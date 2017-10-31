Merck's Keytruda Just Suffered A Large Setback

Revenue was below analyst expectations due to a drug production shortage, which forced the company to borrow stock from the CDC. The 'lost' revenue will be recognized by 2018.

Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported third-quarter results last Friday. Results were generally mixed, with the stock down 8%. Financial results were adequate, with some lingering negative effects from a June cyber attack. Although Keytruda remains an incredibly successful and fast-growing drug, failing to gain European market access is a large setback. Besides directly reducing future earnings growth, it seems to have dampened the bull/growth perception around the company in the recent past.

Financial Results

Revenue growth decreased 2% YoY, and was $220 million below analyst expectations. Growth was lower than expected mainly due to a production shortage, to quote from the call:

In addition, we borrowed $240 million of GARDASIL from the CDC stockpile to fulfill shipments in the quarter. The borrowing was driven in part by the temporary production shutdown resulting from the cyberattack, as well as overall higher demand than originally planned. The revenue will ultimately be recognized as we replenish the stockpile, which we currently anticipate will occur in the second half of 2018.

Merck 3Q2017 Earnings Call

Besides the above, the cyber-attack also directly reduced sales by $135 million, and increased expenses by $175 million, during the quarter.

Sales in two recently developed drugs, Keytruda (an inmuno-oncology (I-O) drug) and Zepatier (used for hepatitis C treatment), grew significantly, with Keytruda reaching $1 billion in sales. Besides this, sales of several of the company's animal health treatments grew 14%, driven by organic sales growth mainly. Sales for many of the company's older drugs have fallen, as drug patents covering 10% of its total revenue expired this year.

(Source: Merck 3Q2017 Results)

Keytruda's growing sales are a welcome sign, as the product is currently the company's main source of growth, with many investors considering it a key part of their investment thesis in the company. Although Zepatier saw good growth, its future prospects are less rosy, as competition ramps up, and as the product is unlikely to gain new treatment uses.

Adjusted EPS grew 3% YoY, mainly due to the higher margins and expanding sales of Keytruda, Zepatier, and Animal Health products.

In overall terms, financial results were mixed to slightly positive. The company was expected to have an overall tough year due to loss of exclusivity for many of its products, lowering sales, prices, margins, and income. Merck was able to, mostly, replace its sales with its new products, which command higher margins. Although the cyber-attack had negative repercussions on the company's financial results, this was mostly a short-term issue with little long-term repercussions.

Withdrawal of Keytruda European Application

(...) Investors are nervous that I-O is the only growth driver and sometimes surprises can happen.

Merck 3Q2017 Earnings Call

Slightly prophetic, considering what happened just a few hours later.

Merck had applied for approval to use Keytruda, in combination with several other drugs, as a first-line lung cancer treatment in Europe but withdrew its regulatory application after market closed Friday. Although the drug can be used to treat other cancer treatments, lung cancer treatment is its largest use, accounting for around 55% of its. As Keytruda accounts for 10% of the company's revenue, and most of its growth, losing a significant portion of the European market is troubling.

Besides directly lowering the company's earnings, the withdrawal has three other negative effects.

First, as management had indicated they were confident in receiving regulatory approval, it casts doubt on their overall guidance. Obviously, management will always be upbeat about their products, but this could still have been handled better.

Second, the market is generally apprehensive of risk and volatility, which events such as this both highlight and amplify. A surprise hours after an earnings call, after markets close, on a Friday only serves to highlight the bad news (you can't bury things like this), and prevents management from calmly explaining the situation.

Third, with market expectations of Keytruda sky-high (just check how many SeekingAlpha articles talk about the product, or have its name in the title) any bad news concerning the product would have outsized effects on the company's stock price, as it would affect many investors' thesis.

Drug Pipeline Developments

In general terms, the company is continuing its focus on Keytruda specifically, and oncology drugs more generally. Notwithstanding the European application issue, Keytruda continues entering new markets and being used in more treatments.

Merck has focused on further development of Keytruda, gaining further regulatory approvals in Europe (for urinary system cancer), and with the FDA placing the drug under Accelerated Approval for use in stomach cancer. Although these two developments are comparatively small, as Keytruda continuous gaining access to new markets, and gains more indications, sales should continue growing rapidly.

The company entered into a partnership with AstraZeneca to co-develop and sell Lynparza, a drug used to treat ovarian and breast cancer. The company is exploring other uses and has some prepared studies.

Phase III trials for Letermovir, used to prevent infections in bone-marrow transplants, were completed in late October. Final regulatory approval in the United States is expected November 8th. European agencies are also analyzing the data.

Conclusion

Merck's mixed quarterly results were marred with the after-hours announcement of the withdrawal of Keytruda's lung-cancer treatment European application. Although the overall prospects of the company remain mostly unchanged, with Keytruda continuing its rapid growth, results were adequate at best. Investors that weren't considering a position before have little reason to do so now, unless they wish to do a short-term trade betting on a market overreaction. Investors that were previously looking into the company might want to consider buying now, as the drop in the stock's price make this a reasonably good entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.