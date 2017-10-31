Dear General Electric Investors, Please Learn From Teva Pharmaceutical's Complications

These struggles include: shareholder pressure exerted on newly appointment CEO, the drawbacks of trimming down operations, and the devastating result of a dividend reduction.

This article takes a unique look into how General Electric investors can learn from some of Teva’s recent struggles, in hope of avoiding the same mistakes.

Background on General Electric’s recent struggle

On October 20, 2017, General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced that the company experienced less profit and missed expectations. As a result, the company plans to cut $20 billion in businesses. The company's profit in the period ended Q3 2017 was $1.8 billion, which represents a 10% drop from the $1.99 billion earned during the same period last year.

“This was a very challenging quarter,'' John Flannery, the company's chairman and CEO admitted recently.

Unfortunately, for General Electric, investors shrugged off the solid earnings performance from other sectors of the company. The company struggled in the power sector due to "lower earnings and higher inventory.” CEO John Flannery now expects that his newly implemented leadership team at the Power sector and intentional cost reductions will “better position the company in 2018 and beyond.''

Why compare GE to Teva?

Company description of General Electric Co. is that they are a technology and financial services company that develops and manufactures products for the generation, transmission, distribution, control and utilization of electricity. The company operates through eight segments: Power, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Appliances & Lighting and GE Capital. The company was founded by Thomas A. Edison in 1878.

Similarly, Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) was founded in 1901. As well, Teva is a global pharmaceutical company, which provides patient-centric healthcare solutions. It operates through two segments: Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines.

Both companies have been around for over a century, and have transformed to be a global powerhouse. Although General Electric is in the technology sector, while Teva is in the healthcare sector, investors can still learn about the listed similarities in this article. These similarities are transferable to any sector and to any company.

Particularly, these two companies have a long history of expanding their sectors. In October 2016, CBS News reported that General Electric was combining forces with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) to become a more powerful player in the energy sector because of lingering years of weak oil and gas prices. On the same token, Teva’s $40 billion acquisition of Allergan’s (NYSE:AGN) generic division was completed to boost Teva into a more dominant player in the generics department. According to this report, the acquisition was an attempt to fend off competition from Allergan as the pricing for generic drugs continued to decline.

Both companies have a rich history of being global forces and have expanded in multiple sectors. Although they are in different industries, Teva’s mistakes can also be applied to General Electric as a warning for the disastrous outcome that can likely happen to any company. CEO transitions, overpaying for acquisitions, dividend reductions, and reduction of employees and facilities are all common issues for any company. There are definitely parallel similarities that investors should be cautious of.

(This is not an apple to orange comparison. Teva and General Electric’s actions are quite similar.)

Comparison – Recent appointment of new CEOs

Teva

The CEO situation for Teva has been a mess for the past several years. The CEO’s role is to develop and execute the company’s long term strategy with the intent to create shareholder value. In January 2014, Teva’s Board of Directors selected another CEO, Erez Vigodman, an Israeli businessmen. Erez has been a Teva director since 2009. However, investors were frustrated at the lack of effort by the board to conduct a global search.

The board announced, "We’re doing a global search, and we’re going to find the best possible candidate to run the company.” This was far from the truth. Instead, the board decided that Erez, someone with no pharmaceutical background, was suitable to be CEO. He was later ousted from this role due to ill decision making such as the bloated $40 billion acquisition of Allergan’s generics business, which has since generated poor results.

Teva has been looking for a permanent new CEO since February, when Erez Vigodman stepped down after Teva faced a series of legal and business challenges. This time around, the board also claimed, “We will get a high-quality CEO. We will find one, and we will bring that person to Israel.” On September 11, 2017, Teva announced Kare Schultz as its new chief executive officer after a seven-month search.

(New Teva CEO Kare Schultz is on a short leash. Source: PMLive.com)

General Electric

Similar to Teva, the pressure will be immense on the new General Electric’s CEO. Both companies’ stock price continues to decline and investors are getting impatient.

General Electric’s former CEO was trigger-friendly on writing big checks. CEO Jeffrey Immelt spent upwards of $81 billion on stock buybacks, according to the company's SEC filings. His intention was to boost earnings per share in a manufactured way. This was nice short term, but hurts long-term business. As CEO for over 16 years, Jeffrey Immelt oversaw an empire that declined in market value by about $180 billion! Today, General Electric is worth about $222 billion, down from around $600 billion in August 2000.

