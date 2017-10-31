Trex Company: Ongoing Operating Momentum

Given its solid relative value and positive market trends, TREX deserves further study as a long-term holding by mid-cap portfolio managers seeking an idea in the Industrials sector.

After the market close on Monday, October 30, 2017, Trex Company (TREX) reported better than expected 3Q17 revenue and EBITDA, and maintained revenue guidance for 4Q17. Key LTM margins, capital efficiency ratios, and free cash flow improved sequentially.

We expect consensus to positively revise their estimates for 2017 and 2018 to reflect a higher 2017 baseline, which assumes no change to 4Q17 revenue relative to prior consensus. However, we do not expect any major price target changes or ratings upgrades. The company is demonstrating solid fundamental momentum while benefiting from positive building construction and remodeling, and we think there is a good chance the stock remains in our model portfolio at the next rebalancing date.

Company description

TREX is a $2.5b market cap buildings products company within the Industrials sector, and does not pay a common dividend. In addition, it has zero debt and $25.5m of cash. Based in Winchester, Virginia, it is the largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, stocked at 6,700 retail locations worldwide, including Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's Companies (LOW).

Trex Company reports significantly better than expected 3Q17

Trex reported 3Q17 revenue of $140.2m, up 32% y/y -- beating consensus by $15.2m or 12.1%.

3Q17 EBITDA was $34.9m at a 24.9% margin -- ahead of consensus by $6.4m and 206 bps, respectively. The table below provides more details.

Consensus will likely revise 2017 estimates higher

Trex provided guidance for $118m of revenue, which for all purposes is exactly in line with consensus of $118.2m.

As a result of the stronger than expected 3Q17 and unchanged revenue assumption for 4Q17, we think consensus will reset 2017 revenue expectations to ~$561m from $542.3m, and 2017 EBITDA to ~$157m from $151.9m, as indicated in the table below.

Remarking on the quarter, the company's CEO stated, "Our strong year-to-date performance across all key metrics has put us on track to achieve another year of record revenues and earnings in 2017… For the remainder of the year, we expect total revenues to be approximately $118 million… and full year 2017 consolidated revenue growth would be 17%... Recent forecasts point to continued positive trends in consumer confidence and in the repair and remodel market, two key indicators of the strength of our residential business. Additionally, we expect to build revenue synergies with the newly acquired SC Company by leveraging brand recognition with sales channel partnerships and the engineering capabilities of both companies and to increase commercial margins through process and productivity improvements similar to those we have implemented at Trex Residential Products."

As TREX relates to our simple yet effective quantitative model portfolio strategies which rebalance every month, we are not interested in measuring specific data points. We are more interested in the "directional color" of these data points as they relate to the potential for resetting market expectations for free cash flow growth and ROIC expansion. It has been our experience that companies with: 1) solid operating momentum; 2) positive consensus estimate revisions; and 3) good overall fundamental quality tend to grow free cash flow and improve ROIC over time. If the stocks of such companies trade at a decent relative value, these stocks sometimes have ample room to appreciate further.

As it relates to a 12-month long idea for mid-cap portfolio managers, TREX offers solid promise and deserves deeper fundamental analysis. For an example of the type of fundamental analysis that may be used to establish a solid 12-month target, please see our recent report on Dollar General Corporation (DG). (A simple report like this typically takes me 15 hours to complete, while more sophisticated equity research and financial modeling consulting efforts can be much more time consuming.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a simple quantitative model based on fundamental rankings, the portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions. Theoretical return data reflect simple cumulative returns (not compound returns) and do not assume the impact of costs such as execution fees, margin fees, slippage, the availability of stocks for short selling, or any other kind of cost. There are limitations inherent in our theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. We do our best to provide accurate information in this report, but do not guarantee its accuracy.