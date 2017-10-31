Is LyondellBasell's Poor Acquisition History Repeating Itself?

Shares of LyondellBasell (LYB) and Braskem (BAK) rose sharply in late afternoon trading Monday on a report from the Wall Street Journal that the petrochemical companies are in early stage discussions about a potential merger. However, investors should not get too excited as Braskem has a 38.1% stakeholder that might not be willing to sell and LyondellBasell has a history of making poorly timed acquisitions near cyclical peaks.

Who Might LyondellBasell be Getting Into Talks With?

There are two major shareholders of Braskem, one being Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht which owns 38.1% and the other being Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PBR) which owns 36%. While Petrobras has tried to sell its share of the Braskem in the past year, Odebrecht has come out to say that it considers Braskem a "core asset". Even if Odebrecht does not want to sell, this still leaves LyondellBasell 62% of Braskem it could potentially get its hands on but negotiations with Odebrecht for full control might push up the price significantly.

Neither Odebrecht, Petrobras, nor Braskem are the most desirable partners to be getting onto talks with right now as all of the companies are making their way through the Brazilian corruption scandal. Specifically concerning Braskem and Odebrecht, the companies recently pled guilty in December 2016 to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to governments around the world and agreed to pay $3.5B to resolve the charges. LyondellBasell shareholders should consider whether these are companies they want to be getting involved with as there could be more scandals to come out of the shadows.

Is LyondellBasell Getting Greedy Again?

LyondellBasell does not have a great history of making disciplined acquisitions. The company itself is a result of a 2007 acquisition by Dutch based Basell of Houston based Lyondell. The additional debt that was taken on in the buyout proved too much to handle as it bankrupt the new LyondellBasell after an unfortunate collapse of a large crane at its Houston refinery, two hurricanes, and the global Financial Crisis.

While it is next to impossible to call a cyclical peak, the petrochemical industry has been participating in the strengthening global recovery and deals in the industry, such as ChemChina's $43B Syngenta (SYT) takeover, are pushing up valuations. At $32.59, Braskem is certainly well off of its lows around $7.50 experienced in the past 3 years.

Take Away

While LydondellBasell's standalone debt remains manageable with financial leverage at 3.5 and interest coverage at 11.8x, Braskem is a different story with financial leverage of 8.5x and interest coverage at 2.3. To me, it seems like LyondellBasell might be making a similar mistake to what it did a decade ago and the company might be better off saving its dry powder for another opportunity in another year.

