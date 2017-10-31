XO Group's (XOXO) CEO Mike Steib on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

XO Group Inc. (NYSE:XOXO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017 8:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Ivan Marmolejos - IR

Mike Steib - CEO

Gillian Munson - CFO

Analysts

Sameet Sinha - B. Riley & Co

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital

Operator

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the XO Group Incorporated's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to the company.

Ivan Marmolejos

Thank you. Welcome to XO Group's third quarter earnings conference call and webcast. During the course of this conference call, comments that we make regarding XO Group that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual future events or results to differ materially from these statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like may, should, expect, plan, intend, and other similar terms. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date. Changes in economic, business, competitive, regulatory and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the projections or forward-looking statements made today.

For more detailed information about these factors and other risk that may impact our business, please review the periodic reports and other documents filed from time to time by XO Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change, but we will not necessarily inform you if they do. XO Group's policy is to provide expectations once per quarter, and not to update that information until the next quarter.

Today's discussion will include non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP financial measures is included in today's earnings release and investor presentation. The press release and presentation are available on our Investor Relations Web site at ir.xogroupinc.com. During this call, Mike will give you an overview of XO Group's strategic position and key achievements, followed by Gillian with an outline of the financial results. And then, we'll open the line up for a question-and-answer session.

Please take note that the company is operating under the SEC Regulation FD and encourages you to take full advantage of the Q&A session. Thank you for your participation and interest in XO Group.

I will now pass the call to our Chief Executive Officer, Mike Steib.

Mike Steib

Thank you, Ivan. Good morning everyone, and welcome to our third quarter earnings call. As always, this is a pleasure to speak with our fellow stockholders.

The growth of our two-sided wedding marketplace continues with great vigor, and I'm excited about the team's progress. In Q3, local online revenue increased 18% year-over-year, the highest growth rate since our transformation began. This growth is a direct reflection of one, continued growth in traffic and engagement between our couples and local wedding pros. Two, increasing sales velocity of our local sales team, and three, rising retention rates as we continue to serve our local pros with more leads and better tools that we believe will enable them to close more business.

In our transaction businesses, revenue increased 12% in the quarter. We recently launched a number of product updates, including our guest list manager tools and our new cash and honeymoon registry that we expect will bring our growth rate back to our more typical 20% rate. In Q3, for the cohort of couples we adopted the cash and honeymoon registry product, we saw an over 20% increase in the value of their registries.

Other exciting news, we recently acquired Veri, a mobile app that automatically shares photos taken with the user's smartphone camera at weddings and other events. We will now provide our couples with the best photo sharing experience in the market, while enhancing our guest service product suite, and driving more registry revenue. As you know, the product investments we've made in registry and commerce have delivered strong top line growth. And I have every expectation that this momentum will continue.

In national, we see some softness in the advertising market right now. During the quarter, we experienced a weakening of demand that is affecting our sell through rates across some of our products. Additionally, earlier this year we experienced unusually high turnover in the team which has been affecting productivity. I will tell you that the underlying health of our platform continues to be strong as our unique visitors and impressions continue to be up.

New team members are settling in, and we're competing for our fair share of dollars in the market. But due to the instability and uncertainty of the national advertising market in general we believe near-tern caution is warranted. Accordingly, while we have invested in the growth of national advertising over the last few years, we have begun rationalizing some costs there to get ahead of this weakening demand.

Finally, I know many of you pay a lot of attention to our products and have seen the extent to which strong product development has contributed to revenue growth. For those of you new to our story, the re-launch of our site in 2015 significantly increased engagement between couples and our partners which coincided with a 15% CAGR for our digital revenue lines from 2014 to 2016.

In the coming weeks, we are launching in both our app and Web site the biggest, most important set of changes to the planning features in our two-sided marketplace since the re-launch of our site in 2015. The planning experience on The Knot will be a more dynamic, highly personalized, and interconnected experience that we believe our couples will find indispensable.

In our beta tests we're seeing strong engagement with the new feature sets and streamlined pathing [ph] to our local and transactions products. Over the coming quarters, expect me to update you on the impact of this suite of features to which we are affectionately referring as the ultimate wedding planner.

With that, I will turn it over to Gillian for the financial review.

Gillian Munson

Thanks, Mike. I'll start by walking through our Q3 results, and then I'll provide [technical difficulty] update to our Q4 guidance, and end with some initial thoughts on 2018. Total revenue for the quarter was $40 million, up 10% year-over-year, and net income was $3 million or $0.13 per diluted share. During the quarter, we continued to enjoy strong cash generation, ending the quarter with $101 million in cash.

