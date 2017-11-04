Retire Smarter: AT&T's Downward Spiral; What, Me Worry?

I'm happy to let others jeer while I cheer the higher dividend yield and income.

Stock price cascading lower has something to do with this change of heart.

This is what's gotten under the skin of many AT&T investors lately.

It's pretty clear that investors have found one reason or another to become disenchanted with AT&T (NYSE:T). And this feeling has lasted for all of 2017. Its stock price has cascaded from a high of $43.00 per share to $33.54 as I write this. That's a loss in value of $9.46 a share, or 22%. The company is experiencing its own bear market while the major market gauges are hitting new highs almost daily.

Again, it's clear that these red lines are going in opposite directions. So what gives?

Opposite Ends Of A Spectrum

Since the election near the end of 2016, investors have been enamored by the promises of a new president to invigorate the economy, cut regulations, initiate a trillion dollar infrastructure rebuilding program and cut taxes. This helped push the price of growth stocks higher, anticipating a re-charge of their bottom lines with increasing business coming from the new initiatives.

This had the effect of pushing the S&P 500 up 23% from its 52 week low.

While investors were rushing into the growthier names, they began to abandon the more staid, dividend income plays, like the telecoms, utilities and electrics. While the S&P rose 23%, AT&T rode the downward slope in the opposite direction, down 22%.

The Debt Effect

When AT&T took over Direct TV last year, investors howled about the debt load they'd be taking on to do the deal. This year, with the company's planned merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), the same complaints about assuming a much higher debt load are being voiced. These louder noises are scaring off loads of investors and adding to the selling pressure.

Rising Interest Rate Effect

Over the past 52 weeks, the ten year treasury bond has yielded as low as 1.77% to a high of 2.62%. Though this doesn't sound like much of a change, it translates to a 48% rise in this all-important rate that serves as the base for many others rates in the economy. As I write this, the ten year is yielding 2.46% and has been in an uptrend for several days running. Investors are worried that a continued rise in rates will add mightily to AT&T's carrying cost of the new debt it is about to take on, some $85 billion worth.

The Hurricane Effect

The company informed the markets last week that its telecommunications infrastructure suffered substantial damage from the three hurricanes that affected the country recently. Thanks to Harvey, Irma and Maria, AT&T said it would take a loss to earnings per share, not huge, but a loss nevertheless.

Increasing debt, rising interest rates and storm damage amounted to a one-two-three punch that left many investors feeling like this:

Some readers have referred to me as the voice of reason, or the voice of calm within the storm. Here's what I look like when I contemplate these AT&T developments:

Like Alfred E. Neumann, all of this doesn't cause me worry. In fact, just the opposite is the case.

As a value investor, I'm always interested in going through the trash to look for anything of value. One man's trash is another man's treasure.

If Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) ran a sale for a big screen T.V. today, normal price $700.00, sale price $546.00, would you insist on paying full price? Or would you prefer to pay the lower sale price and save 22%?

If you answered that you'd like to pay the sale price, it's clear that you can perceive value. Well, AT&T is currently selling for that 22%-off sale price.

Because we are always on the look-out for temporary dislocations in pricing in the markets, we had set our sights on buying more shares of T for the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio. Months ago, readers had asked, at what target price I was considering upping our stake in the company. I responded that somewhere around the $34 range would become enticing, but patience would be required to fill this order.

As weakness continued, we monitored trading carefully in the stock and last Wednesday we bought 100 additional shares at $33.81. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share. This translates to a 5.8% solid yield for this new position, substantially higher than its 4 year average yield of 5.2%.

Strategy Session

We believe the selling may continue in the weeks ahead if rates approach the upper bounds of that 2.62% high. If this be the case, we are ready to buy additional shares at a target entry price of $32.66 which will afford us a full 6.0% yield. This high a yield is not often found in this name and so it would present a good opportunity to further enhance our portfolio income in a solid, reliable dividend aristocrat that continues to steadily increase its dividend.

AT&T is currently presenting a picture of yield opportunity for income investors.

AT&T Yield Opportunity

Notice in this chart that covers the past ten year period, each time T's yield rises, it quickly falls back down to earth. It has evidenced this pattern at least 6 times over the past ten years. Each time the yield rises, it's only a matter of a few months till it falls again. Income investors attuned to this pattern rush back in to take advantage of a depressed stock price in order to gain higher income.

I believe a 6% yield point may be offered to us shortly, but disappear soon thereafter. This would keep it in a band that has contained the yield below that level for the past five years.

Catalysts For A Higher Price and Lower Yield

AT&T has had issues growing its revenue for some time as its older revenue generators, like wire line phones, have stagnated. This is, in large measure, why T bought DirecTV and why it is buying Time Warner. The company is interested in growing its revenue and earnings in new areas. In the meantime the company's large and growing wireless segment put on a good showing in the third quarter just reported, adding 3 million net subscribers and posting a very low churn rate.

Free Cash Flow Picture Brightening

The company has projected free cash flow of $18 billion for the full year.

Because of a decrease in investment activity, free cash flow was substantially higher year to date than was expected. Thus, the $18 billion target seems attainable.

Because the $18 billion is achievable, this casts even better light on the payout ratio.

The last five years, the payout ratio (dividends/free cash flow per share) has ranged from about 65% to 75%. This year, the company is on track to sport a dividend/free cash flow payout ratio near 50%.

What does this mean? For one, it means that AT&T will have no difficulty paying its dividend obligations to shareholders. For another, it means that the dividend is covered by a factor of two. The dividend is not only safe and sustainable, but a dividend increase is to be expected for shareholders again this December. If they conform to the pattern of the last several years, investors should expect another penny per quarter increase going forward.

If this be the case, the annual dividend will be at $2.00 per share. This, in itself, will bring the yield up even further.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks, like AT&T. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled, "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Recent Dividend Increases

The FTG Portfolio was the recipient of several recent dividend increases, including:

MAIN raised from $2.22 to $2.28 MO raised from $2.44 to $2.64 OHI raised from $2.48 to $2.56 VZ raised from $2.31 to $2.36 WPC raised from $4.00 to $4.02 IRM raised from $2.20 to $2.35

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio and because most of our stocks have increased their dividends regularly, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.60% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income, including recent dividend raises and our newest addition of AT&T shares, now totals $31,273.94, which is $505.36 more annual income than the previous month. This represents a 1.64% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple’s Social Security benefit of $32,848.08, this $31,273.94 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $64,122.02. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00 which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

The sentiment on AT&T has turned decidedly negative, from cheers to jeers. Even dividend investors initially attracted to its high yield have soured on the name and question whether the dividend is sustainable going forward. This doubt has driven some of them into the selling crowd, abandoning a dividend aristocrat that has come through for investors for decades with dividend increases like clockwork.

In fact, it is my contention that a steady decline in stock price lopping off 22% of market value is right about the time investors should start contemplating adding to their current stakes or starting a new position.

As demonstrated with the charts shown, these opportunities to enhance yield and income do not come along often. But when they do, the opportunities usually evaporate almost as quickly as they appear.

Someone famous once said, "He who hesitates is lost" (This is an adaptation from Joseph Addison's 1712 play, "Cato").

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Do you view AT&T's price deterioration as a loss or an opportunity? Are you concerned whether the dividend from this name is sustainable? Are you a seller at this point, or a buyer of AT&T? Please let me know how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

