Searching For Out Of Favor Stocks In The SPDR S&P Bank ETF

In this article, I provide an overview of the fund's largest holdings, and last year's best and worst performers.

After outperforming the market for the better part of a year, KBE has started to cool off.

Recently, I've spent a lot of time researching ETF holdings in order to help generate individual stock ideas. With valuations high, my thinking is that lagging stocks in a large fund might be the best place to start one's search for undervalued companies.

With that said, this article reviews the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), a fund comprised of the 71 financials that make up the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. This fund is clearly focused on financials, but within it seeks to track a modified equal weighted index that spreads exposure evenly across large, mid, and small-cap stocks. The stocks in the fund have a low turnover, but a nearly constant re-balancing causes the number of shares for each holding to change rapidly. Because of this, the share price and return graphs presented are accurate, but the top ten holdings chart is more than likely already outdated.

Financials were on fire post-election, so it's not too surprising to see returns for the funds highlighted above starting to cool off. Higher rates appear to be fully priced-in, and while some companies might be in a good position to benefit, I'm in the camp that thinks the negatives from higher costs (for customers = lower demand) will outweigh any collective margin relief. Because of this, I prefer to stay away from any fund that requires a lot of companies to be in a good position for higher rates, which is ironically why I started to dig for outliers in the holdings of KBE.

As you review KBE's top ten holdings, remember that these numbers are constantly changing.

While I'm focusing on KBE for this article, I'm trying to wrap my head around how stocks being held by multiple ETFs will perform going forward. Bank of America (BAC) and SVB Financial Group (SIVB) are the only names in the top 10 holdings that were also in the top 4 based on YOY performance. Because of their size, they are included in several other funds, and because of their outperformance, it will be interesting to see how fund-selling in order to re-balance affects shares heading into 2018.

The graph above shows the performance of every single stock that KBE holds, with the top 8 by absolute YOY change highlighted. Interestingly, each of the top 8's rolling YOY return fell below the average for stocks held at the beginning of 2016 - with the top performers making a move at mid-year, while the less fortunate continued to grind it out.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) appears to be the only company highlighted that increased significantly before falling back down in 2017. BPOP's performance is tied to hurricane Maria, and while questions still remain this might be a good one to follow - the company could outperform if it realizes less damage than the market is pricing in.

Coming into this experiment, I thought I would find more than a couple of stocks with negative YOY returns, but that's not the case. With the exception of NYCB and BPOP, every other company reports a positive YOY increase. UBSI was the third worst performing bank with a 2.4% increase, and I'd hardly call FNB's 9.55% add a negative, even though it registered the 4th lowest return.

With 67/71 companies reporting double-digit YOY returns, I walk away with little to offer in the form of potential turnaround plays. This underscores my lack of new ideas, but without a pressing need to purchase what I think is an overvalued market, I'm going to continue to take advantage of free time to wonder through other funds and aggregate market moves. I'm confident in my ability to assess a company from the bottom up, but judging where the market will go for these financials is not as clear as it was a few years ago.

For whom it may concern: I had to collect a lot of data to produce the graphs you see above. If anyone would like additional info on any KBE holding that wasn't mentioned, please leave a comment below.