Turning to our individual revenue lines, our local team delivered a strong quarter. Local online revenue increased 18% year-over-year, the highest growth rate since Q2 2012, and we ended the quarter with over 25,600 vendors, up 20% year-over-year. On a trailing 12-month basis compared to the prior year comparable period, our vendor count increased 2%, and we had an 8% increase in average revenue per vendor, and a solid retention rate of 79%, the highest retention rate we have experienced since Q1 of 2015. The strong retention rate was driven by our recovery from the local systems transition we underwent last year, and the performance of both our retention and sales teams.

In transactions, the increase in revenue of 12% was primarily driven by an increase of our user traffic to the majority of our partner sites. For conversion and take rate there were puts and takes during the quarter, but as a whole these KPIs were stable across our services.

Turning now to national online, total revenue for Q3 was down 1% year-over-year. This result was driven by [technical difficulty] demand for our advertising products. [Technical difficulty]

During the quarter, display advertising increased 17%, and we had a small dollar increase in social advertising. These increases were offset by decreases in revenue from our other products. The increase in display revenue, which accounted for 62% of total national online revenue, was driven by a double-digit percentage increase in sold impressions, offset by a single-digit percentage decrease in effective CPM. Publishing and other continued its managed decline until 9% in the quarter.

Our gross profit grew 9% year-over-year in the quarter, and we posted a gross profit margin of 94%. Total operating expenses were up 3% year-over-year. Given our national advertising results and outlook, we moderated our spending, especially as it related to variable expenses to drive EBITDA growth in the quarter.

In product and content, the 2% decrease was driven by higher capitalizable project cost and lower consulting expenses. In sales and marketing, the 7% decrease was driven by lower paid marketing spend and lower commission and bonus expense international organization.

In G&A, the 36% increase was driven by bad debt expense, including an incremental 600,000 of expense related to the bankruptcy of one of our national advertisers. And 570,000 of elevated G&A expense related to the implementation of the 606 Revenue Recognition Standard and Compliance cost.

As for our adjusted EBITDA, we posted a 22% margin nicely above our 20% target. If you exclude the dab debt related to the bankruptcy filing and elevated compliance cost in G&A, we estimate our adjusted EBITDA margin would have been a couple points higher. As I noted, we ended the quarter with $101 million in cash. During the quarter, we generated $7 million in cash flow from operations, and used $3 million to acquire Veri and $1 million for CapEx.

Turning to our outlook for Q4, we feel good about our local online and transactions revenue, and expect to see year-over-year growth rates in the teens for both. For national online, as Mike mentioned earlier, [technical difficulty] we are seeing softness in the national advertising market, and we have experienced turnover in the team. This has impacted our pipeline, and as a result, we expect national online revenue to decline 15% to 20% year-over-year in Q4. Putting all of this together, with an assumed managed decline in publishing and other, we expect total company revenue to be flat to slightly up year-over-year in Q4.

Turning to operating expenses, we expect us to continue the rationalization of expenses we undertook in Q3 and predominantly allocate investment dollars to our growth initiative, local and transaction. In local, we will continue to make investments in our sales organization that drive new sales and vendor retention. For transaction, Q4 will be the first full quarter of Veri, which we expect to be slightly diluted to our results, to the tune of roughly $400,000.

In the coming quarters, as we integrate the product into our guest week, we expect Veri to be a significant contributor to engagement between our couples and guests, as well as a driver of guest team revenue. Given these initiatives, our expectations for national online revenue and what's expected to be the last quarter of elevated G&A expense, I would model single-digit year-over-year OpEx growth rate in Q4 implying investment in our business.

Looking at the individual components of operating expense, on a year-over-year basis, I expect high single-digit growth in PMC, a low single-digit decline in sales and marketing, and a mid-teens increase in G&A. Of note, based on the preliminary purchase accounting treatments for Veri, our G&A expense should be up in the mid to high single-digits.

From an adjusted EBITDA margin perspective, even with our seasonally-lower transaction quarter, and expected decline in national online revenue, we should be in a position to put the margin just below our target of 20% for the quarter. As we look out to 2018, we believe we can deliver a new high watermark in total adjusted EBITDA dollars, and aiming for our target model of 10% revenue growth, 90% to 95% gross margin, and a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin is the best to get there.

In terms of revenue, we feel confident about the growth prospects for our local and transactions revenue lines. We remain cautious on national, and are prepared to rationalize costs in order to deliver adjusted EBITDA growth in the case revenue falls below our expectation.

Thank you for your continued interest and support of our company. This concludes our prepared remarks, and I'll now open the call for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Sameet Sinha with B. Riley. Your line is open.

Sameet Sinha

Yes, thank you very much. A couple of questions here, first, if you can talk about some of the additional KPIs in the local business. I know you give out fee metrics, but with the additional investments, the new hiring, where can we see the benefits, and benefits continue in that business?

