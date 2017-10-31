Instructure: Top Performer Trading Under The Radar

Despite tremendous fundamentals, Instructure largely flies under the radar and lives in the shadow of its newer, "hotter" SaaS peers.

The company continues to lead the software market for the higher-ed industry, and Q3 brought landmark wins such as Tufts University and Georgia Tech.

Instructure (NASDAQ: INST) was one of two small-cap software companies to report earnings in the last week of October; the other was Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI), the niche provider of technology business management software. Both companies have a couple things in common: first, a solid beat-and-raise that solidified their fundamental picture; and second, a low profile that's placed their stocks at huge discounts to software peers.

As I wrote in a prior article, Instructure is the leading software platforms for universities to manage course content and administration, with almost no close seconds. Secular tailwinds are on its side - can you imagine universities in the future lessening their technology investment? Higher learning institutions aren't going to stop the trend of digitizing content and moving as much of the learning experience to the web as possible. As the millennial generation has changed, so must the institutions around them - and Instructure capitalizes perfectly on this trend.

Q3 results prove that Instructure's growing dominance over the education software market isn't slowing down, and major deals won for name-brand universities in Q3 have brought in hundreds of thousands more students onto its platform. Once installed, Instructure is extremely hard to get rid of (recall your own university - how slowly did they move to approve even the tiniest of purchases?), given the bureaucratic fog that surrounds the procurement process. Its fundamental strengths are likely to keep building.

Despite this, the market passed by Instructure's earnings with a disinterested reaction. The stock is up less than 1% in aftermarket trading, despite the huge beat to consensus estimates.

INST data by YCharts

Year to date, Instructure has already outperformed the broader market as well as the software sector, but it still hasn't come close to achieving an average trading multiple for a software company. With 40+% top-line growth combined with an improving operating margin profile (-29% this quarter, up 12% from the prior year's Q3 margin), Instructure deserves at least a 6x EV/FTM revenues multiple, implying a price target of $42 (a 24% premium to today's aftermarket close). Due to the muted reaction to Q3 earnings, you don't need to chase Instructure's stock after good results. Take the opportunity to buy now before the stock inflates to account for its good results. With a stock in the mid-$30s and a market cap just shy of a billion, Instructure is undervalued.

Q3 scorecard

Instructure's Q3 results outperformed across the board, with growth exceeding expectations and profitability/margins tracking ahead of plan.

Revenue came in at $42.9 million (+42% y/y) compared to 3Q16's $30.1 million. We note that this figure represents some amount of sequential deceleration - Instructure posted 47% growth in Q2 - but with high-growth companies, it's tough to expect it to last forever without seeing deceleration. The fact that growth is holding in the 40s - whereas both consensus and Instructure's own guidance had it below - is impressive in itself.

Instructure's top-line results beat analyst consensus of $40.6 million (implying consensus growth expectations of 35% and a massive 7-point beat). It also beat Instructure's own guidance range of $40.2 - $40.8 million, the view offered along with the Q2 earnings release. Clearly Instructure has done a good job of managing expectations.

Operating losses of -$12.6 million implies a GAAP operating margin of -29%, representing massive operating efficiency improvements since 3Q16's result of -41%. Companies growing in the 40%+ bucket rarely achieve this much operating margin improvement, instead choosing to focus on growth. Instructure somehow as gotten the best of both.

Pro forma EPS of -27c also edged out over consensus of -31c.

In terms of business highlights, as cited from the company's earnings press release, the company landed several major wins in both its educational and corporate markets (recall that Instructure primarily serves higher ed clients via its Canvas product, but has more recently also rolled out a corporate learning platform called Bridge to serve enterprise clients). Canvas won the Wyoming Department of Education (100,000+ students in the K-12 grades), Tufts University (11,000 students), Georgia Tech (25,000), and University of Colorado at Boulder (29,000). Major wins for Bridge include Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA).

Instructure also rolled out a new module for employee-manager interactions for Bridge. Going forward, as Instructure continues to more deeply penetrate the higher ed market with Canvas, Bridge will take on even more importance in locking in growth for the company, as it represents purely additive, Greenfield opportunities for Canvas. Competition in the corporate learning space is fierce (Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) owns a large portion of this space), but continued product innovations, Instructure can pad to its growth rates with additional enterprise wins, even if it's not the core focus of the company.

Guidance

Instructure also nudged up its FY17 guidance range to $156.0 - $156.6 million, up from a prior range of $152.9 million - $154.1 million. At the midpoint of this new range ($156.3 million), Instructure is pointing to 41% y/y growth over FY16 revenues of $110.9 million.

Instructure had posted 51% total growth in FY16, implying the company is taking a full 10-point deceleration in FY17, though as previously mentioned, deceleration at these ultrahigh growth rates are widely expected. Key to watch will be the company's first look at FY18 guidance (which we expect to see along with Q4 earnings), and an FY18 growth figure in the mid-to-high 30s would be enough to keep enthusiasm on the stock high.

EPS guidance for FY17 is also up to -$1.21 to -$1.19 on a pro forma basis, up from a prior guide of -$1.26 to -$1.29. Looking further behind that, Instructure had previously guided in Q1 to a -$1.29 to -$1.26 in FY17 pro forma EPS. It's clear that the company keeps pushing its own bar higher every quarter, with ample room for outperformance. It's settled comfortably into its beat-and-raise cadence, supporting the advances in the stock.

Valuation update

Good results along with a slow-moving share price that hasn't fully appreciated to account for this quarter's beat is generally a safe formula for profitable trades. Instructure is one of the few software companies that possess strong raw financial results as well as an incredible narrative that's difficult to argue with - who's willing to dare to bet against increased technology use in the classroom?

The company's small market cap (sitting just below $1 billion) and its location in remote Salt Lake City, Utah has kept it out of the spotlight for much of its existence - average daily volume on the stock is 300k, about one-half to one-quarter of the trading volumes seen in similar-sized SaaS companies in Silicon Valley with a bigger "hype factor." Perhaps this level of notoriety has lent itself toward a lower valuation, but certainly it's not Instructure's fundamentals that's holding it down.

Relative to other software companies with a similar growth/profitability profile, Instructure trades at a ~1.5 turn multiple discount:

Note: Market cap based on close of trading on October 30; balance sheet and cash flow figures taken from most recent quarter; forward revenues based on extrapolation of management guidance

Time usually works in undervalued stocks' favor. The valuation gap should close as long as Instructure continues to post good results, benefiting the investor who buys in on the back of strong earnings like this one. Most tech stocks have seen vast appreciation after posting strong earnings this quarter, even the large caps like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Instructure's time will come too; it just requires more patience.

Key takeaways

These days, the crowded trades have gotten even more crowded - I'm talking about the FANG stocks, who can seemingly do no wrong in the public eye. In times like these, turning to SMid-cap trades is often a critical strategy to generating alpha in your portfolio. Don't judge against a company because it's small and you've never heard of it - in many cases, you're passing by a fundamentally fantastic business that's waiting to be unearthed by institutional investors who can send the stock soaring to new heights.

There are few obstacles in Instructure's path to growth. In its core ed-tech arena, Canvas plays in such a niche space there's little competition, and it's become so deeply entrenched in the infrastructure of its client universities that it has a solid, predictable base from which to grow. The company is striking a seemingly unrealistic balance between high growth (in the 40%-plus bucket) while also making massive leaps toward closing its profitability gap.

For a company with such a positive fundamental story as well as the numbers to back it, Instructure deserves at least a 6x EV/FTM revenue multiple ($42), the average of its peer set. Though the stock has climbed this year, it's still got some left to go.

