AT&T (T) earnings put the boot into a stock already under pressure. Previous $36 support broke and there is a growing sense of unease as it rests on the 2016 low.



On one hand the drop presents an opportunity. The dividend looks safe and the yield is now an amazing 5.84%. On the other hand, there appears to be serious problems in the company. Stock indices are hitting new all time highs and T is languishing at the 2016 lows.

It prompts the question, what's eating AT&T?

Drivers of the decline

In the short term, Q3 earnings were clearly responsible for the decline since the 24th October. Yet this move got underway on the October 12th after the announcement the hurricanes would affect finances. The market has had plenty chance to get used to the Q3 concerns; in the time from the announcement to the close before earnings, the market had already declined nearly 9%. I'd say earnings were more or less priced in beforehand and the move lower on the release was a typical knee-jerk reaction which often comes near the end of a move as retail traders panic. I'd say it presents an opportunity.

Knee-jerk reactions to earnings are nearly almost undone in preceding weeks and months unless they represent a huge fundamental shift in the company. This is unlikely in this case as the effect of hurricanes on a company the size of AT&T will be temporary.

When you look at the performance of T compared to a related stock like Verizon (VZ) you can see they move broadly in line.

Despite all the differences in the companies, the path of the stocks over the last two years have been very similar. In fact, until three weeks ago both were exactly flat since July 2015 when the comparison in the above chart started.

So unless T's results mark a paradigm shift, it should trade back in line with whatever is causing these two stocks to move together, namely interest rates.

Taper tantrum 2.0

T is correlated with interest rates for two reasons. Firstly, it is a safe, steady dividend stock. Most investors want it for its yield, and therefore it will be compared to the yield of bonds such as the 10 year and the 20+ year (TLT). It should generally yield 2-3% more than the risk free Treasuries.

Secondly, T has interest rate risk on its debt. There are over 120 corporate bonds with varying maturities and these need to be re-financed at market rates. If interest rates move significantly higher, new issues will have higher coupons and cost T more to service.

This correlation with bonds has resulted in many dividend stocks significantly underperforming the broader market in 2017. In fact, many stocks have underperformed since the 2013 'taper tantrum' bond rout. When yields spiked higher, dividend stocks had to decline to keep their yields attractive. This behavior was repeated in 2016-2017 when reflation became the focus and yields once again increased.

The patterns on the charts of these two periods are more or less repeated as markets behave in similar ways under similar circumstances. You can see the same comparison in bonds themselves.

Many dividend stocks (for example, look at Realty Income (O) in both periods) exhibit the same character.

There are two important takeaways from this.

Firstly, T's underperformance is not company specific. The weakness in the stock relates to bonds.

Secondly - and perhaps most importantly - T is trading in line with 2013-2014, and this behavior may continue. We can therefore use this period as a guide for our current expectations.

While T's decline in 2014 broke support, it did not fall much further. In fact, the stock soon stabilized and rallied higher again to trade generally sideways. Here is a closer comparison.

We can reasonably expect T to recover and trade generally flat, which I guess will suit many income investors.

Conclusions

AT&T has been weak throughout 2017, and the steep decline in October has broken support. Investors are understandably nervous. But taking a good look at the drivers of the stock offer some solace.

T is behaving like many other income stocks which have been hurt by reflation and the rise in yields. The recent behavior of bonds and many correlated stocks is very similar to the last time yields spiked higher, during 2013-2105 and 'taper tantrum'. This period can act as a guide and suggests T will stabilize and recover.

The juicy dividend will continue attract investors, and the poor Q3 earnings is likely a blip, which has by now been reflected in price. After all, T has been selling off since October 11th, and is 12% lower. Earnings were not that bad. I have started buying T and expect a $37-$40 range in 2018.

