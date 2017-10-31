Progenics' Azedra: A Tale Of 2 Trials

Azedra Background

Azedra (Ultratrace Iobenguane I 131) is radiopharmaceutical that was initially being developed by Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals to treat metastatic or relapsed/refractory or unresectable pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma.

In June 2009, Molecular Insight initiated a pivotal Phase 2 trial under a Special Protocol Agreement with the FDA to support a filing for FDA approval. The trial was an open label single arm design with the primary endpoint as evaluable patients experiencing a 50% or greater reduction of all antihypertensive medication for at least 6 months. Progenics currently reports that to meet the primary endpoint for the SPA requires a response rate with the lower bound of the two sided 95% confidence interval greater than 10%.

While the trial was ongoing, Molecular Insight ran into financial difficulties and stopped the trial after 44 patients had been enrolled of which 41 received treatment. In January 2013, Progenics (PGNX) acquired Molecular Insight and in April 2014, Progenics announced that Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) had been selected as the new manufacturer for Azdra. This was a change from MDS NORDION of Ontario Canada whom Molecular Insights had originally contracted with to manufacture Azedra in August 2009. According to the Clinicaltrials.gov archive Progenics restarted trial enrollment in December 2014 and interim results were reported for total of 68 evaluable patients (41 from Molecular Insight and 27 from Progenics) in at the end of March 2017 with additional details provided in August 2017.

Azedra combines the active ingredient radioactive Iodine 131 with a carrier molecule Iobenguane or Metaiodobenzylguanidine (MIBG). MIBG is actively transported into sympathetic nerve terminals by the norepinephrine transporter and accumulates predominantly in organs with high sympathetic activity such as the adrenal gland, liver, spleen, and heart. The concept behind Azedra is to use MIBG to deliver the radioactive I131 at higher concentrations in the adrenal glands where pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma tumors originate relative to other tissues in the body. Since Azedra achieves a high 1:1 binding of Iodine 131 with Iobenguane (much higher than typical 1:2000), the rationale is that Azedra should be able to deliver higher concentrations directly to the tumor with lower radioactive Iodine 131 exposure in other tissues thereby improving efficacy and/or reducing side effects. This higher binding is achieved using a novel resin exchange manufacturing process that is similar to that used to manufacture (purify) proteins for therapeutic applications.

What has been observed to date?

As first noted initially in the article Progenics: A Rose With One Thorn, there are some noticeable differences in the trial results between those generated and reported by Molecular Insight and those from Progenics. Key differences relate to both the number of doses received as well as the efficacy against the primary endpoint (number of patients with 50% reduction in antihypertensives for at least 6 months) and secondary endpoint (number of partial responses or PR).

Comparison of Azedra Primary and Secondary Endpoints by Trial Sponsor

Sources: Aug 31 Progenics Press Release; Pryma et al 2014 NCCN Poster.

In general, comparing the 41 patients who were treated under the Molecular Insight to the 27 patients under the Progenics portion of the trial are there the following notable differences:

Number of Doses:

82.9% of Molecular Insight patients received two doses vs. 59.3% for Progenics

Primary Endpoint:

Overall, 31.7% of Molecular Insight patients met the primary endpoint vs. 14.8% for Progenics

In patients receiving 2 doses, 35.3% of Molecular Insight patients met the secondary endpoint vs. 25.0% for Progenics

Secondary Endpoint:

Overall, 34.1% of Molecular Insight patients met the secondary endpoint vs. 4.3% for Progenics

In patients receiving 2 doses, 41.2% of Molecular Insight patients met the secondary endpoint vs. 6.3% for Progenics

The key takeaway's are as follows. Patients in the Progenics part of the study appear to have responded less favorably that those in the Molecular Insight portion of the trial and also appear to be less likely to receive two doses. Further, the differences in efficacy also appear to be much profound on the secondary endpoint of tumor shrinkage as only 4.3% of Progenics patients achieved a Partial Response compared to 34.1% for Molecular Insight.

Could the difference be due to different patient populations?

