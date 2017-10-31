Qualcomm Inc.: Get Ready For A Big Rally

If we assume a 3% dividend growth rate for next year, and then 10% for next three years, our growth shows a 12% total return on shares to 2021.

The shares of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) are down about 21% over the past year, and that is a good entry price in my view. Although the company is obviously fighting with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), it is not “fighting for its life”, and any settlement will offer investors clarity, which will drive the price higher in my estimation. I’ll outline my bullish thesis below by focusing on the financial history here, as it is a useful guide for what is likely going to happen in future. I’ll also model my future share price expectation based on my expectations about future dividend increases. I’ll conclude by talking about the fact that investing is a relativistic game that demands that investors buy good relative value, and that Qualcomm represents good relative value at the moment.

Financial Snapshot

A cursory look at the financial history here indicates that both the top and bottom lines at Qualcomm are somewhat volatile. Revenue, operating income, and net income have all seen massive swings over the past six years, and investors should expect that going forward. For those who accept the existence of the business cycle, and the fact that companies of this sort are occasionally subject to litigation risk, this shouldn’t pose much of a challenge.

What’s interesting to me is how management reacts to the innate volatility in the business, and on that score, management has proven themselves to be very shareholder friendly. Over the past five years, management has returned just under $35 billion to shareholders ($12 billion from dividends, the balance from stock buybacks). In my view this is far more critical than any short term fluctuation in revenue and net income. When management is capable of reacting to volatility by treating shareholders well, it is a sign that we investors will at least be treated well. This is very important, because the alternative is almost inevitable loss. Management’s actions have decreased the share count at a CAGR of 2.7% and increased dividends per share at a remarkable CAGR of about 16%.

Turning to the capital structure, there’s little reason to be nervous about the level of debt present for a few reasons. First, the interest rate of about 2.5% is quite small, suggesting that there’s little incentive to pay down the debt. Second, most (65%) of the debt is due after 2021 suggesting that there is no imminent fear of a solvency or a credit crisis. Finally, and most importantly, the amount of cash on the balance sheet is currently about 3.2 times greater than the level of debt. Thus, the capital structure is quite sound here.

Modelling the Dividend

Although the financial history here is interesting, investors are obviously more concerned with the future than with the past. It’s with that in mind that I’ll spend some time forecasting what I think will happen to price in future. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I focus in on the most relevant variable while holding all others constant. I think changes to the dividend are most relevant to share price movements, so I’ll model changes in the dividend while holding all else constant.

Over the past six years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 16%. Given the well publicised conflict with Apple, and given the relatively high current payout ratio, I’ll forecast a substantially smaller growth rate for the company. Over the next year I’ll forecast a dividend per share growth rate of only 3%, followed by 10% growth rates for the next three years. I consider this to be a reasonably conservative forecast. When I perform this activity, I infer a CAGR for the shares of about 12% over the next four years. This is a very reasonable return expectation given the moderate level of risk present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for QCOM would turn bullish with the a daily close above $54.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from an inverse head & shoulders pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $58.50 level over the next three months.

We will buy QCOM call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage or a long trade on the next daily close above $54.50. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $53.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $58.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe QCOM is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, investors are both blessed and cursed by the fact that they must access the future cash flows of a given business via the public markets. This is a curse when the share price rises at a much faster rate than is justified by the performance of the underlying business. The crowd often becomes manic about the future, and prices rise because prices have risen. When the (inevitable) disappointment comes, the punishment is swift and brutal. Investing in the public markets can be a blessing, though, when the shares are trading below the cash generating capacity of the underlying business. In that case, the shares may represent value.

At the moment, the shares of Qualcomm are trading at a 16% discount to the overall market. This is extraordinary in my view, given the fact that the business has grown so rapidly over the past two decades. Perhaps this discount is a testament to the myopia of investors, but the fact remains that price and value eventually line up. When that happens, current shareholders will be rewarded. For that reason, I am long Qualcomm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QCOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.