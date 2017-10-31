Chevron Corporation - Solid Earnings But Not Enough To Satisfy The Street

CVX is one of the leaders among oil majors and should be accumulated on weakness for the long-term.

Profits were up 52% and revenues jumped about 20.1% from a year ago, and 5% sequentially. It shows a positive trend, with cash flow from operations totaling $14.3 billion.

Investment Thesis

After three years of a dramatic slump in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right wavelength to generate positive cash flow, narrow debt levels, and keep paying a sizeable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil nosedived to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was on June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditures, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The third quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing warfare across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably above $50 a barrel price climate.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been reached recently and it is time to have a serious look at the oil industry.

Financial Table

Chevron Corp. 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 34.56 40.36 34.32 29.25 23.55 29.28 30.14 31.50 33.42 34.48 36,21 Net Income in $ Billion 2.57 0.57 2.04 −0.59 −0.73 −1.47 1.28 0.42 2.68 1.45 1.95 EBITDA $ Billion 7.32 6.32 7.05 3.19 2.69 4.73 5.30 4.77 7.37 7.31 7.80 Profit margin % 7.4% 1.4% 5.9% 0 0 0 4.3% 1.3% 8.0% 4.2% 5.4% EPS diluted in $/share 1.37 0.30 1.09 −0.31 −0.39 −0.78 0.68 0.22 1.41 0.77 1.03 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.32 7.22 5.36 4.56 1.14 2.53 5.31 3.86 3.88 5.04 5.38 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 7.60 7.64 6.81 7.45 5.57 4.47 4.07 4.01 3.32 3.22 3.17 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion −5.28 −0.42 −1.45 −2.89 −4.43 −1.94 1.25 −0.15 0.56 1.81 2.11 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 12.68 12.16 12.93 11.02 8.56 8.76 7.35 6.99 6.98 4.76 6.64 Long term Debt in $ Billion 33,87 31,83 35,79 38,47 42,26 45,02 45,52 46,03 45,16 42,77 41.97 Dividend per share in $ 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.08 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.88 1.88 1.87 1.87 1.87 1.87 1.88 1.88 1.90 1.89 1.90 Oil Production K boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,681 2,596 2,539 2,673 2,666 2,528 2,513 2,669 2,676 2,780 2,717 Total price liquid U.S. ($/b) 43.11 50.29 41.98 35.42 26.49 35.79 36.88 40.84 44.83 41.42 41.83 Total price natural gas U.S. ($/mmtu) 2.27 1.92 1.96 1.53 1.32 1.21 1.89 2.16 2.39 2.32 1.80 XOM Earnings repartion per segment in $ billion 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Upstream 1.56 −2.22 0.06 −1.36 −1.46 −2.46 0.45 0.93 1.52 0.85 0.49 Downstream 1.42 2.96 2.21 1.01 0.74 1.28 1.07 0.36 0.93 1.20 1.81 Other −0.42 −0.17 −0.23 −0.24 0.00 −0.29 −0.24 −0.87 0.24 −0.60 −0.35

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

1 - Quarterly revenues



Profits were up 52% and revenues jumped about 20.1% from a year ago, and 5% sequentially. It shows a positive trend, with cash flow from operations totaling now $14.3 billion for the last 9 months.

Deserving to be noticed: Chevron's refining business, which processes crude oil into fuels, registered profits up to 70 percent from last year to $1.81 billion.

2 - Free cash flow

Chevron Cash flow from operations — a key metric of financial health in the oil industry — was flat at $5.4 billion over the last year.

CVX is generating free cash flow for the last three quarters and is now at $4.33 billion (estimated) on a yearly basis (Trailing FCF). We can see on the graph above that it is a noticeable turnaround from the preceding year, but still insufficient.

Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model can be regarded as sound.

CVX is still failing the test here, in my opinion.

3- Quarterly Production

Chevron reported a total production of 2,717K Boep/d in 3Q'17 down sequentially 2.3%. Production fell unexpectedly this quarter despite an output increase in the Gulf of Mexico and the Permian Basin. U.S. Upstream saw a decline of 17K Boep/d year over year -- mainly due to 15K Boep/d in production loss from assets sale in 2017 -- and 20K Boep/d sequentially.

The Oil production numbers disappointed the street and the stock took a hit on Friday. CEO John Watson said in the conference call:

Our production is growing, as major capital projects come online, the Permian ramps up, and we manage declines in our base operations. At the beginning of the year, we said that production, excluding the effects of 2017 asset sales, would be up 4% to 9% from 2016. At nine months, production before current-year asset sales is up approximately 6% in the middle of the range. We now expect the full-year growth to be in the range of 6% to 8%.

The company expects that the full impact in production from divestitures in 2017 will be around 30K Boep/d. This loss production comes from:

Shallow water assets sale in the Gulf of Mexico to start-up Cantium. Certain assets sold in the Permian Basin to Sabinal Energy. Assets sale in Trinidad & Tobago in June to Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) for $250 million. Assets in Indonesia Natura Sea.

Also, Chevron decided to withdraw the sale of its Bangladesh gas business.

Chevron had said in April it would sell to China's Himalaya Energy Co. the wholly owned subsidiaries that operate three gas fields, which together account for 58 percent of Bangladesh's gas production. Chevron "will not be proceeding with an agreement to sell the shares of its wholly owned indirect subsidiaries," Cameron Van Ast, Chevron's external affairs advisor for Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement sent to Reuters on Sunday. "Chevron has decided to retain these assets and will continue to work with our partners Petrobangla and the government of Bangladesh to provide reliable and affordable energy to the nation," the statement said.

4 - Important project pipeline. Exciting future potential.

The company is focusing on two main projects:

1 - Gorgon - Wheatstone in Australia.

Gorgon is a mature field producing about 400k Boep/d with a production increase of ~80% since 1Q'17 and successfully executed train 1 pit stop.

The first LNG from Wheatstone was announced on October 9, 2017.

2 - Permian Production impressive growth production.

Commentary:

Chevron Corporation delivered solid results driven by higher oil prices above the $50 per barrel, which seems the final breakeven level. However, unlike its counterpart, Exxon Mobil (XOM), the stock took a turn to the downside on Friday, due to a slight production miss.

The street is increasingly wary about the market and does not buy totally the ultra-optimistic analysts' views about the oil future outlook and a prompt end to the status quo created by two strong conflicting currents (OPEC vs. U.S. Shale) facing one another.

The picture emerging from this recent results is that oil majors -- especially true for Chevron -- are acclimating to a situation of low oil price for longer but it is hardly sparkling. It seems that the street took the news as an opportunity to take profits off the table and it is perfectly understandable looking at the stock value. CVX was up from January before Friday, while XOM is still down over 5%.

CVX is forming an ascending channel pattern. It is also known as Bullish Channel pattern as the price is moving up. It consists of two trendlines parallel to each other having points forming higher highs and higher lows hence resulting in a bullish channel or upside channel. This is a perfect setting for long-term investors because it suggests an accumulation around $110 (next support) and a theoretical positive breakout at much higher levels.

However, to expect strong growth from here is to make a bullish assumption about future oil price going forward, and it is not what EIA is expecting for 2018. EIA forecasts an average Brent crude price of $54.07 per barrel for 2018 and I tend to agree with their forecast. Yes, EIA can be wrong but it makes a lot of sense and I do not see what could be changing the actual paradigm?

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on CVX and other oil stocks. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

