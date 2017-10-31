Under Armour: First Thoughts After Q3

With such a fast deterioration in the fundamentals, I wonder when we will be able to say that UAA is cheap enough.

Inventory build up, the weak revenue and margin guidance and Consumer Alpha's proprietary datasets confirm the situation is not going to improve soon.

Busted Growth

With hindsight, it’s obvious that I closed my short on Under Armour (UAA) (UA) too early, as the path to margin expansion has been more difficult than expected and the weakness in North America has been much larger than anyone believed.

It’s obvious that the first thing that left me surprised was the huge decline in North America. We knew the success in the past few years had been helped by the success of Under Armour’s endorser Stephen Curry and we knew that, therefore, there was a “temporary component” in the company’s huge growth, or in other words, a “fad” helped stretch revenue growth well beyond a sustainable rate. This is no news and I have already shared my view that the company was not going to be the high growth stock that many expected:

I continue to be highly skeptical about the possibility that Under Armour can deliver the necessary growth rates to justify its valuation, and I don’t see any reason to close my short at the moment. In the current conditions, Under Armour’s position remains weak unless another catalyst generates a new wave of growth. In addition to the doubts about relative valuation in comparison to stronger peers such as Adidas, which still trades at a discount to UAA, I think there is a high probability that the business will face serious operational issues that could affect margins. So many negative signs make me think the company could soon see sales growth in negative territory, fueling the downtrend that started in 2015.

I also shared my view about the nonsense comparison to the market leader Nike (NKE):

I am not buying into the "UA is the new Nike" story either, which doesn't make sense. Nike was already the market leader when sales started to stagnate before it managed to re-ignite growth in the 90s. Moreover, it benefited from a favorable secular trend in the increasing adoption of sportswear as a choice of style and comfort. Comparing the two companies doesn't make much sense.

It was clear to me that the growth story didn’t make sense anymore and that catching the falling knife was a really bad idea. In any case, I thought that last quarter’s stabilization in the top line may be a sign that things were going to get a bit better, although not enough to justify a long due to the high uncertainty around margin expansion and growth in Europe or Latin America.

In any case, I was not expecting a 12% decline in North America. This has definitively deleted my very little hopes that a stabilization in North America may be possible in the short term. A 12% decline is huge and puts the downtrend on an even higher pace than before Q2. In these cases, an image speaks more than one thousand words:

Source: Author's Elaboration

I don’t know if or when sales growth in North America has been so negative for Under Armour before last quarter. I think that the 64% decline in operating profit is mainly a consequence of this weakness on the top line. North America is still the market for Under Armour, as it accounts for more than 75% of total revenues.

Such a strong weakness in the domestic market, where the company’s brand and pricing power should be the highest thanks to many decades of investments in sponsorships and endorsements, can’t be easily offset by the growth in other regions where the company has to build its brand awareness and pricing power from zero.

In Europe and Latin America, the marketing reach of Under Armour’s rich endorsement contracts with Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and the others is extremely limited. If North America falls at this pace, the international segment couldn’t even benefit from such a small “halo effect” of the company’s marketing investments in the domestic markets.

Maybe it’s because the company’s traction in North America had previously helped the overall attractiveness of the brand outside North America and/or maybe the competition from stronger players outside North America is getting too fierce, but the International segment is definitely losing momentum too, as sales grew only 35% last quarter, a huge deceleration from the prior quarter’s 57%:

Source: Author's Elaboration

Margins Falling And Slashed Guidance

The further decline in overall profitability is clear. Gross margin declined 160 basis points to 45.9 % as “benefits from changes in foreign currency rates and product costs were more than offset by pricing and other inventory management initiatives, and regional mix.” That “pricing and inventory management” initiatives suggest there is an underlying problem of demand from customers and that consumers are not willing to spend on Under Armour’s shoes as they did before. The gross margin of 45.9% is now well below the levels close to 49% reported just 2 years ago.

Even using the adj. Operating income of $151 million, this number implies almost a 21% decline from the levels of Q3 2016, and a 220 bps decline in operating margin from 12.9% to just 10.7%. Most of the weakness came from North America, but the other regions are not performing so much better:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The rising profits in EMEA and Asia Pacific, which won’t grow at these paces for long, are not enough to offset the weakness in the core North American segments, let alone the total loss coming from NA, Latin America and the connected fitness divisions.

In this context of falling revenue and margins, inventory is piling up (+21.6% YoY), confirming that further margin pressure is likely coming.

Besides the obvious weakness on basically all fronts, the management’s guidance was just horrible:

Net revenue is expected to be up at a low single-digit percentage rate reflecting “lower North American demand and operational challenges due to the implementation of the company's enterprise resource planning system and related service levels.” Another confirmation that demand is expected to be weak and that the brand’s attractiveness is declining.

Gross margin is expected to contract approximately 220 basis points compared to 46.4% in 2016 “as benefits from product costs and channel mix are more than offset by increased efforts to manage inventory within a highly promotional environment, impacts from the restructuring plan and increasing regional mix.”

Operating income is expected to be approximately $0 to $10 million vs. $233 million estimated by analysts (Thomson Reuters), while adjusted operating income is expected to reach $140 million to $150 million, still 35%-40% below analysts’ expectations.

What to do with Under Armour; Alpha Insights into the market

There was not one positive in the earnings release. The weakness is even worse than anybody could reasonably expect, confirmed by losing pricing power, blowing inventory, a huge decline in the core domestic market and a significant deceleration outside North America. The guidance confirmed that the quarter’s performance is not just a bump on the road.

I use Consumer Alpha’s proprietary dataset to monitor and track a brand’s strength and pricing power over time. The prices for Under Armour’s shoes at selected third-party retailers in North America continue to stall. While the men category has remained stable in the past 3-4 weeks, the prices in the women and boys categories have continued to show some declines.

For example, in the past two weeks, the number of shoes priced above $100 has declined between 5% and 10% in the women and boys categories, respectively, while they were up for the Nike, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) or Jordan brands.

Moreover, Consumer Alpha’s proprietary algorithm estimated declines in the average selling prices between 9% and 14% in all the three categories, while they were stable or up for the other three aforementioned brands.

I continue to believe that Under Armour is a stock to avoid. The underlying trends are definitely negative and there is no reason to buy the stock now when more attractive alternatives in the industry are available. I think we should wait for clearer signs of a turnaround before considering buying the stock, as with fundamentals deteriorating so fast, we can’t say the stock is cheap enough to justify a long.

Thanks for taking the time to read this article. If you liked it, click on the "Follow" button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry or if you want to know when UAA will become a high-conviction Buy or Short, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is available and, only for October, I am offering a special price of $30/month or $240/year. On Nov. 1, the price will rise to $35/month and $280/year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short adidas AG shares

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.