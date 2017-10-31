Watch Out Below! The Euro Bears Are Taking Control

Monetary Policy

The ECB opted to extend its asset purchase programme at the monthly rate of 30 billion euros, half of the current pace of 60 million billion per month, and committed to keeping key interest rates at current levels for "an extended period of time" last week. Markets took that as dovish and EUR sold off aggressively against the USD.

Buried within their statement is a sentence highlighting that the downside risks to the euro area growth outlook "relate primarily to global factors and developments in foreign exchange markets". This is a clear indication that the ECB does not want a stronger EUR (FXE). The currency has appreciated more than 12% against the USD (UUP) on the year and any rally will likely be met with resistance from the policymakers.

Political Risk

Catalonia remains a risk as the central government dismissed the regional government over the weekend and has called for fresh elections to be held on 21 December. Pro-unity demonstrations were held on Sunday amid calls for Catalan leader Puigdemont to be put in jail for "rebellion".

The situation will continue to be tense and this is unlikely to be good for economic activity.

What of the USD?

The much vaunted tax reforms continue to progress in the right direction as the House of Representatives adopted the Senate budget without a hitch last week. Economic data continue to come in above expectations as evidenced by the strong data points - durable goods orders (month-on-month growth of +2.2% vs expectations of +1.0%)) and advanced GDP growth rate (quarter-on-quarter growth of +3.0% vs expectations of 2.5%) - released last week.

With the Federal Reserve meeting this week, the path of interest rates that the Fed has been telling us all along - i.e. a hike this year and another three next year - is likely to be reaffirmed. The risk is for even rosier projections.

Trump has said that he will announce his choice for the Fed chair before 3 Nov, and the clarity will be good for markets.

Technical Picture

Source: Investing.com

As can be seen from the daily Ichimoku chart above, after the ECB announcement last Thursday, the EUR/USD managed to break and close decisively below the Ichimoku cloud. This signals the start of the bear trend. As long as price stays below 1.1735-40, the bears will be in control.

The Trade

We have been bearish EUR/USD for weeks now and having taken partial profits on the core shorts initiated on this trade, we are moving the initial stop-loss order for the core position from 1.2104 to 1.1934.

Also, having taken profits on the shorts we added with the trade in mid Oct, we will now re-sell more EUR/USD at 1.1625-30 level, with a stop at 1.1744 and a first profit target at 1.1468.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EUR/USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.