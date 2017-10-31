Is Chipotle Mexican Grill A Bargain Near Its 5-Year Lows?

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has caused great pain to its shareholders. To be sure, the stock plunged 15% last week and has thus lost 63% off its all-time high about two years ago. As a result, the stock is now trading near its 5-year lows and hence the big question is whether the stock has now become a bargain.

First of all, the recent plunge resulted due to the negative earnings report of the company. Chipotle reported earnings per share [EPS] that was 10% lower than the analysts’ estimates while its comparable sales grew only 1.0% (vs. expected 1.2%). As a result, the company spread great anxiety in the market over its ability to recover from its series of food safety incidents and return to its pre-crisis growth trajectory.

On the bright side, Chipotle expects to finish the year with 195 new stores while it has also guided for another 130-150 new stores next year. Therefore, it is expected to increase its store count by 8.7% this year and an additional 6.3% next year. These are certainly growth prospects, particularly given that the same-store sales are also expected to improve. In other words, the company is expected to significantly grow its sales in two dimensions; more stores and more same-store sales. This is the reason that the company always trades at a markedly high P/E ratio. For instance, according to the positive scenario, if the company manages to raise its EPS from their current level of $4.65 to the record level of $15.10, which was achieved two years ago, the current stock price is only 18 times those record annual earnings. In other words, if the company returns to record profitability, its current stock price is reasonable.

Chipotle also expects to improve its results through the launch of queso. As the company decided to add queso in all its restaurants last month only after thoroughly testing it in 350 restaurants, it would be reasonable to expect a meaningful improvement in its results in the upcoming quarters. However, the rollout of the new product has not shown promising results so far.

It is remarkable that the total sales of Chipotle have essentially returned to their pre-crisis levels but the operating margin of the restaurant chain is only 1/3 of what it was (5.5% vs. 17.0%). While part of the margin decrease has resulted from the increased costs of labor and ingredients, its margin has also decreased due to poor same-store sales. Therefore, Chipotle should first focus on improving its efficiency in its existing stores and then continue to open new stores at full speed. As long as it keeps opening new stores at full throttle, it essentially avoids tackling its challenges and thus the problems keep coming back. Conversely, whenever the company drastically reduces the pace of opening new stores in order to address its safety issues in its existing stores, the stock is likely to post a rock-solid bottom. It will be a sacrifice of short-term earnings in favor of healthy long-term growth. Unfortunately, the management does not seem to prioritize the long term over the short term, though the decrease in the number of new stores from next year may offer some hope.

It is also remarkable that Chipotle has spent about $1.7 B on share repurchases during the last 5 years, which is much more than it earned during that period, only to reduce its share count by an average of 2% per year. When a stock trades at such high P/E ratios, share repurchases are inefficient. In fact, as the results of the company have greatly deteriorated and the stock has plunged, the company has essentially wasted its earnings in the last few years. If it had invested in improving its quality and safety, its shareholders would have benefited much more. Investing in the business should always be the top priority in the uses of cash flows but some managements intentionally ignore this rule in order to somewhat embellish their poor short-term results. To provide a perspective for the exaggeration in buybacks, the book value per share of the company collapsed from $79 to $50 in just one year.

The investors who consider purchasing shares of Chipotle should also be aware of its huge downside risk due to its pronouncedly rich valuation. More precisely, the stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E=57.4. Consequently, a single safety incident or a downward revision of the expected annual EPS by just $0.5 can cause the stock to plunge by $28.7 (=0.5*57.4) or 10%. Chipotle has to grow really fast to justify its excessive valuation but it has failed to prove that it can achieve this without incurring major safety incidents.

Moreover, it is worth noting that many customers stayed away from the restaurants of the company after the first safety incident, i.e., the E. Coli breakout in 2015, but decided to give the company a second chance after a while. However, these customers have now heard about the novovirus incident in Virginia while they have also watched the video showing rodents falling off the roof of a restaurant. As a result, these customers are likely to permanently erase the restaurant chain from the list of their options. As consumers have become increasingly health-conscious, Chipotle should become serious about its safety practices before the damage is permanent.

Finally, Chipotle should do its best to improve its image for an additional reason; the competition in the fast casual sector is heating up. To be sure, McDonald’s (MCD) and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), which have been traditional fast-food chains, have decided to remodel their stores in order to enhance the eating experience of consumers and thus attract an additional portion of the market share, namely the consumers with a higher standard of dining experience. As these two stalwarts are in the process of improving the whole experience they offer to consumers, Chipotle will find it increasingly hard to justify the prices it charges for essentially fast food.

To conclude, as Chipotle has seen enormous selling pressure lately, it is likely to record a short-term bottom between its current price and its 5-year low of $234. However, its management refuses to focus on the strong challenges related to food safety. Therefore, there is no clear way to a recovery to pre-crisis levels. Of course at some point Chipotle may tackle its issues and thus return to its growth trajectory but at the moment it remains a high-risk speculative stock. And it is my principle to stay away from speculative stocks because this type of stocks offers poor long-term results on average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.