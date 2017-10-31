RPM's USL Group Acquires Ekspan For Movement Control Tech

The deal is one of several recently as RPM appears to be acquiring growth capabilities as the U.S. and global infrastructure market continues its growth trajectory.

RPM International (RPM) subsidiary USL Group has acquired Ekspan Holdings Limited for an undisclosed amount.

Ekspan designs and installs specialty motion control structures for bridges, high-rise buildings, wind turbines and other applications.

RPM’s USL is expanding its offerings into larger structures as the market for infrastructure in the U.S. and abroad appears to be growing.

Target Company

Sheffield, UK-based Ekspan was founded in 1990 to originally install bearings and joint structures. It has since expanded to provide a range of other products and its employee base currently numbers 45.

Below is an overview video of Ekspan’s work:

Ekspan designs a variety of structural products for industrial & civil applications, expansion joints, rubber products and seals and sub-surface drainage.

The firm also provides inspection, servicing and bearing conservation services.

Private investment in Ekspan is unknown.

Market Size

According to a 2015 report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, the 2016 market for highway and bridge investment in the U.S. was expected to reach $208.3 billion, representing a 4% growth over the previous year.

The main drivers for this expected growth were 30 legislative measures in 2015 to increase spending levels.

Notably, the bridge and tunnel construction market was considered a ‘bright spot,' reaching $34.6 billion in forecasted value in 2016.

Outside of construction, the expected market size for in-house and consultant planning and design services was forecasted to reach $14.8 billion in 2016.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and RPM didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount for $7 billion market cap RPM.

Ekspan has net sales of $10 million. Using a ‘basket’ of comparable public Price/Sales valuations for Engineering/Construction firms from the NYU Stern School, a comparable multiple would be 0.56x. If Ekspan’s net sales were 20% of gross sales, I calculate a possible transaction amount of around $25 million.

RPM is acquiring Ekspan through its UK-based subsidiary, Universal Sealants, which is a civil engineering and construction company that supplies related design and products to Ekspan.

The combination of Ekspan and USL promises to expand USL’s offering for larger footprint projects as the market in the U.S. and abroad appears to be in an expansionary phase.

As RPM CEO Frank Sullivan stated in the deal announcement,

Ekspan provides an opportunity to broaden USL’s product offerings to include bearings for large structural movement control. By leveraging USL’s wide geographic footprint, there are substantial opportunities to increase Ekspan’s sales beyond its established customer base, especially in international markets. Ekspan’s energetic management team will continue to run the business and drive its growth.

The deal for Ekspan is the three acquisitions for USL in the past 15 months. The firm acquired Prime Resins and Applied Polymerics, which is a civil engineering group also focused on bridges, roads and major structures.

So, it appears that RPM is bolstering its larger project capabilities with its recent deals. The Ekspan acquisition promises to be ‘accretive to earnings within one year,’ according to RPM management.

Assuming USL can integrate Ekspan and generate some larger project contract wins, the deal looks to be a strategic winner.