One potential explanation for the differences in the data could be because the patients in the Progenics portion of the trial could have been of a worse prognosis (e.g. older/sicker/more severe) than those enrolled by Molecular Insight and therefore less likely to receive a second dose or achieve a clinical response.

To test this theory, I compared the prior therapies given to patients in both the Molecular Insight and Progenics portions of the trial. The logic being maybe the Progenics patients received more prior therapies and therefore might have been expected to have an overall worse prognosis than those enrolled by Molecular Insight.

Comparison of Azedra Patients Enrolled Prior Therapy by Trial Sponsor:

Sources: Aug 31 Progenics Press Release; Pryma et al 2014 NCCN Poster.

Looking at the table above, it appears that there are differences in the patients enrolled by Molecular Insight and Progenics. The patients enrolled by Progenics on average appeared to receive only one prior therapy (mostly just surgery). While in comparison the average Molecular Insight patient appears to have received two prior therapies (Surgery + Drug or Surgery + Radiotherapy). Further, nearly half of the Molecular Insight patients had received prior radiotherapy or chemotherapy compared to very few of the Progenics patients. This seems to contradict the theory that the efficacy results seen in the two different subsets are driven by Progenics enrolling "more heavily pretreated" patients than Molecular Insight. In this case, it appears that the opposite happened and the Molecular Insight patients who received more prior therapies actually appeared to respond more favorably than the Progenics patients who had received fewer prior therapies.

Typically (although not always) cancer patients who've received and failed or relapsed on more prior therapies are generally expected to have a worse prognosis than those who have received and failed or relapsed on fewer prior therapies. Second, cancer patients who either fail to respond or relapse after receiving a type of therapy typically don't receive the same therapy a second or third time since it is generally less likely to work given the cancer has likely developed mutations that would make the cancer resistant to retreatment.

The literature on treatment responses for patients with pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma is quite limited. However, to support the hypothesis that prior therapy leads to less favorable outcomes, I was able to find one study with 49 patients who were treated a high dose of Iodine 131 MIBG radiotherapy (that is actually quite similar to Azedra another I131 radiotherapy). As illustrated in the table below, in this study patients without prior chemotherapy or prior radiotherapy were much more likely to respond to I131 MIBG, measured by tumor shrinkage of Complete Response (CR) or Partial Response (PR) to therapy compared to those who had not received prior therapy.

Comparison of I131 MIBG Patients with Complete/Partial Responses with Prior Chemotherapy and Prior Radiotherapy

Source: Gonias, et al. Journal of Clinical Oncology 2009.

As seen in the table above, patients who received prior chemotherapy and were then treated with I131 MIBG appeared to be potentially less likely to achieve an objective tumor response (CR or PR), though not statistically significant at 0.31 p-value. Even more compelling is those patients who received prior radiotherapy where the p-value appears to be approaching statistical significance at 0.06 despite a very small sample size.

The chart below taken from the same paper even better illustrates the difference in the impact of prior chemotherapy treatment on how long patients subsequently treated with I131 MIBG lived.

Comparison of I131 MIBG Patient Survival for Patients with and without Prior Chemo

Source: Gonias, et al. Journal of Clinical Oncology 2009.

Maybe that one study is just an outlier?

This is certainly possible, but if you look closer at the data there appears to be additional evidence to support the thesis that the Molecular Insight patients actually may have been sicker/poorer prognosis than the Progenics patients. If you look at the reported median overall survival reported for the initial 41 Molecular Insight patients who received more prior therapy (and had better responses) lived on average 30.2 months according to the 2014 Pryma poster.

Molecular Insight Azedra Patient Overall Survival Curve

Source: Pyrma et al Azedra Poster NCCN 2014.

However, when you look at the overall median survival reported by Progenics in the Aug 31 press release for all 68 patients, the median survival actually increased to 36.7 months. Barring some major error in the reported data, the only other explanation for the survival increasing by 6 months is that the 27 patients enrolled by Progenics must have lived longer on average than those who were enrolled by Molecular Insight even though they were less likely to respond to Azedra therapy. Intuitively, the longer survival appears consistent with fewer prior therapies and better overall prognosis theory (given the availability of more future therapeutic options).