Just like Teva’s recent CEO hire, General Electric’s board is now betting on their newly-minted CEO John Flannery. John's position is the Head of the GE Healthcare. John has worked for the company for 30 years and became CEO in August 2017, succeeding Jeff Immelt. Since taking over, John Flannery has overhauled the leadership of the company's various divisions and also mandated that “perks such as corporate jets be cut back.” This is surely a new journey for shareholders and the company.

Comparison – Trimming operations not always ideal

Teva

Teva's shares have been falling since August 2015 as expiring drug patents, delayed drug launches and government investigations hampered its outlook. The company has been laying off workers and selling assets to pay down its massive debt of $36 billion! Moody’s Investors Service recently downgraded Teva to one notch away from junk.

As a result of this unsustainable debt, the company has rigorous plans to trim its operations. This will be done by slashing as many as 7,000 jobs by the end of the year. Shareholders' confidence in the company remains poor. Some may argue that trimming operations is a way for the company to reduce inefficiency, but not always. Teva’s shares fell by 50% since August 2017.

General Electric

General Electric will try the same argument as Teva, in regards to slashing operations. Look at how investors reacted to Teva’s announcement. It was not well received. I expect the same here for General Electric. Oftentimes, reduction in operational sectors will slow growth and contribute to a decline in revenue despite “effectively slimming” down the company.

General Electric's earnings tumbled in the third quarter, missing Wall Street's expectations. The company wants to reduce $20 billion in businesses within the next two years to make its operations more efficient. The company's turnaround will include the shedding of unprofitable businesses. "The company has many strong franchises, with a number of other businesses, which drain investment and management resources without the prospect for a substantial reward,'' Flannery said in an earnings call with investors. The company has identified $20 billion-plus of assets it will exit in the next one to two years.

The company’s cash flow this year is expected to take a hit because of steep restructuring costs, taxes and reduced revenue from power services. “This performance is simply not acceptable’’ Flannery said in the investors call. But “we expect improvement in that cash flow in 2018... 2018 is a reset year.’’ If 2018 is expected to be a reset year, then will investors begin to see major improvements? Unlikely to be within the next two years, unless proven otherwise. Investors are eagerly looking to November 2017 as the company will provide more detail about its expectations as it works to reshape its business.

Comparison – Dividend decrease

In early August 2017, when Teva lowered earnings forecasts and decided to cut dividend by 75%, the stock plunged 40%. Teva reported quarterly revenue and earnings that missed analyst expectations. Teva was paying a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. With the reduction, the company will pay investors just $0.085 per share each quarter.

Likewise for General Electric investors, they should at least be a tad concerned with a potential dividend decrease. These decreases never sit well for long-term investors. Goldman Sachs in a recent article, claim that they are betting the company will conduct a dividend reduction. In 2016, the company did return $8 billion to shareholders through dividend payments. As well, the company does boast about paying a dividend for more than 100 years, proving its strength and reliability (Figure 1).



(Figure 1 – GE’s dividend payment from 1940 to Present; Source: GE.com)

Conclusion – Takeaway thought

Current investors in General Electric should reevaluate their reasons for holding a position in this company. Although General Electric has a strong reputation for being a dominant company since the 1900s, the fundamentals are slowly changing. As fundamentals shift from successes in the past, current investors should be cautious. This stock remains a hold if you believe the newly appointed CEO can turn the company around.

As for prospective investors, based on my aforementioned reasons, I do not recommend initiating a position. Please look closely at the struggles with Teva Pharmaceutical. Teva's failures can also be applied to General Electric. Both companies ousted the previous CEO for a new one to bring fresh ideas to turn the company around. However, expectation from analysts and shareholders for quick positive results is likely to come.

The CEOs will be on a short leash. For instance, Teva’s CEO just recently started the role, and investors are already impatient and expect a quick turnaround. As mentioned earlier, former General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt spent upwards of $81 billion on stock buybacks for short-term benefits; not long term for investors. Patience is needed here

At first glance, the idea of trimming operations may sound like a wise idea. However, in the long run, people begin to lose faith in companies due to their firing of thousands of employees, drastic reduction in dividends, and also sale of key assets. Investors should understand that this action will reduce revenue for the company, and may be perceived as a negative sign.

This is due to the inability for new acquisitions or even failure to keep expanding their sectors. Teva and General Electric are both on very similar paths. Lastly, based on these uncertainties, prospective investors should remain watching the stock. Let’s see if the new CEOs can inject some life into the company and for shareholders. Only then, may investors have a better idea on the company's future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.