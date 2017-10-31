Apple Earnings: The X Factor

After the bell on Thursday, we'll get fiscal Q4 results from Apple (AAPL) for the September ending quarter. This report will be different from many previous ones due to the split launch of this year's iPhone, with the 8 going on sale last month but the X not even available to consumers yet. There have been many concerns about slow 8 sales and delayed X production pushing sales into calendar 2018, so we'll see this week if they were accurate. Today, I want to preview the report, with a quick reminder of Apple's guidance for the period:

Revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion

Gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent

Operating expenses between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion

Other income/(expense) of $500 million

Tax rate of 25.5 percent

When Apple unveiled its new set of iPhones back in September, the street was over $51 billion for its average revenue estimate. That number has come down toward the midpoint of the company's guidance since, with most analysts cutting iPhone unit sales figures a little thanks to potentially weak iPhone 8 sales. On the flip side, average selling price estimates have been rising thanks to the phone being more expensive than the iPhone 7/7 Plus when they were launched a year earlier. At the moment, analysts are looking for $50.79 billion in quarterly revenues.

Investors and analysts won't be as concerned with iPhone sales in this report thanks to the X launch, so I'm curious to see if some trends from last quarter continue. Apple had a huge beat on iPad sales, as well as a much lower than expected tax rate, which may be needed again for a Q4 beat. I also want to see if services can keep its growth higher than 20%, as it looks for a $30 billion annual run rate. Finally, we may have seen some help from a weaker dollar during the quarter, which might be the saving grace if iPhone sales are a little soft. Amazon (AMZN), for example, just reported a $250 million revenue difference (a positive one) between its guidance and actual report thanks to the weak dollar, and Apple generates more revenues and more of them outside the US than Amazon.

Additionally, I don't think there will be as much concern if the fiscal Q4 numbers miss estimates, as long as they are well within Apple's previously communicated guidance range. However, there are two points where the stock could be tripped up with forward guidance. The first is obviously with what management calls for fiscal Q1 revenues. If we see a wider than normal range, say $4 billion to $6 billion, with the lower bound having a "7 handle" (like $79 billion), then there might be some worry. Analysts have trimmed their numbers a bit since the iPhone event in September, as seen below, but did they lower them enough? From all accounts, iPhone X demand is very strong, but how quickly can able produce the device? The average revenue estimate has dropped by more than $1.8 billion since the September event.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

The second item I'm curious to see with regard to guidance is gross margins. Not only does the iPhone X contain a very high starting price, but the iPhone 8 got a price raise from its previous generation counterparts. I would like to see Apple's margins at least remain steady from last year, where guidance was for 38.0% to 38.5%, and eventually the company came in at the high end of that range. In the chart below, I've shown how calendar Q4 / fiscal Q1 gross margins have trended in the past three years. If Apple cannot match last year's figure despite projections for several billion more in revenue, the street may start to wonder if the company's high prices need to be even higher.

(Source: Apple financial information page)

Besides the iPhone X, I'm sure there's plenty of other information investors are looking for in this week's report. For instance, did management continue to buy back stock at a significant pace with shares racing to new all-time highs? Perhaps we may also get some more concrete information on release dates for new products, like the HomePod, that could have a slight impact on quarterly guidance. If we see a slight delay with the smart speaker, like we did last year with the AirPods, it could mean even more revenues pushed forward into the March quarter and away from the December one.

This week's earnings report will be one of the more interesting ones for Apple given the split in the iPhone launch cycle this year. While analysts have been trimming estimates in recent weeks, it still seems there is a decent risk the company could disappoint with Q4 results and Q1 guidance as more iPhone X sales are pushed into the March quarter based on production. With Apple shares at an all-time high currently, a pullback might not be the worst thing in the world for some investors, especially if we're just talking about a matter of when these revenues will be eventually generated.