This poses several questions:

Why did Progenics enroll patients that appear to have been less heavily pre-treated than Molecular Insight?

Were patients allowed to receive subsequent therapy after receiving Azedra? If so when?

How can we reconcile that Azedra appeared to potentially work better in what appears to be more heavily pretreated patients?

How can we rectify that Azedra may have worked better for the Molecular Insight patients that appear to have received more prior therapy?

I can come up with three potential explanations as follows:

Note: This is limited to my to my own thinking and may not be complete. Please contribute to the discussion if you can think of others.

Explanation #1: Outcomes for patients with pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma can be highly variable

Looking at the literature, the reported overall 5 year survival in metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma patients is estimated at 40-45%. With a median survival close to 5 years supports a high level patient to patient variability. This implies that there is almost equal probability of a patient living less than a year as living for 10 years or more. It is feasible given the relatively high variability of expected survival from patient to patient combined with relatively small sample sizes could account for the variance seen between the Molecular Insight and Progenics results.

Explanation #2: There is some sort of error in the reporting and/or interpretation of the Molecular Insight data

This is the explanation that was highlighted by Progenics on the March 31 conference call in their response to an analyst question if they enrolled older patients in the 41 (Molecular Insight portion) compared to the 27 (Progenics portion).

This is an interesting question. It arises because it was unusual situation where we acquired Molecular Insight after its financial difficulties. The trial was stopped after 41 patients. There was publication of data from that trial, but that is from an academic publication done by people in a financially troubled company. We restarted the trial and now have the full data set. That data set has been scrubbed by our team, its pharmaceutical grade, Progenics quality and so we are reporting on that full set of data today... ...I don’t think we can get into well what was said previously by Molecular Insight at a different time and how does that compare to subsequent data set. For us this is one data set. [Source: March 31 Conference Call (no longer available online)]

It may be true that there are inaccuracies in the Molecular Insight data, but it should be noted that much of the Molecular Insights data was used by Progenics in investor presentations prior to the release of the full data set on March 31st.

Source: Progenics Jan 2017 Investor Presentation referenced on Seeking Alpha

Source: Progenics Jan 2017 Investor Presentation referenced on Seeking Alpha

In addition, the Progenics name is prominently placed (see in the lower left corner highlighted in Red) on the Pyrma et al poster from the NCCN conference in 2014 with the Molecular Insight data.

Source: Pyrma et al Azedra Poster NCCN 2014.

The same top line efficacy and safety data generated by Molecular Insights is also included in the Progenics 2016 10-K SEC filing.

Molecular Insight subsequently commenced a Phase 2 study of AZEDRA under the 2009 FDA SPA regarding the design of this intended registrational Phase 2 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the administration of two therapeutic doses of the compound in patients with metastatic and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma. The primary efficacy endpoint of this U.S. study was to determine the clinical benefit of AZEDRA based on the proportion of study participants with a reduction of all antihypertensive medication by at least 50% for at least six months. Of the 41 patients who were dosed with a therapeutic dose by Molecular Insight prior to the trial suspension in late 2010 due to lack of funding, 13 patients had achieved the primary endpoint of the study. Of the 44 patients who have received any dose of AZEDRA, including an imaging dose, 45.5% of patients reported serious adverse events ("SAEs"), the most common of which were hematologic (11.4%) treatment-related events. Other commonly reported SAEs included constipation, dyspnea and myelodysplastic syndrome (each at 4.5%). One case of constipation (2.3%), one case of dyspnea (2.3%) and both cases of myelodysplastic syndrome (4.5%) were designated as treatment related. [emphasis added]

There may indeed be inaccuracies in the data that was reported by Molecular Insight. They may have even been recently discovered. However, if true the company hasn't provided more details for investors and additional transparency into the following:

What data specifically reported by Molecular Insight is not accurate?

When were these inaccuracies first discovered? Why weren't these inaccuracies uncovered during the due diligence prior to the acquisition?

Why was the Molecular Insight data used extensively in investor presentations? Why was Progenics name included on a scientific conference poster presenting this data? Why was the Molecular Insight efficacy data being used in Investor Presentations and included in the 2016 10-K, filing?

