiting the full study results (expected at Q1 2019) to re-assess the value.

7. Delayed and Non-union fractures (Phase IIb)

7.1. The disease

Nonunion fractures occurs when there is a permanent inability to heal a broken bone. In normal cases a fracture heals after 3-6 months. The FDA defines a non-union fracture as “established when a minimum of 9 months has elapsed since fracture with no visible progressive signs of healing for 3 months. The reasons for the occurrence are diverse and can be generally split into two categories, namely systemic and local factors.

Most of the systemic factors are correlated with the individual’s behavior and health status, like smoking and alcohol usage, activity level, nutrition, general health, use of NSAIDs, etc. On the other hand there are local factors obscuring healing, such as an infection, a poor blood supply to the fracture area, segmentation of the bone (when the ends of the bone are not adjacent), ...

At this moment patients have very few therapeutic options. Common non-surgical treatments include stimulating osteoconductivity by using electrical, electro-magnetic or ultrasound vibrations. These methods are rarely effective as a stand-alone treatment and have very little clinical data to justify their usage. From the surgical treatments autogenous bone grafting is currently the golden standard within the field. Bone grafting is effective, but also risky as it requires an invasive procedure (open incision) for harvesting and is expensive. Not surprisingly most physicians choose a for a "wait-and-see" strategy first.

The dilemma between low risk but ineffective non-surgical options and effective but risky and costly surgical interventions makes this a very clear opportunity. Allob can be a real game changer in this indication because it is minimally invasive with a single syringe injection at the fracture site. Recent interim results also revealed that it is highly effective with a average decrease in Global Disease Evaluation score of 48%.

"From a radiological perspective, the patients improved by on average 4 points on the TUS score (statistically significant), twice the required increase of 2 points. This minimum 2-point increase was achieved by 13 out of 16 patients (81%). From a clinical perspective, the health status of patients, as measured by the GDE score, improved by on average 48% (statistically significant). The minimum 25% improvement was achieved by 12 out of 16 patients (75%). Pain at the fracture site, an important secondary endpoint, was reduced by on average 59% (statistically significant)." "Following the positive recommendation of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board based on the positive efficacy results observed in this study, the Company will stop the study recruitment immediately and prepare for the next clinical phase."

Source: Bone Therapeutics press release

7.2. Valuation

The number of delayed and non-union fractures globally (US, EU5, JP) is estimated at 920,000 p.a. This amount was derived from an annual fracture rate of 2.4 fractures per 100 people and a conservative 5% prevalence of non-union fractures (thus not counting in the amount of delayed unions).

The fair price of one treatment is conservatively estimated at $1,500 and net sales royalties are estimated at 20%. This is in alignment with pricing and margin estimates in Spinal Fusion. Sales growth was estimated at 15% per year, a discount rate of 12% was applied and a probability of success of 15% was calculated (corresponded to Phase I/IIa interim results).

Source: Author using own calculation spreadsheet using parameters from different sources elaborated in detail in section 7.2

In conclusion, this is a promising early stage indication. I assign a fair value of around €22 M to it, reflecting a 15% probability to achieve market authorization, based on preliminary trial results. Looking forward, it holds the potential to increase to a value of €171 M if it can achieve market authorization (estimated to be obtained in 2022). I am hopeful for the Phase IIb study that is expected to start at the end of 2018 based on the strong Phase IIa results.

8. Conclusion

Cell-based products are gaining momentum in the field of bone diseases and physicians are convinced there is a place for them. Bone Therapeutics has a unique selling proposition by using differentiated osteoprogenitor cells with superior efficacy compared to bone marrow concentrate. With two similar products in three related indications, the company is somewhat of a one-trick-pony. This should however not be perceived as something negative.

Bone Therapeutics has a shot in three multibillion-dollar markets. Moreover, there is a highly unmet medical need in two of the three markets (all but spinal fusion). Its focused pipeline also makes this company an appealing target to acquire for an established player in the field e.g. Medtronic (MDT). My assessment of fair value was based on overall conservative assumptions and reveals significant undervaluation. Furthermore, technical analysis reveals that the stock has a positive momentum and is trending up.