Secondly, on national advertising, can you give us a little more detail? I -- admittedly you spoke about display advertising separately versus all the others. Can you talk about any sort of -- what are the other factors that are impacting the business? And in the interplay between volume and effective CPM, can you talk about are you still doing direct selling or do you think resorting to programmatic is probably a better way of increasing sell through even though CPMs would come down? Thank you.

Mike Steib

All right, Sameet, you got your money's worth on that question. Let me tackle local first. I'll give you sort of a high-level view, and Gillian will share some of the numbers you asked for, and then let me come back to the question on national.

In our local business, you're seeing the positive effects of three things. First is the continuous improvement of our products and engage our users, and better serve our vendors and connect the two in the marketplace. That bring more traffic into the marketplace and more leads into the marketplace, more opportunities for business, which means we can sell more new vendors, and it means that we retain our vendors better. So you see, you primarily see the impact of that improvement in product performance today reflected in those higher retention numbers, and just in our capacity to sell more vendors into the marketplace.

Second thing that you're seeing is that the sales team's productivity continues to improve. Paul has been in the job running that team for a year now. The team is doing a really good job, both on individual sales rep productivity as well as the overall productivity of the organization, which has gotten a little bit bigger this year, as you know. Third, is that I think we're doing a better job as an organization retaining our business. First, we implemented a little over a year ago automatically renewing contracts with our customers which is just a real positive from the standpoint of a need to service those accounts and the retention of those accounts. Secondly, when folks do call in and want to cancel we have a team now we've built now that works with them to help optimize their performance on The Knot and give it a second try, and they've been having a lot of success with reducing cancels among our customers. So that all adds up together to a business whose performance continues to improve. And it is the business that is, as you know, I'm really excited about.

Gillian Munson

So when you think about local, the KPIs we give you actually drive the business. They are the way we look at the business, the way we [technical difficulty] high level. And so what I focus you on is that 20% growth in ending [ph] vendor count, and the really strong increase in retention to 79%. Remember, a year ago that retention rate was in the 60s -- low 60s. And the way the team got there was both by adding new vendors at a double-digit rate, and by also reducing cancels. In fact, the team was able to reduce the absolute number of cancels by 50% this quarter versus the quarter of a year ago. So we are really seeing in those metrics, which are the ones we really watch, the effectiveness of the team, they're making very strong progress on this. And we continue to see them doing very well in terms of bringing in new vendors and keeping those cancels down. I think you asked another question on national…

Mike Steib

Yes, so let me come back on national then, Sameet, where -- here's what we're seeing, we're seeing two things compounding to affect the national numbers here in the back half of the year. The first is that we had some turnover in the team earlier this year, and that affected overall pipeline, just the number of customers that have contacted, the number of deals that are in the market working was impacted this year by some team turnover, and that's a temporary phenomenon.

Second is that in the conversion of that pipeline we're seeing some caution among marketers right now. We are seeing some softness in the online advertising market. And this is causing some dollars to get pulled back, something that you and I have both seen in the market a few times in the past. So we're approaching that business for the rest of this year with some caution.

Two things I would just highlight for you. The first is, as everyone has been with us for the last four years knows, we have been repositioning this company to focus on the growth of local and transactions. Those are the big long-term growth opportunities for us. The other thing that you've seen us do is when a business struggles you've seen us optimize that business for profitability. You've seen us do it with print; you've seen us do it with merchandizing, et cetera. And in the case of national, we will continue to treat the business accordingly. We will maximize EBITDA from that business. When we can do so through growth we'll do it through growth, and when we can do so through running it more efficiently we'll do it by running it more efficiently.

Gillian, anything you would add on national? Okay. Take the next one.

Thank you, Sameet.

Sameet Sinha

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Victor Anthony with Aegis Capital. Your line is open.

Victor Anthony

Thanks. Gillian, I think you said there were some puts and takes that drove the deceleration in the transactions business. So I wonder if you could just delve into that a little bit more. And second, just circling back on the national advertising, that forecast for the fourth quarter, I've been following the ad agencies -- the commentary from the ad agency companies over the past several months. And it's been negative overall for the overall advertising industry, whether it be large client advertisers pulling back spend, but the offset to that was that was that a lot of that spend was moving online.

And so the digital disruption was speeding up. Whereas you found more traditional media formats was really feeling the pain from the pullbacks in the advertising spend over the past several months. So I wonder if you could just reconcile that, the overall pressure on advertising with the fact that you are an online advertising destination. Thanks.