I have contacted investor relations seeking clarification regarding these questions prior publication, but received no reply. Though it appears highly unlikely, maybe I got lucky and uncovered some major cover up. However, since there has yet to be any restatement of prior data in the past 6 months, the most likely explanation appears to be that the previous data generated by Molecular Insights and reported by Progenics remains accurate and that this was merely a very poorly worded attempt to respond to a difficult question.

Explanation #3: The change in the manufacturer may have impacted the performance of Azedra

Aside from enrolling what appears to be patients with different levels of prior therapy, the other obvious difference between the Molecular Insight and Progenics portions of the trial was the change in the Azedra manufacturer from MDS NORDION to Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC).

The manufacturing process for Azedra is more complex than a most oral or injectable small molecule products, though not quite as complex as a cellular derived product. The process requires creating the radioactive 131 form of Iodine and then linking each I131 molecule on a 1:1 basis with an Iobenguane molecule through a resin exchange process. This is similar to the process used to purify protein based biologic therapies like antibodies that is not a typical chemical synthesis step used to make more common small molecule drugs.

An additional challenge in manufacturing Azedra is the fact that Iodine 131 has a half life of only 8 days. This means that every week the I131 radioactive potency drops by nearly 50% and rapidly loses it potency: after 1 week the I131 has ~50% of its potency/radioactivity dropping to ~25% after 2 weeks and then to ~12% 3 weeks after it is made. Typically, most pharmaceuticals are made in large batches with hundreds or thousands doses at a single time that can be stored for months until use. This type of batch manufacturing is not likely to be feasible for Azedra given the rapid loss in radioactivity. Therefore, it is likely that a new batch needs to be made custom for each individual patient or small group of patients. This has potential to introduce additional variability since nearly every patient is receiving drug from a different lot vs. all from the same manufacturing lot.

Changes in the manufacturing process or facility (aka Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls or CMC) during a pivotal trial can be undertaken but regardless of the type of product, the FDA strongly recommends addressing manufacturing process and facility changes at the End of Phase 2 (EOP2) prior to initiating pivotal-Phase 3 trials.



Source: Rapti D. Madurawe, CMC Considerations for a Successful Regulatory Submission.

Although I was unable to find guidance specific to manufacture of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, similar caution is warranted implementing changes during pivotal studies for complex biologics.



Source: M. Rosolowsky Presentation on Manufacturing Changes May 2011.

Looking at FDA Guidance on biologics manufacture, although the agency leaves out specific recommendations on how to assess changes in manufacturing, it does make clear the importance of demonstrating that manufacturing changes do not impact the safety and efficacy of the product.

When changes are made to the manufacturing process, the manufacturer generally evaluates the relevant quality attributes of the product to demonstrate that modifications did not occur that would adversely impact the safety and efficacy of the drug product. Such an evaluation should indicate whether or not confirmatory nonclinical or clinical studies are appropriate. While ICH documents have not specifically addressed considerations for demonstrating comparability between prechange and postchange product, several ICH documents have provided guidance for technical information and data to be submitted in marketing applications that can also be useful for assessing manufacturing process changes (see section IV (4.0) References). This document builds upon the previous ICH guidances and provides additional direction regarding approaches to: Comparing postchange product to prechange product following manufacturing process changes; and

Assessing the impact of observed differences in the quality attributes caused by the manufacturing process change for a given product as it relates to safety and efficacy of the product. [Source: FDA Guidance Document June 2005. Emphasis added.]

The FDA also takes a similar stance with their guidance for another complex product category known as combination products.

During premarket investigation, once the preclinical and clinical studies begin, any potential change in the manufacturing process for the drug, biologic, or device constituents or for the combination product may affect the safety or effectiveness of the combination product as a whole. [Source: FDA Guidance Document Sept 2006. Emphasis added.]

Past examples (from back when newer more complex biotech products were coming to market 10-20 years ago) show that the FDA has previously taken a cautious stand on approvals when companies have tried to implement manufacturing changes during and/or after pivotal/phase 3 trials for complex biologics. This suggests that the agency does not take late stage manufacturing changes, especially for more complex products, at face value but rather emphasizes ensuring that changes in the manufacturing process do not risk impacting the clinical performance of the product.

