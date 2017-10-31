The Scariest Investments In Today's Market

It has been a Spooktacular year for capital markets in 2017. Stocks are higher across size, style, sector and geography. Bonds are higher across sector, quality, maturity, and geography. Gold and silver are higher. Copper is higher. Unless you’ve been short, it’s been a good year for capital markets. But just as day, yin, and good is eventually counterbalanced by night, yang, and bad, it is important to keep in mind that higher will eventually be met with lower for many of these categories at some point. And on this Halloween amid one of the greatest bull markets in history across so many categories, it is worthwhile to consider some of the scariest investments it today’s market for the year ahead.

Haunted Houses

It is worthwhile to get an important point out of the way at the outset. Just because an investment is scary does not mean that it cannot continue to intrepidly advance higher for the foreseeable future. For example, tech stocks were downright scary for a few years in the late 1990s before the fright show finally erupted in the early 2000s. There’s a reason why the typical horror movie lasts about two hours. It’s because it takes time for the excitement to build and the terror to eventually unfold. And while the ending is usually OK, not everyone gets out alive by the time the credits roll.

Staying Out Of The Dark

Unlike the typical horror movie foolishness, let’s turn the lights on before we enter a room, let’s escape in the running car instead of descending into the darkness of a damp basement, and let’s run away from the violence instead of toward it. In short, let’s recognize the blatantly obvious danger zones right from the start.

Where to begin? Tales from the cryptocurrencies, of course. Many investors like to toss around the scary “bubble” word in today’s market environment. “Stocks are in a bubble”. “Bonds are in a bubble”. Hate to say it, but neither stocks (SPY) nor bonds (BND) are in a “bubble” today. Sure, both are frighteningly expensive having been propped up by extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy to varying degrees during the post crisis period (much more so for stocks than bonds). But neither are exhibiting true manic bubble behavior. Cryptocurrencies (COIN), on the other hand, this is what a full blown mania looks like.

While I believe in the long-term viability of cryptocurrencies, I thought the same thing about the Internet twenty years ago and probably would have said the same about the automobile around this time last century and the railroads roughly fifty years before that. But it does not mean that a lot of investor carnage was not left along the way in the early years of all of these past episodes as these industries found their footing, however. And cryptocurrencies will be no exception. If you’re currently on this haunted hayride of an investment, have fun but know that it all ends badly on the other side of the mountain. Invest at your own risk.

Same goes for shorting volatility. But this is well covered ground that has been widely discussed to date.





Where The Demons Hide

Instead, the scariest investments in today’s market are in many respects those demons that are hiding away in the shadows. For example, if a retiree loses a bundle of money trading cryptocurrencies or shorting volatility, they simply have nobody to blame but themselves. On the other hand, if a yield starved retiree suffers meaningful declines in principal value such as a -60% drop in their Master Limited Partnership (AMLP) holdings from the summer of 2014 through the winter of 2016, this is something that may have come as more of a surprise and as a byproduct of the persistently distorted capital market environment.

Why worry about the hiding demons today? Because the policy environment that has so meaningfully inflated so many asset classes throughout the post crisis period is now in the process of changing. The Fed has gone from daily asset purchases a few years ago to raising interest rates more recently and is now shedding the same assets it spent so many post crisis years accumulating in support of asset prices (if buying assets cause risk asset prices to increase, then selling assets cause . . .). China is stripping off the stimulus blip surrounding its latest National Congress, while the European Central Bank is now dialing down their asset purchase program. And the Bank of England is also in tightening mode too. Put simply, today’s market is still riding the ongoing liquidity wave, but the juice is soon to be increasingly drained from the global financial system. To think that premium priced assets will not eventually begin to react to this reality is not prudent.

So what assets are currently the scariest in the current market environment? Every investor has their own fears, so perhaps yours are different than mine. I know Winston in George Orwell’s 1984 was afraid of rats. Maybe he would feel the same about what these metaphorical risks would represent for the fate of his capital in 2017.

High Yield Bonds

High yield bonds (HYG) rank among my scariest investments in today’s capital markets. This is tragic, in my view. For it was not all that long ago that I would consider a 3-5% allocation to high yield bonds in a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy as a given from a portfolio risk-adjusted return optimization perspective. But the high yield bond house has turned haunted in recent years.

Why the high yield bond fear? Three key reasons among others.

First, high yield bond (HYG) spreads relative to comparably dated U.S. Treasuries have fallen to their lowest levels since June 2007. Put more simply, investors today are getting paid as small of a premium interest rate for taking on the risk of owning high yield bonds instead of U.S. Treasuries. Perhaps both default risk and liquidity concerns are not anything much to worry about in the current market environment, but they will reassert themselves once again at some point in the future. We saw a glimpse of this in the second half of 2015 when high yield bonds dropped off by -15% before the Fed rushed to the rescue. But if the past experiences of the bursting of the tech bubble and the financial crisis have taught us anything, it is that this lower volatility asset class can experience declines of -35% or more once these additional risk considerations start to forcefully reassert themselves.





Second, at the same time that high yield bond (JNK) spreads are at post crisis lows, the effective yield on high yield bonds is near all-time lows. Why does this matter? Because not only is the spread tight, but absolute yield is also low. So if interest rates start to rise like so many bullish stock (DIA) analysts have been proclaiming for so many years now, this means that high yield bonds have barely any margin to sustain themselves in the face of these higher rates. Sure, we could enter into a stint much like what we are seeing with European high yield bonds today where the yield is lower than that of comparably dated U.S. Treasuries – yeah, let’s hit the pause button and expand on this point for a moment, as securities not of investment grade companies but speculative grade companies rated BB that bring with them their associated default and liquidity risk are proving investors with a lower yield to maturity than safe haven, AAA rated U.S. Treasuries today (remember when AAA CDOs offered a 200 basis point premium over comparably dated U.S. Treasuries? Yeah, so do I) OK, back to the music – but this is not something that can be considered sustainable for any prolonged length of time without meaningful downside risk.





Lastly, capital markets over the past eight plus years have been so starved for yield that issuers seeking to borrow capital have pretty much been able to push bonds of all covenant light shapes and sizes out into the market place in recent years. Just like the real estate “tycoon” that was all good to borrow with no money down and no proof of income to add to their flipping real estate portfolio just over a decade ago, this is all fine as long as things are going well. But it’s an entirely different story once market conditions start to become challenging again.

These are just a few of the reasons why I consider high yield bonds to be among the scariest investments in capital markets today. Instead, I continue to favor investment grade preferred stocks as an alternative in today’s market environment. Not without risk, but certainly no roars of chainsaws in the foggy distance like with high yield bonds.

Emerging Market Bonds

Take everything I just said about high yield bonds, and it can be repeated for emerging market bonds. Spreads are historically tight, yields are at absolute lows, and the margin for error is virtually nil.

I would go further to say that emerging market bonds (PCY) are even more frightening than high yield bonds in the current market environment for the following reason. Perhaps most significantly, when it comes to investing in U.S. high yield bonds, they report their financials and are priced in U.S. dollars (UUP). As a result, the currency risk associated with owning high yield bonds is neutralized for the U.S. based investor. But when it comes to emerging market bonds, you are also assuming currency risk in many cases. This includes the translation of your investment back into U.S. dollars. It also includes the risk that the issuer that eventually needs to pay you back may have borrowed the money in U.S. dollars, which leaves the issuer exposed to tightening financial stress when the dollar strengthens relative to their local currency. At current spreads and yields, investors are receiving little reward for taking on such risks. And the fact that the U.S. dollar (USDU) is currently bouncing from the low end of its range following a sharp year to date decline suggests that this pain could start being felt once again across emerging markets sooner rather than later at this stage.

Sometimes, behind one monster lurks an even bigger monster, and this is certainly the case with emerging market debt relative to high yield.

Not only is emerging market bonds an asset class that can generate losses in excess of -30% in a hurry under the right conditions, but it is also worth noting that many of the negative forces that can drag emerging market bonds down are the same that can spill over an adversely impact emerging market stocks (EEM). Put simply, it is an interconnected investment world that we continue to live in today.

Technology Stocks

Don’t get me wrong. I love many of the companies in the sector. And I have no doubt that a number of them will continue to be titans well into the future. But as for tech stocks right now? Downright scary.

The technology sector (XLK) recently crossed a dubious milestone in making up 25% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index at 26.09% when combined with the closely related telecom sector. Chuck in another 2% for closely related Amazon (AMZN) that is part of the consumer discretionary (XLY) sector and tech is starting to push up against 30%. Moreover, including Amazon, five of the top nine stocks in the S&P 500 Index are all from the technology sector including Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL)(GOOG).

The past has been unkind to sectors that have crossed this 25% threshold in the past. This includes financials heading into the crisis, tech stocks leading up to the bursting of the dot.com bubble, and the energy sector in the early 1980s. Each ended infamously badly.

But maybe this time is different (gasp!). Maybe technology today is operating with a different world beating paradigm that warrants making up nearly one-third of total stock market cap. OK. But even if this is the case, the sector is now trading at nearly 22 times earnings, which is historically very expensive for a sector that has a few major sustainable growth names but is otherwise filled with highly cyclical companies whose product and service demand remain at the mercy of the vagaries of the business cycle.

From a technical perspective, the current set up looks startling at least from a short-term perspective. Tech stocks are now heavily overbought on a relative strength and momentum basis. And while it is certainly possible that they can remain overbought while continuing their march higher, they are now trading at premia of +6%, +13%, and +25% to their respective 50-day, 200-day, and 400-day moving averages, which represent historical extremes in already upward trending price environments such as today.

Thus, even a simple mean reversion to the 200-day moving average in a still upward trending market could take -12% off the prices of these stocks in the current market environment. And this would do nothing to cleanse any of the excess valuations prevalent across many parts of the sector.

Lastly, while I would not describe technology stocks as being in a “bubble”, they are showing all of the telltale signs of being heavily driven by price momentum more than any other sector in the market today. Such forces can be tremendously rewarding when they are working in your favor. But once the momentum breaks, the subsequent downside can be absolutely ruthless. Moreover, the longer the momentum runs to the upside, the more unforgiving the eventual downside often ends up being once these forces run out.

Just like the tensely dramatic music in a horror movie, there is no telling when the tech momentum monster will finally burst forth to reveal itself. And also just like any good horror movie, we are likely to see some bracing head fakes along the way before it finally goes on a rampage. But if the blood that continues to linger in the biotechnology industry (IBB) over the past few years taught us anything, it is that even the most promising “change the world” stories that have tripled or quadrupled on hope and momentum over the course of a few years can be just as painful and unforgiving once this same momentum carries investors down over the other side of the stock price mountain.

One More Shock Before The Closing Credits

Here is my bonus name for scariest investment in today's market. I've written in the past that Amazon is the most overhyped company in the world, but I can still make a fundamental case for owning the stock (I don't own the stock, but I could construct the argument for it, and someday at the right price I expect that I will own it someday, perhaps with a consistently positive earnings stream and a decent dividend to boot - someday, but not today). But what has been and continues to be the scariest stock in the world in my view is Tesla (TSLA). No knock against Elon Musk, as I believe he is one of the great innovators of the 21st century up there near the likes of Edison and Jobs in the past - I think he's that good and a strong marketer too. But when it comes to the stock of Tesla today given the underlying fundamentals, in a word, scary!

The Bottom Line

Capital markets are awesome today. Everybody is having fun and it seems like you simply cannot lose. But just as the youth that frolic at the beginning of nearly every good horror movie eventually face challenges of epic proportions, so too do capital markets offer a number of categories that are full of fun today but potentially have a downright scary future ahead.

Grab some popcorn along with your buy orders and enjoy the show. For it promises to be another interesting and potentially scary year ahead for selected asset classes across financial markets.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks that are not scary in my view as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.