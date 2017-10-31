Pennsylvania REIT: From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

In February of this year, I wrote, Pennsylvania REIT: Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor, reporting that I was not happy with this company's recent performance, as I concluded.

The company's current market value is $1.22 billion. It lost $43.60 million on sales of $411.70 million, which appears to support its recent downgrades from buy to hold by both Steifel and Sun Trust. According to its previous year's performance, it's down 2.97%, and YTD down another 5.70%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is 2.97.

Consequently, I have mixed feelings about this company. Although its above numbers are not encouraging, PEI has recently been able to successfully issue a preferred at its lowest coupon rate of 7.20%. Therefore, from an existential point of view, I deem a preferred investment in this company a moderately safe bet at present.

Let's see how the commons of Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.





It appears that over the past year, PEI's share price has continued to fall from $19.51/share on 10/31/16 to its current $9.81, which is more than 1/2 its value during this time. However, surprisingly it has maintained its common quarterly dividend of 0.21.

Now, let's compare PEI's performance in relation to its peers over the past year. They are Alexander's (ALX), Macerich (MAC), Saul Centers (BFS), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), CBL Associates (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and Kimco (KIM).



Not a happy chart, which illustrates that PEI performed at the very bottom of its peer group, down a whopping -48.39% for the year as compared with the S&P 500 that was up 22.13% during this time.

According to the Finviz summary of PEI's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at $696.21 million. It lost $90.80 million on $382.20 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 9.17. YTD it is down a devastating -48.00%. Its current D/E is reported at 2.57. To make matters worse, it was downgraded by Sun Trust on 1/20/17 from a buy to a hold. Why it was even considered a buy prior to that time is beyond me, another reason I don't trust analysts opinions, in spite of the fact they do move a stock's price.

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, in spite of the horrible year, PEI preferreds actually performed well. Another example of what I consider irrational preferred market exuberance.

PEI Preferreds 2/6/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best PEI-A 4/20/17 2.0625 25.53 2.0625/25.53 8.08% PEI-B 10/11/17 1.84375 25.37 1.84375/25.37 7.27% PEI-C 1/27/22 1.80 25.17 1.80/25.17 7.15 Best

How have they performed since then?

PEI Preferreds 10/30/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best PEI-B 10/11/17 1.84375 25.40 1.84375/25.40 7.26% PEI-C 1/27/22 1.80 25.85 1.80/25.85 6.96 PEI-D 9/15/22 1.71875 25.39 1.71875/25.39 6.77



A has been called and was replaced by the D Series at a mindboggling reduced interest rate, considering how poorly the company has performed. B is a better buy because of its higher yield; however, because it is priced above par value and currently callable, if called, the holder stands to lose .40/share, although he would probably receive at least one dividend distributions totaling $0.46. However, I chose none of the above as a best or even a good buy because, as far as I'm concerned all are not good buys at all. Frankly, I believe that if this company continues on its downward trajectory, eventually its preferred shares will be severely hit, and the resultant price reduction might last for years. Consequently, considering the yields each offers, I'm certain there are far better places for you to invest your money than with PEI preferreds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.