Examples of Pre-Approved Products with Manufacturing Changes

Product Change Outcome Myozyme, Kystexxa, Others Process improvements post-pivotal trial FDA approval limited to manufacturing process associated with clinical trials Raptiva Transfer process from clinical to commercial manufacturing site Additional Phase 3 trials with drug from new manufacturing site

Source

Although Progenics has suggested that they see the Azedra clinical data as "one data set", it seems given the FDA's guidance and historical precedence around manufacturing changes for complex products during and/or after pivotal trials that the agency may take a different view. This is especially true in light of the potential differences observed in the clinical performance for Azedra when manufactured at two different sites. The FDA can be unpredictable, but there is past precedence to suggest that the FDA may take a close look at any potential linkages between the differences in both the clinical data and manufacturing processes between the Molecular Insight and Progenics portions of the Azedra trial.

The potential for the FDA not allowing Progenics to pool the data from Molecular Insights on account of perceived lack of manufacturing consistency is a potential risk to Azedra upcoming FDA marketing application review. As illustrated in the table below the data using the current Progenics manufacturer alone, Azedra would fail to reach the 10% lower bound of the 95% confidence interval. Even worse is the 95% confidence intervals on the secondary endpoint between manufacturers don't appear to overlap as the upper Progenics bound is 21.0% while the Molecular Insight lower bound is 21.6% as potential evidence that the performance may not be equivalent.

95% Confidence Interval Estimates for Primary Endpoint by Manufacturer

Source: Confidence intervals estimated using third-party software.

95% Confidence Interval Estimates for Secondary Endpoint by Manufacturer

Source: Confidence intervals estimated using third-party software.

If the FDA doesn't allow pooling of the data from both manufacturers then Progenics might need to either enroll more patients using the current manufacturer or possibly see if they can revert back to the old manufacturer. Either could result in a significant delay and possibly require additional clinical trials.

Progenics has noted in a recent press release that the Azedra current manufacturing process at Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) is robust and has been validated. It is difficult to tell if the FDA will find if Progenics manufacturing validation adequate to support pooling the results given the potential differences in clinical efficacy and patient pre-treatment. Additional questions surrounding manufacturing changes and include:

Why is Progenics suggesting a focus "one data set" when FDA guidance and past precedent suggest potential scrutiny around manufacturing changes during/post pivotal trials especially given the potential differences in both efficacy and prior patient therapy?

When did Progenics first discuss the manufacturing site change with the FDA? What were the agency's recommendations?

What bridging or cross-over studies including both non-clinical and other clinical (e.g. bioequivalence) have been performed comparing Azedra manufactured by MDS NORDION vs. Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC)?

What equipment or processes changed/How similar or dissimilar is the manufacturing processes at MDS NORDION to Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC)?

Conclusion

This article builds further on potential discrepancies that have been observed in the Azedra data that was generated in separate portions of a single pivotal trial run by both Molecular Insight and Progenics. These new insights suggest that Progenics may have enrolled patients who received less prior therapy and also lived longer, despite also appearing to be less likely to respond to Azedra therapy than the Molecular Insight patients who appear to have been more heavily pretreated and yet more responsive to therapy.

Despite a range of possible explanations, the company has suggested that the differences relate to inaccurate reporting of preliminary results by Molecular Insight. However, given the vast amount of Molecular Insight data reported by Progenics in various forums that have not been publicly restated this seems unlikely. Further, the FDA has previously looked closely at manufacturing changes and the potential impact on clinical performance that occur during or after pivotal trials with complex products. Given the potential discrepancies observed in the data between the Progenics and Molecular Insight data from two different manufacturers, this could pose a potential risk to Azedra approval.

The current Azedra situation seems to pose more questions than answers while leaving enough ambiguity to leaving open an argument for both bullish and bearish outcomes. Prior to the release of the complete trial data in March, I was bullish on Azedra's prospects. However, as additional data has come to light I've turned negative based on my inability to reconcile the various inconsistencies in the data and resulting unanswered questions that were highlighted in this article.

