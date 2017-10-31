Market Volatility Bulletin: Is (As In Present Tense) Amazon A Financially Successful Operation?

Long vol traders fought the rapid decline in the index from last week; we take a look at the traditional pattern for the M1-M2 for 2017.

Amazon added quite a bit to its market cap after its earnings report. Sales growth and share price growth are indisputable, but we question what kind the upside for EPS.

Equities give back some of Friday's gains in Monday's trade, perhaps on a more muted tax cut plan.

Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ) were down to start off the week following reports that congress was considering a plan to gradually lower corporate taxes rather than expecting the cuts immediately.

CNBC: Monday Market Close

Longer dated Treasury yields were also sent lower Monday as markets responded to the news.

Also contributing to the declining yields was the increase in the expected likelihood of Fed Governor Jerome Powell being appointed as Chairman. Prediction markets are now pricing in an 87% likelihood of his nomination:

Source: Predictit.com

Currency markets were also impacted by expectations of Powell's nomination. The Dollar Index, coming off of its best week in 2017, was down (UDN) about 40 bps as of market close.

Source: MarketWatch

With President Trump expected to announce his pick for Fed Chair later this week, there is potential for significant movement in multiple markets, especially if he nominates John Taylor, who is thought to be the most hawkish of the remaining candidates.

The Fed also has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, though this gathering is not expected to involve any surprises for markets.

Shout Out

Today we feature the following article published by CNBC on Friday:

"Amazon just added a FedEx. Stock up nearly $62 billion in a single day"

As the article points out, Amazon's (AMZN) market cap increase on Friday was "around the market value of FedEx and more than approximately 420 companies in the S&P 500," and Jeff Bezos is once again the world's richest man.

For context, here is what Amazon's performance has looked like over the last three months:

The stock's shares are now worth nearly 750 times their initial public offering value, and as of Friday's close, sports a P/E of about 280x of trailing twelve earnings.

Amazon has witnessed spectacular sales growth over the last two decades or so, but many (ourselves included) are wondering how sustainable this growth pattern is. Furthermore, the white-hot sales CAGRs have really not at all been matched by earnings growth, which is not altogether surprising given Amazon's focus on razor thin profit margins.

The article mentions that analysts are "growing more confident Amazon's success will continue because of its proven ability to invest in new opportunities."

Do you agree that Amazon currently is a financially successful business? Share price, no doubt. Execution on stealing market share and becoming an important part of the economy, beyond question. But the company was unprofitable as recently as 2014, and even now the net profit margins are perilously thin:

Source: Morningstar.com

How sustainable do you think Amazon's growth trajectory is from the standpoint of Net Income? If you have any thoughts on the matter, we would love to hear them in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

Those who play vol from the long side (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) have been showing more willingness to buy on the lows of late. Is it just us, or does it appear as though spot VIX is attempting to gradually build out a bottom?

Interactive Brokers

We have to confess that Friday's collapse in the spot index had us strongly questioning whether longs had the gumption to press in and buy SPX options (which is likely the single largest driver of VIX levels).

Our view is that short vol positions (XIV, SVXY, M1-M2 debit spreads on VX futures) will need to be more nimble than in the past. If volatility is on the rise, we may well see the gap between spot and M2 tighten considerably, which in our view would reduce contango effects. Now to be clear increasing levels of spot VIX do not have to result in reduced contango, at least not on a day-to-day basis. Furthermore, at least at first, this does not insinuate that short-vol products must lose money.

But we are suggesting the outsized positive returns from the short vol product are likely in the rearview mirror for the time being. This is not the same as saying that outsized negative returns are just around the corner.

Related to this topic, reader Susan had to say about how M1 relates to M2 over the course of the month:

To demonstrate Susan's point, we have a graphic of last year's VIX, M1, and M2.

It definitely appears to be the case that a little over half way into each month, at the expiration of the front month VX, there is a spike away from spot, closer to M2. From there a gradual push toward spot takes place.

There are many variables, and we will leave it to readers to mention what some of those are. Likely we'll continue the discussion throughout the week. We'd like to know readers' take on the overall size of the spot-M2 gap: do you believe that if spot VIX is structurally on the rise (as we do), that the gap will narrow considerably?

Implied vols on organic ATM held their ground at the weekly and monthly expiries, but backed down some on the quarterly contract.

The "contango" down column two has widened out a good deal from the lowest levels seen last week, when the weekly-quarterly spread reached as low as approximately 1 vol point. The current 2.1-point spread on the two has been pretty typical for the better part of 2017, so there is not much to attract attention in this regard.

The monthly contract, which at one point on Friday's trade had really gotten clobbered, is showing some spunk. Really all these contracts, while low, have not yet treated their "fate" to plumb the lows of their ranges as sealed. That is to say that the ATM options complex really does appear to be trying to hold onto higher vols.

Mind you, none of this push to a higher range matters if realized vol stays rooted at all-time lows:

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

We're always on the lookout for good ideas to write about in terms of larger topics that impact volatility, equities, or markets in general. Please pass on your ideas for what you'd like to see more on, and we'll try to address and/or incorporate your thoughts into future pieces. We've even seen offers and opportunities for collaboration on writing pieces, and think such opportunities could be exciting.

Over the weekend we did a piece that considered how to use options markets to better understand an investment's profile. We used Macy's (M) as our example, and covered the case where investor's buy the shares for great upside. The second part is likely to be published today.

We also have a Q&A session coming up with RexShares, likely this week. We are excited about this opportunity, as CEO Greg King and Rex Shares ETFs have been important innovators in the volatility ETP space. Thank you Vol_Trader for making the introduction and getting that conversation started.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.