SBA Communications: Reasons To Be Bullish

The cancellation of the planned Sprint/T-Mobile merger removes a significant source of possible revenue loss for the company.

Construction and acquisition of towers in international markets, mainly Brazil, is increasing, with the company recently announcing the acquisition of 1,200 new towers - close to 10% of its portfolio.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) reported strong quarterly results, with most key financial metrics showing outstanding growth and performance. Double-digit growth is likely to continue, and probably increase, due to increased demand in the United States, and asset growth in Brazil, which has seen its economic situation improve. Due to the company's expected performance, and backed by its recent results, I believe the stock offers an attractive investment choice.

Business Overview

SBA Communications is a corporation that specializes in the construction, operation, and leasing of wireless towers. The company's clients are mostly the large global telecommunications companies of the world. The company is converting its corporate structure into a REIT, with the final transition expected to be completed later this year. Unlike most other REITs, SBA Communications currently doesn't pay a dividend, mostly due to its current and past focus on growth and CAPEX.

The industry in which the company operates is generally extremely capital-intensive, as the towers themselves are by far the biggest expense. Companies able to make the necessary investments in the market, and able to withstand years of negative (paper) losses due to depreciation, are rewarded with large margins, strong cash flow, and a large economic moat (with relatively fixed short-term demand, few companies are going to enter the industry if existing players are already strongly established).

An overview of the cash-flow margins of the company's assets:

The company mainly operates in the United States, which accounts for 82% of its revenue. Brazil is the second largest market, with smaller operations in Canada and several other Latin-American countries.

As the company's costumers are large telecommunications companies, its revenues are highly concentrated in a small number of clients. Although contracts are generally for a fixed number of years, the company's revenue, and especially revenue growth, tends to depend quite heavily on its clients' decisions. When a company cuts down on investment, as Sprint did the last two years, revenue growth can slow down, with little recourse for the company.

Results last quarter were generally incredibly positive, with the company reporting improvement in all key financial metrics:



Of special note is the 13.7% YoY growth of AFFO per share, as it shows the company's rapidly improving performance. Cash-flow grew mainly due to increased revenue from new towers and leases, but the company also reduced its leverage, cutting down interest expenses, and slightly improved its operating margin.

Growth Prospects

Management expects AFFO per share to grow by at least 13% for the following three years. In overall terms, I believe growth will likely be slightly higher, as the company has slightly overperformed expectations so far, and conditions are set to improve in its American and international operations.

Looking at the company's US operations, I think the following are reasons to be bullish:

Construction starts on Firstnet, a $46.5 billion US-wide public safety network for first responders around the country. AT&T was awarded the contract and is responsible for the contract, and SBA believes several of its contracts with the company will be amended to fulfill the requirements. Although management was reticent in updating its guidance in response to the news, it did mention it was an overall positive development for the company's expected performance in 2018.

Sprint, an American telecommunications company, is ramping up spending. The company's CAPEX had been low for all of 2016, and most of 2017, but seems to be picking up. Management mentioned in its most recent earnings calls that a positive change in Sprint's behavior/investment is forthcoming.

The cancellation of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger was an overall positive, as the combined entity would have very likely canceled overlapping tower leases, which the company estimates at 5% of revenue.

Carriers are starting to test 5G wireless/cell phones networks. T-Mobile has announced it will start large-scale investments and rollouts in 2019, and other carriers will likely follow suit soon. Having said that, as this technology is still relatively new and is still being tested, it is unclear how large SBA Communications' role will be.

At the same time, the company's international operations have a few key bright spots:

SBA recently announced it would acquire an extra 1,275 towers in several countries, 900 in Brazil, equivalent to around 5% of the company's portfolio.

Improved economic performance in Brazil will be positive for the company's growth and its margin. Half of the company's contracts are indexed to CPI in the country, but revenue from the other half was lagging as inflation fluctuated between 6-10%. As it currently stands at 2.5%, price erosion in many of its contracts will cease.

As with other REITs, a large risk is rising interest rates. Although net cash interest rate coverage is reasonably good at 3.8x, interest rate increases could hurt this number. The company's recent debt issuance of $750 million, 5-year maturity 4% interest rate, is a welcome sign, as the rates are reasonably low, and average for the company (with an average debt profile of 4.2 years of maturity and 3.6%).

Due to all the reasons above, I'm optimistic about the company's long-term financial performance.

Valuation

Although the company seems expensive and unprofitable using normal measures, with a trailing P/E of 500, it starts to look much more normal using cash-flow measures. It currently trades at 21x AFFO Multiple, consistent with its long-term average (graph shows FFO, as AFFO wasn't available):

On the other hand, the company trades at a slight premium compared to several of its competitors, which usually trade closer to 18-20x.

Conclusion

SBA Communications offers an attractive investment opportunity due to strong growth drivers, continuously improving cash flow generation, and a reasonable, if not great, valuation. Moving forward, investors should look into if/how Firstnet and Sprint impact the company's revenue growth, as this two factors are likely to have a positive impact on the company's performance in early 2018.

