Outstanding Growth, Reasonably Priced.

Locating good buys requires knowing what you’re looking for. Even then, you sometimes need real inner belief in your own valuation when the market behaves irrationally. That happened this week with the shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO).

The company has a stellar growth record. I wish my entire net worth had matched what TSCO accomplished over the latest decade.

The data shown was good enough to get very nice grades from Value Line on three of the most important publically traded company metrics. TSCO’s stock price stability was rated just slightly above average. Higher fluctuation ranges actually help traders who wish to use volatility to benefit from better entry and exit opportunities.

You’d expect that a high-quality, proven growth stock would command a premium price. That hasn’t been the case with Tractor Supply over the past two years or so.

Since 2010, TSCO’s average P/E has run about 23.6x. Its typical dividend over those seven years has been 0.86%. Buying the stock when it was available at more favorable than average valuations has always worked out well (green-starred below).

Conversely, failure to sell when TSCO’s valuation became excessive (red-starred) generally didn’t work out well.

As of Oct. 27, Tractor supply matches the look and feel of its best previous entry points. It sells for just 16.1x consensus 2018 EPS estimates and is paying more than double its typical current yield.

A regression-to-the-mean move back towards normal could easily support a 12 to 16 month target price of about $82 per share. That move represents a very attractive 42.7% increase from TSCO’s current quote, plus any dividends earned along the way.

Don’t simply take my word on this. Independent research from Standard & Poors is also bullish on the stock. It sees present day fair value as $68 and notes that TSCO falls into the top 20% of all stocks in its research universe.

Morningstar’s analyst is even more upbeat regarding TSCO, calling Tractor Supply’s current fair value as $81. The shares are bordering on going to Morningstar’s 5-star (highest) buy level. Management receives a rarely seen “exemplary” stewardship ranking.

TSCO had a fabulous third quarter report. Total revenues and same store sales both expanded nicely. Earnings surpassed expectations. The headlines which follow illustrate the upbeat mood on the report which was released shortly after the close on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

The initial market reaction was exactly what you would have expected. TSCO shot up by almost 8% within minutes.

What came next was incomprehensible. When TSCO opened the next morning Tractor Supply tanked. From $62.50, at 4:13PM on Wednesday, to the first trades on Thursday the stocked plunged by 7.74% to $54.76.

An already cheap stock put out great quarterly numbers, popped up, then proceeded to sink like a stone. By Thursday’s close TSCO had regained most of the decline from the previous day’s final trade.

I took advantage of that crazy sequence by selling some January 18, 2019, expiration date put options on TSCO. Here were the prices for those as of 9:50 AM on Friday, with the underlying shares trading at $56.78.

Maximum profits on option sales is always limited to 100% of all premium received up front. In these examples, that would total either $830, $1,170 or $1,500 per 100-share contract commitment.

The worst-case, if exercised, prices offered margins of safety ranging from 3.1% to 8.9% of the trade inception price on (TSCO) at the time of the trade.

Future stock market action can never be guaranteed. But even the most aggressive short put sale ($70 strike) shown above would have a break-even point which would have been profitable more than 90% of the time since Oct. 26, 2013.

Put sellers will either end up owning shares in a great company, near a multi-year low price, or they’ll keep 100% of all premium received without ever needing to buy TSCO at all.

That is a risk/reward proposition which most traders should be able to live with.

Buy Tractor Supply shares, sell TSCO puts or consider doing both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: Long TSCO shares, short TSCO Jan. 2019 and Jan. 2020 puts.