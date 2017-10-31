Apptio: On The Road To Recovery

Apptio's stellar performance in Q3 solidifies its fundamental strength in a very niche software category and signals a recovery in the stock past the $20 level it reached only immediately following its late 2016 IPO.

Because of its slower growth relative to SaaS peers, Apptio is one of the cheapest stocks in software, trading at <4x EV/FTM revenues.

The company was also to improve operating margin by a massive 6%, showing a more immediate path to profitability.

Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) has been a public company for about one year, and most of that year has been tough on the company and its shareholders. After going public at $16 and jumping quickly above $20, shares flagged in 2017 and haven't seen much action since.

IPO investors are chasing growth, and the typical SaaS company is growing top line revenue at 30% or greater. Apptio, on the other hand, is posting sub-20% growth - not exactly the most exciting of prospects. For this reason, Apptio is a small-cap, low-volume trading stock - it's just not really on the radar of most investors.

Apptio's Q3 results, however, may have sparked a turnaround in the stock's future. No, the company is not a growth star - with its niche positioning in "technology business management" software that monitors and benchmarks IT spending, nobody really expected it to be. But Apptio is nearing profitability, is still growing quarter over quarter, and most importantly - its valuation is cheap; which, as I cover in a prior article, makes it a possible takeout target and can provide support to its valuation.

When growth is below 20%, investors really fear a lot coming into the earnings season. It's just not typical to see sluggish growth and investors fear that could collapse into the single-digits. But Apptio is held its growth in the high teens for many quarters now, showing that while its business is not a rocketship, it's at the very least a train that's consistently pulling forward.

APTI data by YCharts

Don't be put off by the recent recovery in the stock price (the company traded up 9% after-hours on the strong earnings release) - Apptio is still a long way towards reaching a "normal" valuation of ~5x EV/FTM revenues. Q3 results may be the catalyst that will get Apptio there. This revenue multiple - still below recent software IPO peers at ~6x - implies a price target of $29, or a 38% upside potential to Apptio's postmarket trading levels.

Q3 results: no deceleration in growth, beats top and bottom line

Apptio posted revenue of $47.0 million in Q3, up 16% y/y over 3Q16 revenue of $40.6 million. Though 16% growth is nothing to write home about for a SaaS company, it's important to note that it also shows very minor deceleration from Q2's growth rate of 17%.

Figure 1. Apptio revenue results

Revenue topped analyst consensus of $44.9 million (+11% y/y) by $2.1 million. While a $2.1 million beat doesn't sound overly impressive, at Apptio's smaller scale, this 5-point beat (with actual growth results exceeding consensus by nearly a third) is fairly meaningful. Revenue also exceeded the company's internal guidance of $44.5-$45.0 million.

The company also shrank its operating losses to -$5.1 million, better than a loss of -$7.0 million in the prior year quarter, despite continued top-line growth. Operating margin stands now at -11%, versus -17% in the prior year quarter.

The company also produced a generous amount of operating cash flow in Q3. OCF of $9.1 million turned positive from a 3Q16 result of -$0.8 million. Year to date, the company has generated $10.9 million in positive OCF, most of which was generated in this quarter - in the prior nine months YTD, Apptio had generated an OCF loss of -$2.2 million.

The key sound bites from this quarter's earnings: massive 5-point beat to consensus, 6-point increase to operating margin (from the way this quarter's results are trending, the company is tracking toward becoming GAAP profitable in 12-18 months, a huge seminal turning point for cloud companies), and large operating cash flow generation versus a loss in the prior year.

Guidance, accordingly, went up: the company is now expecting $185.6 - $186.2 million in revenue for the full year 2017, up from a range of $180.0-$183.0 million given in Q2. This is an increase of $2.7 million at the midpoint; note, however, that this quarter's $2.2 million beat to quarterly revenue guidance has already consumed most of that increase, so there's plenty of upside for outperformance in Q4 as the bar wasn't set that much higher.

Valuation update

The crux of this bullish thesis is that Apptio is a cheap software company with good fundamentals that's underappreciated relative to its peers, and even despite a 9% pop in aftermarket trading following these strong results, Apptio still remains a massive bargain at <4x EV/FTM revenues:

Figure 2. Apptio trading comps Note: market caps taken as of close of trading on October 30; forward revenues based on extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures taken from most recent quarter

With a market cap of some $800-odd million, Apptio is truly a small-cap stock that can benefit from huge upside volatility. After all, there are plenty of software unicorns in Silicon Valley with $1 billion-plus valuations, and they likely have much smaller revenues than Apptio and are far further from hitting profitability. Apptio's low valuation should make it appealing to potential buyers, and that kind of takeover hope should provide a floor to the stock price. ~3x is probably as low as the stock can go, macro pullback aside.

60-second summary

The market is full of expensive technology stocks, and one must often look in the weeds - or in this case, among the small-caps - to find good value. Apptio fits the bill perfectly - flawless quarterly execution, modest growth beating expectations and accompanied by increased profit margins, and a bargain-basement valuation.

Companies in Apptio's IPO class of 2017 are trading at a ~7x revenue multiple. While their growth premiums justify the higher multiple, a solid company like Apptio should trade no less than 5x. A major deficit to this trading multiple should be viewed as a buying opportunity nearly as certain to profit as to be called arbitrage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APTI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.