Mike Steib

Why don't you talk about puts and takes first, and then I'll…

Gillian Munson

Sure, let me walk you through transactions. When I look at the transactions business we saw two places we saw some slowing in the rate of growth, that was on the gifting itself and on commerce, so I'll walk you through the two. In gifting, what we really saw was the rate of increase in conversion. We've been having increasing rates of conversion at our retailers. That slowed a little bit that brought the growth rate down. The way you offset that is with traffic growth. And just to give you some color on that, in the third quarter we had about a 10% increase in traffic to retail partners. So far, here in the fourth quarter, we're seeing 20% increases in traffic.

We have reacted to that slowing conversion rate, and we know that we need to drive more traffic, and we are doing that. Can't promise the 20% automatically becomes revenue, but it's a really good sign for where that can go. And it's a really good -- kind of how this business is operated in a way we can respond with our products when we see things moving around.

In the commerce side, as you know, we're doing a transition in our hotel room blocks partners. We are delighted with our new hotel room block partner and see a ton of momentum with them. We just got to transition away from the old hotel room block vendor. As I look at it I think there's good reason to believe that we'll have acceleration in this business as we look into Q4 in the rate of growth back towards what we believe are the strong double-digit growth rates of this business.

Mike Steib

And then Victor, on advertising, I agree with your thesis. It is, if you could be -- one is a traditional, and particularly offline advertising. I think that's where people are feeling the most pain in the market right now. And I think digital is a much better place to be. If you could be anyone you would want to be Facebook or Google; that is where most of the growth is going. And for those of us who are in digital, but who are not Facebook and Google, what we're hearing in the market is a little bit of softness right now. And we're feeling it a bit in our numbers as well.

All that said, national online has been a steady performer for us. The underlying product metrics there continue to be strong. We're seeing growth in uniques and we're seeing growth in impressions. So we don't see any reason that this business should not return to being a steady grower for us. But I just want to emphasize for you and for everyone else that we have always as a team here addressed these businesses dispassionately. And we will ensure that the investments that are made or not made in the national advertising business matches our performance and what we're seeing in the market.

Victor Anthony

Okay, thank you. Great job on moving the local metrics in the right direction, thanks.

Mike Steib

Thank you, Victor.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Darren Aftahi from ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. This is Dillon [ph] on for Darren. Thanks for taking my call. Really quickly, on the national sales force, I was curious as to when we adjusted some of the sales force retention issues, how long does it take to get the new staff up to speed to contribute to the national vendor count and the retention rate? And then on the transaction side, I think last call you mentioned you were looking more towards 20% year-on-year growth, and now it's more towards mid to high teens. And I was just curious as to what sort of contributed to the maybe slight 1% to 2% adjustment downwards? Thank you.

Mike Steib

Yes, Dillon, thanks for your question. We are, as a company, we're not as big an organization as some others you guys might cover. So having a handful of people churn over the course of a quarter or two can be impactful to that overall decision. And it takes a few months for the new folks to come in and to get their sea legs and get productive. So we've processed those changes now, and we've got a team that's out there in the market doing their thing.

On transactions, Gillian, you want to tackle that one?

Gillian Munson

Yes, I think we've always talked about transactions as being a 20% grower. And I think we continue to believe the business has that in it. I think you saw here some slowing in the rate of growth that I view as temporary for the reasons I described to Victor in his question. And I think you'll see the business trend back to towards that. This is a very product-driven revenue. We can respond to it, and work hard on the KPIs that matter to the business. One quarter is just one quarter, and we continue to see the business as a 20% grower.

Mike Steib

And I'd emphasize for you guys, as Gillian said, that is product-driven revenue, and it's been our product enhancements, new features that have driven that business since we arrived. And there are four products, all of which have just very recently launched or are launching this week that give us a ton of excitement. Ultimate Wedding Planner, which is a complete rebuild of the user experience, to be more connected, more personalized, and truly indispensable for our users is going to be really impactful. The new guest list management features that better connect our couples with their guests who ultimately purchase the gifts for them. Thirdly, our Newlywed Fund which is driving higher lifetime value among the couples who adopt it.

And finally, this acquisition we made of Veri is going to be really, really cool for our business. It gives us an app that closes the last mile, if you would, of the overall wedding planning experience, so that we're touching not only the couples, but the guests in a meaningful way. And the combination of those two we think is going to take a little bit of time to put those together, but it is going to be really powerful for this business.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. That's helpful.

Mike Steib

Thanks. So that's the CEO color. The CFO color is, yes, 20%.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] At this time, there are no further questions. Are there any further remarks?

Ivan Marmolejos

Yes. We'd like to thank you again for joining us this morning. If you missed any part of today's call you can access the replay of the entire conference call in the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site at xogroupinc.com. If you have any additional questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at ir@xogrp.com.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Please disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.