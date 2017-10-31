Apple Should Stop Buying Shares And Start Buying This Instead

Apple (AAPL) has been dogged for years by questions and doubts about its overseas store of cash, currently over $200 billion. This has been the subject of plenty of analysis here on Seeking Alpha as well. A few months ago, I read an article from Contributor Aristofanis Papadatos “How Should Apple Utilize It’s Cash Hoard?” Mr. Papadatos made a thorough analysis of Apple’s current cash holdings as well as various options for using it. His final conclusion was that “aggressive share repurchases” was the best option by far.

It’s a good article, and I recommend anyone interested in Apple’s cash stockpile plans to read it. But I’m not sure I agree with the final conclusion. I will lay out what I believe to be a better use for the cash.

Shares No Longer Clearly Discounted

Let me just say a quick word about the share repurchases idea. I absolutely agree that share repurchases can be a good idea if an opportunity exists to acquire shares at a discount to true value. But that opportunity is not nearly as strong as it once was. Apple stock has risen by 85% since bottoming at $90 over a year ago. It now trades at a respectable 18.5 P/E.

While that is not yet to the market average, Apple is a rather unique company with no real parallels in the market, making comparisons difficult. It is certainly not the screaming buy it was at $90. And its heavy reliance on a single product category, iPhone, means that some sort of discount may even be appropriate, to reflect the risks in a volatile and fickle sector of consumer electronics. With iPhone one of the most expensive smartphone options out there it almost qualifies as a luxury electronics item, also a fickle sector.

Altogether, Apple is no longer clearly trading at a considerable discount to fair value. While buying a future dip might be appropriate, I do not believe share repurchases are a good idea here.

Dividends Possible, But Not Very Imaginative

Apple does not lack for other alternatives. Contributor First Floor Finance says Apple should keep growing by buying Disney (DIS) with some of its cash. Feria Investor says Apple should pay dividends instead of buying back shares, because then investors could decide for themselves where to put the cash instead of being in essence forced to buy more Apple shares.

Dividends are kind of a hard idea to critique, at least for me. Specifically, because they represent sort of the “out of ideas” option. When you have a pile of cash and no clear opportunity to grow your business by spending it, dividends are sort of the default option. It’s what most companies do when they don’t have anything else to do.

That’s why it always makes me a little nervous to even hear a tech company discussing dividends. “No growth left here” is just about the worst message a company can send in the “growth at all costs” US tech industry.

I have to admit, though, by the numbers the idea makes sense. Microsoft (MSFT) has long paid a dividend, one which now accounts for 56.5% of its earnings. Apple broke down and started paying one in 2012, after founder Steve Jobs was no longer around to stop it. Apple’s payout ratio is still thirty percentage points below Microsoft, so it certainly has room to raise the dividend. Microsoft may not be the tech company example Apple wants to emulate though.

Other Things To Buy

More intriguing is the proposal that Apple should make a large purchase. Ideally, such a purchase would be for an asset immediately accretive to earnings and where substantial synergies with Apple’s ongoing operations could be achieved. In other words, a company both profitable and close to Apple’s core business.

It’s not essential that it be close to the core, though. For that, look no further than First Floor’s chosen target, Disney. Disney’s kids shows and theme parks have little to do with ESPN, a sports network with no children’s or movie content and which doesn’t own the content it transmits, and so can’t be re-monetized in the theme parks and consumer products divisions. No one would say that was a bad place for Disney to put its excess cash two decades ago, though. It has been raining cash at Disney ever since.

Nor, in Apple’s case, is immediate profitability necessary. It has more than ample cash flow to carry a cash-burning asset on its balance sheet if there’s a sufficient payoff down the line to make it worthwhile.

Those attributes are secondary to the single most important criteria for purchase, which is the same criteria as for the purchase of Apple’s own shares. The asset must be undervalued. That is why I'm actually opposed to a Disney merger. I’ve expressed before my strong belief that Disney is substantially overvalued. ESPN’s cash cow days are over, in my opinion, and the stock has not been fully repriced to reflect that. My own estimates are that Disney is worth more like $85, at most, a 14% discount to the current price. This is even before considering the acquisition premium that Disney shareholders would want, always assuming they’re even interested in selling at all.

