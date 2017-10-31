Don't Buy Axalta On Old News

Axalta revenues and products will desirably supplement those of another coatings company but it's no sockeroo; what can the buyer do for Axalta?

Conditions at Akzo Nobel are no more conducive now than they were earlier in the year when Akzo used Axalta to spurn PPG from M&A with Akzo.

Akzo Nobel is again talking with Axalta about M&A spiking the stock more than $6 per share in one day.

Don't Jump To The Buy-In Bandwagon Just Yet

I recommended Seeking Alpha investors buy industrial coatings company Axalta Coatings Systems (NYSE:AXTA) at the start of 2017. As we near the close of the year, a leak about merger talks are responsible for spiking AXTA shares to a new high of $34.47 per share on the last Friday in October from about $28. I urge buyers HOLD if you own. Do not buy at this time at the $33.15 current share price.

Attenuating circumstances bother me about the run up in share price. First, I expressed concern in January that AXTA insiders persistently sell shares, and reportedly continue cleaving away at their holdings with little exception. Several analysts including myself maintained a price target of $33 throughout the year, but share price only moved on rumor not financial results.

Second, my hope in January was that the exigent Trump administration was going to expedite infrastructure redevelopment, but to no avail. The anticipated positive impact on Axalta sales and revenues from their high-tech coatings inventory has yet to happen, and will likely be another 12 to 24 months before benefits accrue to industrial suppliers if at all.

The third reason I recommend investors not buy AXTA now has to do with its recent turbulent history. Shares languished around the $28. Forbes calls it, "A Stalled Stock That Should Get Going." Mid-2017 the share price moved higher over several months when rumors first circulated Dutch-based Akzo Nobel (OTCQX: OTCQX:AKZOY) had an M&A interest in Axalta.

Consider The Domestic Problems At AKZOY

Supposedly, this was a strategic move both to forefend a takeover of AKZOY by PPG (NYSE: PPG), and to distract from the internal strife within AKZOY pitting management and investor Elliott Management against one another. The strategy worked. PPG walked away from Akzo and Akzo from AXTA. I called PPG my favorite in the paint industry recommending a BUY of PPG at $92; it closed recently topping $117. Meanwhile, Axalta's price fell back languishing around $28, while the company continued on its merry way introducing new products, implementing public relations programs, and snapping up smaller competitors including:

British-owned Plastcoat Systems Ltd that makes coatings for dishwasher racks, water pipes and more

France and China plants of wire enamel maker from Superior Essex

Spencer Coatings Group

Century Industrial Coatings

Ellis Paint Company

A $420M purchase of Valspar's unit North American Wood Coatings

Expansion of industrial Tufcote™ high tech waterborne acrylic products

Cromax® EZ waterborne basecoat debuting on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car · Launching high performance, protective industrial rail car coatings

Introducing the first clear, water-based coating providing an invisible membrane to glass surfaces designed to keep potentially dangerous fragments in place, should the glass break or shatter

Bringing to market epoxy products for use in above water conditions, on surfaces that are susceptible to weathering and corrosion, such as steel, wood, concrete, aluminum, fiberglass, storage tanks, machinery, and piers

Coating the field goal posts at Lincoln Financial Field, home to the Philadelphia Eagles, with AXTA premier industrial coating

Introducing AXTA corrosion resistant internal pipe coatings line from the

Nap-Gard® Functional Coatings collection

My fourth reason for a hesitant buy of AXTA has the do with AXTA and AKZOY recent financials. AXTA Q3 EPS of 22 cents missed anticipated earnings by one cent. Adjusted Net Income of $65M for Q3'17 decreased from $81.6M in Q3'16 due largely to lower volumes in North America and higher raw material costs.

Tail Wags The Dog

The company repurchased 50M shares at $29.05. The company's Net Income in Q3'17 near $55M compared to a Net Loss on Q3'16 of $6.6M is attributable to significant debt reduction and other financing costs. Read the company press release for full disclosure. The recent financial report is not a stellar testimonial for profit growth and development. If the M&A talks falter again, AXTA share price might fall back to the low or mid $20s.

An anonymous insider reveals AXTA officials view the potential merger of AXTA and AKZOY, as a merger of equals. But I have a hard time understanding what AKZOY brings to AXTA to benefit AXTA's growth and shareholder returns. AKZOY ($23B Market Cap) is not a fast growth company, and remains embroiled with some investors decrying slow growth and insufficient return on investment. AXTA is a solid company but no sockeroo ($8B Market Cap). PPG on the other hand has a lot to offer either or both AXTA and AKZOY, because of its size ($30B Market Cap), resources, market distribution, name brand recognition, valuable consumer paint lines, vehicle paints, and now a focus on coatings since divesting the glass business.

Reuters claims Axalta, being "The No. 1 supplier to the North America heavy truck market, would round out (AKZOY's) business to include vehicle coatings." PPG frankly has more to offer.

PPG stepped back earlier in the year from its first efforts to takeover AKZOY. A settlement was reached with PPG claiming to have lost interest and is moving on. Nevertheless, PPG can renew its buyout offer of AKZOY after a compulsory cooling-off period expiring in December. Is it coincidence that with eight weeks remaining AKZOY once again is engaging in talks with AXTA now?

There Could Be More Than One Dog In This Fight

PPG Q3'17 revenue of $3.78B (+3.3% Y/Y) beat by $40M. PPG ended the quarter with $2.3B in cash and short-term investments, and has committed to spend $3.5B on acquisitions among other things. PPG Q3'17 net sales were $1.5B, up $49M (+3%) Y/Y. Auto paint sales were softer than industrial coatings, and might benefit from the strength AXTA has in this market.

Delay and dollars seem to bridle the AKZOY takeover of AXTA. AKZOY must divest its specialty chemicals business before finalizing anything with AXTA. It cannot use the cash from the sale to help pay AXTA but must distribute proceeds to shareholders. This will delay any closing for quite a while.

The Wall Street Journal seems to have AXTA officials characterizing the talks "As a merger of equals that would create a multibillion-dollar coating and paints giant. " Since AXTA is a third smaller by market cap than AKZOY, it seems the latter will have to overpay raising more hackles among its board members.

Weigh The Considerations Then Take The Risk

This sounds like a detective story about big business machinations. At the very least it makes a great case study for business schools. AXTA investors are most likely to come out of this scenario the biggest winner if AKZOY or PPG go after AXTA or there is a three-way M&A. If nothing happens leaving AXTA to muddle along management can continue building market share, revenues, reasonable returns on investment and brand building. This is not a bad position to be in.

Stocks frequently rise on the anticipation and slip on the news. AXTA spikes on news of M&A talks twice in 2017, otherwise remains pretty flat. I recommend waiting for AXTA to slip below thirty dollars before making a buy; hold what you own for now, or sell a percentage of your shares to take some profit at this high. If as an investor you have been patient until now, there might be other suitors once AXTA declares itself open to M&A talks. Like Andy Warhol said, "The idea of waiting for something makes it more exciting."

