Shire Q3 2017: Ready To Fly

With the stock trading below 10x on NTM P/E, I think investors’ patience will be rewarded.

The positive signals are related to the performance of two key growth drivers (Immunology and Xiidra), which have compensated some weaknesses on Cinryze and Lialda.

On October 27, 2017, Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 results, fueled by a solid performance from the key growth drivers, especially related to the Legacy Baxalta business.

Q3 2017 results

Shire reported Q2 2017 sales of $3.70, 1% below consensus expectations, driven by -1% of organic growth for the Legacy Shire Business and 15% of organic growth for the Legacy Baxalta Franchise.

Core EPS per ADS of $3.81 were 4% higher than consensus, mainly driven by a strong cost management and a faster delivery of the synergies from the acquisition of Baxalta.

FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, with Shire expecting a Core EPS per ADS of $14.8-15.20, so I would not expect any meaningful change of consensus expectations.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The positive signals from the Q3 2017 Results of Shire are related to the performance of two key growth drivers (Immunology and Xiidra), which have compensated some weaknesses in two others important franchises, such as Cinryze and Lialda.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

The performance of the key growth drivers of the Legacy Shire has been 8% below consensus, caused by a weak quarter for Cinryze. In details, Vyvanse sales were $536M, 3% below consensus, as a result of the recent launch of Shire's Mydayis. Cinryze sales in HAE were $57M, 69% below consensus, impacted by a manufacturing supply disruption, which has been resolved in early October, so Shire is looking for a strong rebound of Cinryze in Q4/2017. It's worth noting that it's reasonable to assume that the HAE franchise will face some pressure in 2018 for the competition from CSL's Haegarda. A more detailed analysis of my expectations about the HAE market can be found here. Firazyr sales were $196M, 29% above consensus, benefitting by the shortage on Cinryze. Lastly, Lialda sales were $87M, 43% below consensus for the competition of Zydus in the mesalamine market.

On the other side, Legacy Baxalta sales were $1.78B, 5% above consensus. Haematology sales were $916M, 3% below street expectations, as a result of some weaknesses in U.S. in the inhibitor segment and some unfavorable inventory destocking. On the other hand, the Immunology franchise sales were $802M, 18% above consensus, driven by more than 20% organic growth for Immunoglobulins and Biotherapeutics and some U.S. stocking benefit.

Thus, as summarized by the following slide, in Q3/2017 Shire achieved a good sales performance in the majority of the therapeutic areas in which they operate.

Source: Shire's Q3/2017 Results Presentation

Related to Xiidra, Ophthalmology sales were $77M, 14% above consensus, driven by a solid 23% of market share, which has compensated the limited payor coverage in the Medicare part D. A more detailed analysis of my expectations about the Dry Eye market can be found here.

Non GAAP Net Debt has been reduced by $0.92B in Q3/2017, driven by a really strong free cash flow generation of $1.05B. Thus, it looks like that the company will be able to achieve its target of 2-3x net debt to EBITDA leverage by end 2017.

Source: Shire's Q3/2017 Results Presentation

SOTP Approach

To support my bull thesis on Shire, I have updated my SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts) to show what multiple is implied in the current 9.1x P/E NTM (next twelve months) valuation of the company. You can see here more details behind my methodology.

I have rebased down the multiples assigned to the Rrare Disease and Legacy Specialty franchises of the company, as a result of the weak outlook in 2018 for the generics competition on Lialda and the pressure by Haegarda on Cinryze and Firazyr.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that even assuming a conservative 6/8x P/E valuation to Rare Disease and Heamophilia franchises, the stock is undervalued by at least 35%.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Shire has traded historically at 15.3x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was below the Spec pharma group. Today, Shire is trading at a discount to its 5-year average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 9.1x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 40% of discount vs. its historical valuation.

Source: Shire's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Shire's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been consistent with my thesis that the negative earnings momentum is behind the story, so I believe that the current valuation of Shire is irrational.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice