The Dimming Of Morningstar's Light: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The financial services industry is still buzzing after last week’s blockbuster takedown of Morningstar by The Wall Street Journal. Titled “The Morningstar Mirage,” the Journal’s main point was that the Chicago-based fund research firm’s vaunted star-rating system is not indicative of future performance. Average ratings ten years out tended to converge in the middle, with 5-star funds rating 3 stars and 1-star funds rating about 2 stars. The report offered some good data and numerous examples, all of which tended to reinforce the reality of reversion to the mean.

Morningstar for its part responded as artfully as it could by saying, in essence, “Duh.” Writes the Journal:

"Morningstar says it has never claimed its star ratings suggest how funds will perform in the future. The star system is strictly backward-looking, assessing past performance, the firm says. ‘We have always been very clear that it’s not intended to predict future performance,’ the company said in a written statement."

The above point, and further comments Morningstar made via a press release issued after publication of the article, are not inaccurate, but sort of sidestep the reality that the whole business of buying and selling mutual funds has come to center on Morningstar’s ratings – a fact of which Morningstar is certainly not unaware. The fund research firm’s cleverest argument, found near the end of the Journal’s article, almost succeeds at vindicating its role in mutual fund marketplace misdirection. I quote:

Morningstar said it publishes the ratings because it believes they have investment merit, not for financial gain. It said its intellectual-property licensing packages, which include the stars, contributed just 4% of revenue in 2016.”

Almost succeeds, but not quite. Morningstar is a well-run company, which knows how to foster numerous revenue streams. But its small fund ratings business is what gives everything else that the firm does credibility.

My point is hardly to assail Morningstar. Nobody comes out covered in glory in the Journal article – not the financial advisors who knowingly or unknowingly use the Morningstar ratings as a prop to sell funds, not the asset management companies that pump out ads based on these stars that, it turns out, are of less than stellar value in helping consumers navigate their investment choices. And neither do investors, the ostensible victims in the Journal’s expose, come out looking very good either. Among the most interesting tidbits in the article was its parsing of situations in which fund performance took a downturn but the rating remained high, or contrarily, when fund performance improved but the rating remained low. Performance didn’t matter to investors. They just wanted their lucky stars.

And that’s the sad reality about the investment business – namely, that it’s show business. Morningstar is as huge as it is not because of brilliant investment insights, but because it figured out a way to deliver a system legitimizing the purchase of popular financial products. I’ve met numerous Morningstar analysts over the years – they tend to be smarter than your average bear. But as smart as they are, they really don’t know which investments will perform well in the future, because such mysteries eludes even their expert data crunching.

The same is true of many asset management and brokerage firms. It’s hard to convince people to take their hard-earned money and convey it to an investment firm. Persuading investors and gaining trust take tremendous time and effort. Pointing to the stars makes that effort a lot easier.

And let’s not forget that show biz is a two-way street, where the performers’ ability to project their mirage entirely depends on the audience’s willing suspension of disbelief. Despite the genuine efforts of numerous fine financial educators and journalists, most investors don’t want to think all that hard – they want to feel assured, and then move on.

That is why, with all the data, facts and analysis presented in the Journal’s lengthy treatment of the subject, I found the most compelling part to be the biographical sketch of Morningstar’s founder, Joe Mansueto. He didn’t come from an investment background. He was a businessman all the way. He had a brilliant idea and he started the firm out of his one-bedroom apartment with the funds he managed to save. I thought it particularly telling that he invested a wildly disproportionate amount of those limited funds on designing the firm’s logo. Clever fellow that he is, he understood that show biz was going to fuel Morningstar’s growth.

Indeed, the Journal added this interesting bit of color to its report about the firm:

Today, investors descend on Chicago for Morningstar’s annual conferences, a pilgrimage for money managers and financial advisers hoping to gather assets. At this year’s event in April, shirtless male acrobats cartwheeled and stood on each other’s shoulders while financiers sipped cocktails and mingled.”

There’s a bit of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in every industry. But the good news for investors is that there is no shortage of non-show-biz-types in every corner of the investment business, from financial advisors to investment commentators (including at Morningstar), for those not dazzled by the stars.