An Alternative Proposal

My alternative is somewhat outside the box, though I'm far from the first to suggest it. I believe Apple should use its cash reserves to purchase a large share of US radio spectrum.

In and of itself, that’s not so remarkable. Apple has been tied to FCC spectrum auctions as far back as 2007, when AT&T’s (T) early network deluge from the new iPhone was causing some performance issues that were irritating CEO Steve Jobs.

Analysts were always skeptical, since Apple has always been clear it does not want to run a network that would compete with the carrier partners who subsidize its iPhones so generously. And Apple hasn’t been heard from much, on spectrum that is, for several years now. Not even in the realm of media speculation.

Spectrum's Potential 5G Windfall

However, spectrum checks all the boxes for a major purchase. It is large enough that it could absorb a substantial portion of Apple’s cash hoard - or even all of it, if Apple bought enough of it - and has the kind of bold feel about the move that would be more likely to reassure rather than disappoint investors.

And boy, is it undervalued. I’ve been documenting for some time now that spectrum, especially mid- to high-band spectrum, is worth at least $2.50 per MHz-POP, and perhaps more. But that is only the tip of the iceberg. The spectrum values at present seem to be based on a 4G wireless ecosystem. That is, their value is tied to how much information can be transmitted over them at 4G speeds and capacity.

But wireless carriers are pursuing 5G technology with alacrity now. If 5G is able to double spectrum efficiency, i.e., the amount of information a given slice of spectrum can transmit in a given time, it stands to reason that the value of the spectrum itself would increase proportionally. Were Apple to make a substantial purchase of spectrum in the next 12-24 months, before the 5G rollout really gets going, it could find itself with a rapidly appreciating asset within a few years time.

Tax Implications

Let me address the rebuttal I'm sure everyone has been readying since they read the title. "Max, Apple can't use its cash to purchase spectrum! The minute they try to bring it back, Uncle Sam takes 35% off the top. That's all the profit and then some."

Well, first of all, Apple could continue to defer bringing its cash back and simply issue bonds to fund the purchase, much as it has for its stock buybacks to this point, which are no longer the best use of the cash. What I'm suggesting could simply see Apple continue doing exactly what it is doing now, just substituting spectrum purchases for stock purchases in the final step.

Secondly, however, there is an assumption underlying this challenge that I've been growing more and more uncomfortable with. All too often, when tech companies acquire large overseas cash hoards, management's thinking seems to shift to how to minimize tax. Minimizing tax is obviously a beneficial thing for a profit-seeking corporation.

But it is not the goal of a profit-seeking corporation. The goal is to maximize profit, not minimize tax. The latter is the proper course only as long as it aligns with the former.

When evaluating my proposal or anyone else's, therefore, even if you believe Apple cannot make the purchase without repatriation, that does not and should not end the inquiry. If Apple has to pay a 35% tax to buy an asset, the next step is simply to ask whether the asset will appreciate by more than 55%. If it will, it will recoup the entire payment of the tax and still leave Apple better off than if it did not repatriate.

As I have explained, I believe spectrum could rise as much as 100% in coming years as 5G rolls out more fully. While that is certainly something I could be challenged on, if I am right then Apple could still see a 30% increase in the value of its accumulated profits over holding them as cash (65% x 2 = 130%). There is no reason for Apple to pass on a profitable opportunity, harming its own shareholders, simply to spite Uncle Sam. If Apple can pay tax, contribute more to the Treasury, probably take some heat off itself from those who criticize it for not contributing more, and still turn a large profit for itself, what's not to like?

But then again, it might make even more money if it just issued bonds.

Conclusion

I agree Apple needs to put its pile of cash to work, but share repurchases at this stage seem to me to be questionable given Apple’s relatively fully valued position within the market. There are other, far more undervalued things for Apple to buy than its own stock, at this point. While a spectrum purchase might make carrier partners a little uneasy, the potential for further profit on top of Apple’s existing operations is considerable.