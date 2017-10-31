ConocoPhillips's Future Is Looking Bright

The recent improvement in oil prices could be sustainable and this could lift ConocoPhillips’s earnings and cash flows since the company is heavily leveraged to the commodity.

Oil and gas producers have started reporting quarterly results and a number of operators could report weak earnings since oil prices averaged less than $50 a barrel in the third quarter. But ConocoPhillips (COP) has shown, yet again, that it is a low-cost operator that can generate a decent profit and strong levels of cash flows even in a weak oil price environment. And it will likely significantly grow earnings and cash flows in the near future.

In the third quarter, ConocoPhillips produced 1.23 million boe per day, down from 1.44 million boe per day produced in Q2-2017 and 1.56 million boe per day in Q3-2017. The drop was driven by asset sales. In adjusted terms, the company’s production increased by 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. ConocoPhillips produced 366,000 boe per day from the Lower 48 states, including shale oil and gas volumes of 211,000 boe per day from its core assets in the Eagle Ford, Bakken formation and the Delaware Basin. The production volumes were negatively hit by the Hurricane Harvey which disrupted the company’s Eagle Ford operations. If it weren’t for the tropical storm, ConocoPhillips would have produced 226,000 boe per day from the Big Three unconventionals.

ConocoPhillips, however, benefited from an improvement in realized prices for oil and gas which averaged $39.49 per boe in the third quarter, up from $36.08 in Q2-2017 and $29.78 in Q3-2016. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaged $48.16 a barrel in the third quarter, almost flat from Q2-2017 but up from $44.88 a year earlier.

Growing earnings, cash flows

The improvement in prices pushed the company to a profit of $420 million. Excluding the impact of one-off items, ConocoPhillips earned $198 million in the third quarter, up from a profit of $178 million in Q2-2017 and a loss of $826 million a year earlier. This is the second time in a row that ConocoPhillips has generated a profit while operating in a less-than-$50 a barrel oil price environment. Moreover, the company’s earnings have been moving in the right direction since the start of 2016 when it reported a massive loss of $1.18 billion. That loss came at a time when WTI oil prices averaged just $33 a barrel. Since then, the oil price environment has improved substantially which has fueled ConocoPhillips’s earnings growth. The company has posted higher earnings, on a sequential basis, in six consecutive quarters.

In addition to this, since the second quarter of 2016, ConocoPhillips has been largely generating strong levels of free cash flows. The most recent quarter, however, was an exception in which the company generated $1.06 billion of cash flow from operations which fell short of capital expenditure of $1.09 billion. As a result, ConocoPhillips ended the last quarter with negative free cash flows of $33 million. The weakness was driven entirely by the company’s decision to make a $600 million cash contribution to its pension fund, which dragged the cash flow from operations. If it weren’t for this, ConocoPhillips would have reported free cash flows.

But what’s important is that despite the large cash outflow, ConocoPhillips was still able to self-fund its capital expenditure as well as all of its dividends from internally generated cash in the first nine months of this year. The company generated $4.60 billion of cash flows from operations which easily covered capex of $3.07 billion and dividends of $986 million. As a result, ConocoPhillips ended the nine months with $536 million of excess cash flows.

Bright future outlook

ConocoPhillips has shown that it can generate a decent net profit and enough cash flows to self-fund its capex and dividends in a $44-$49 a barrel oil price environment. The improvement in prices to well over $50 a barrel will, therefore, give a boost to the company’s earnings and cash flows.

The price of the US benchmark WTI crude was at $54 a barrel at the time of this writing, its highest level in more than six months, while the international benchmark WTI crude was hovering near two-year highs of $60.40 a barrel.

Recently, Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of OPEC’s kingpin Saudi Arabia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin have signaled their willingness to extend the supply cut agreement, which expires in March 2018, in order to stabilize the global oil market. I believe this is a clear indication that a consensus is developing among OPEC members and its allies about keeping 1.8 million barrels of day of supplies off the market through the entire next year. Now, it seems highly likely that OPEC and its partners will formally extend the production freeze agreement in early-2018, and we’ll likely hear more on this following OPEC’s November 30 policy meeting.

The improvement in oil prices, however, isn’t just coming on the back of rhetoric. Slowly but surely, the supply overhang in the global oil market is actually clearing. In the US, oilfield services giants Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) have confirmed that drilling activity is decelerating. The crude oil stocks have been declining in the OECD industrialized countries in general and the US in particular. As per latest data from OPEC, the OECD countries had a total of 340 million barrels of oil inventories above the five-year average at the start of this year. By September, the surplus was at 160 million barrels. At the same time, the demand for crude oil remains strong. I think the tightening in the oil market will push WTI to $55 a barrel, possibly by next month. The commodity could continue going higher in the future.

The strength in oil prices will improve the fortunes of the US energy industry in general and ConocoPhillips in particular. The company has greater exposure to the commodity than a number of its peers since, unlike the majors such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips is a pure-play oil-focused exploration and production company with no refining operations and, unlike a number of small-to-mid-cap oil producers such as PDC Energy (PDCE), the company does not hedge a majority of its future oil production.

In fact, ConocoPhillips has said that every $1 per barrel change in the price of Brent oil can impact its annualized cash flows by $105 million to $115 million. So far, the price of Brent has increased by almost $8 per barrel from the Q3-2017 average. This means that theoretically, if the current price level holds, then it could give a more than $800 million boost to the company’s cash flows on an annualized basis. This will be accompanied by strong growth in free cash flows and earnings as well, which should have a positive impact on ConocoPhillips stock.

Currently, ConocoPhillips has been focusing on maximizing shareholder returns by initiating a $6 billion buyback program and growing dividends. But if WTI oil moves to $55 a barrel, then I expect the company will start targeting meaningful production growth as well. I think this could give a major boost to ConocoPhillips stock since this (production growth) is the one area where the company has lagged behind its peers. We’ll likely hear more on this in November when ConocoPhillips will hold an investor day to discuss its future spending plans.

For these reasons, I believe ConocoPhillips’s future outlook is looking bright.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in ConocoPhillips.