Exxon Mobil Is Facing A Mixed Outlook

But it is finding it difficult to sustain oil and gas volumes while its free cash flows could decline.

In the future, the company may benefit from the increase in energy prices and strong refining margins.

Exxon Mobil managed to grow earnings significantly and continues to generate strong levels of cash flows, though its third quarter production numbers were disappointing.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) will likely continue growing its profits, just as it did in the third quarter, as its upstream and downstream segments will benefit from improvement in the business environment. But the stock could still underperform in the future.

Latest Earnings

For the third quarter, Exxon Mobil reported a profit of $3.97 billion, or $0.93 per share, depicting strong gains of 18.51% on a sequential basis and 49.81% on a year-over-year basis. The company managed to easily beat FactSet consensus of $0.86 per share.

The profit came on the back of a strong performance from the upstream and downstream segments, which completely offset the negative impact of Hurricane Harvey. The tropical storm, which disrupted Exxon Mobil’s refining and chemical operations in Texas, dragged earnings by $160 million. But upstream, downstream and chemical earnings climbed 32.35%, 10.61% and 10.86% sequentially to $1.57 billion, $1.53 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. On a year-over-year basis, upstream and downstream earnings rose 152.7% and 24.65% respectively while chemical earnings dropped by 6.75%.

The earnings growth in the upstream business was largely driven by improvement in commodity prices, as opposed to production growth. Exxon Mobil’s production numbers were disappointing. Previously, I wrote that the company's volumes, which dipped to 3.92 million boe per day in the second quarter, will likely climb to normal levels of around 4 million boe per day in the third quarter.

Instead, the company’s production dropped further to 3.88 million boe per day. The downstream earnings received a boost from higher refining margins. Chemical earnings, on the other hand, were negatively influenced by lower margins, but on a sequential basis, this was offset by positive volume and mix effects.

An important takeaway from Exxon Mobil’s third quarter results was that the company continues to generate strong levels cash from operations that easily covers its investments and dividends. Exxon Mobil reported $7.5 billion of cash flow from operations for the third quarter, which funded CapEx (PP&E adds./investments and advances) of $3.4 billion and dividends of $3.3 billion.

As a result, Exxon Mobil ended the quarter with roughly $811 million of excess cash. Exxon Mobil has now generated excess cash flow for the fourth time in a row. On a trailing twelve-month basis, the company has now amassed $3.9 billion in excess cash. This solidifies its position as a cash flow machine.

Exxon Mobil’s future outlook, however, is looking mixed.

Future outlook

The results show that Exxon Mobil benefited greatly from the improvement in the business environment. The strong growth in earnings was driven by an improvement in commodity prices and refining margins. Both of these factors could fuel additional earnings growth in the coming quarters.

The refining margins continue to remain strong. The Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread, for instance, averaged $18.73 a barrel in October, which is significantly higher than last year’s average of $12.45 a barrel. Thanks to the sluggish capacity expansion and strong demand for petroleum products, the margins could remain strong. That should lift the downstream earnings in the future.

Meanwhile, the price of the US benchmark WTI crude (Nymex) has gained 4% in the last week to a little over $54 a barrel at the time of this writing, its highest level in more than six months. The international benchmark Brent crude has risen 6% in the same period to $60.40 a barrel, its highest in more than two years.

The recent rally has been fueled in large part by positive comments from the Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Russian President Vladimir Putin who’ve signaled their willingness to extend the OPEC’s production freeze agreement, which expires in March 2018, through the entire next year. The cartel and its nine allies, including Russia, agreed to scale back their production by 1.8 million barrels per day to get rid of the supply glut that has ravaged the oil producers as well as the economies of some of the oil-dependent countries.

OPEC will hold a policy meeting on November 30 in Vienna, and I think that will further solidify the chances of the extension of the production freeze deal. The cartel and its allies will likely make a formal announcement in early 2018.

The oil market’s supply and demand fundamentals are already improving. Oilfield services companies Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) have said that the drilling activity in the US is decelerating, which could slow down production growth. The compliance of OPEC and its allies with the production curbs remains high and peaked at 120% in September.

The commercial crude oil stocks in the OECD countries are slowly moving towards their five-year average after dropping by 178 million barrels this year. Meanwhile, the demand for crude oil is coming in stronger than expected. This may have a positive impact on oil prices. The WTI and Brent could hold their grounds near mid-$50s and $60s a barrel respectively.

This should lift the earnings of Exxon Mobil’s upstream segments. On top of this, Exxon Mobil is eyeing significantly higher shale oil volumes, which should also support earnings and help fuel the turnaround of the company’s loss-making US upstream business. Exxon Mobil lost $238 million in the US upstream segment in Q3-2017, though that is an improvement from a loss of $477 million reported in the same quarter last year.

But Exxon Mobil aims to grow its low-cost production from the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico at an average annual rate of 45%, which will allow it to grow its unconventional liquids production from the US at a CAGR of 20% through 2025. Higher production, coupled with improvement in oil prices, should help Exxon Mobil turnaround the US business.

That being said, Exxon Mobil is struggling to grow production. In fact, the company is finding it hard to sustain its volumes at 4 million to 4.1 million boe per day. For the first nine months, the company’s output fell to 3.98 million boe per day in 2017 from 4.03 million boe per day in 2016. This shows that the uptake in drilling activity hasn’t been enough to move the needle for the oil giant. Meanwhile, its close rivals are posting strong production growth.

Chevron (CVX), for instance, has recently released its third quarter results in which its production rose 8% on a year-over-year basis, which is significant for its size. For the full year, the company is eyeing 4% to 9% growth. In a rising oil price environment, Mr. Market is more likely to reward companies who are growing volumes than those who are struggling to maintain production. Exxon Mobil, therefore, could underperform, even if its upstream and downstream earnings continue growing.

On top of this, Exxon Mobil’s free cash flows could come under pressure in the near future. Note that the company spent $5.99 billion as capital and exploratory expenditure in the third quarter. That brings its year-to-date spending tally to $14.08 billion. However, for the full year, Exxon Mobil has reiterated that it will spend $22 billion.

This implies that the CapEx could increase to $7.92 billion in the fourth quarter. In other words, the Q4-2017 CapEx could climb by 33% on a sequential and 64% on a year-over-year basis. Higher CapEx will translate into higher cash outflows, which may have a negative impact on free cash flows. I think the possibility of weak future free cash flows could also weigh on Exxon Mobil stock.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Exxon Mobil and Chevron.