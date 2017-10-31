Ford: I Love Being Right

Man do I love being right. I've been following Ford's (F) monthly sales trends closely, and had asserted that Ford's third quarter would produce strong results. Today, my predictions were validated.

Revenue for the third quarter increased $0.6 billion year over year to $36.5 billion. On that revenue, net income was driven up a parallel $0.6 billion to $1.6 billion. The financial strength was translated to shareholders with a $0.17 increase in earnings per share to $0.43 a share for the quarter.

There was nothing but gloom and doom for auto stocks back at the beginning of the year. I read analyst after analyst sulk at the slowing of car sales. While you're now seeing articles written on the re-balancing of truck/SUV's to car sales, it's a little late. I touched on the trend in the beginning.

Ford has been producing some remarkably strong truck sales. I wrote previously that I expected these sales numbers to compensate for any fallout in cars. The transaction prices they've produced in this category have been impressive as consumers continually opt for the high end versions of F-Series pickups. An average transaction price of $45,400 per truck is a $2,800 increase from last year. The F-Series lineup improved U.S. sales by 14% in the third quarter. That's its best third quarter in the United States since 2005.

Ford has held its spot in the truck market for a long time, and it seems that it is increasing its control of the money hog that is U.S. truck sales. Analysts from Goldman Sachs (GS) have lowered their expectations on GM, favoring Ford's dominance in the truck market.

To clarify now, I do not own Ford stock. School loans take an unfortunate precedent for me. But I still love the stock. Long term I see it as a buy and hold. The appeal to me continues to be the low valuation. The market right now is comprised of some heavily priced names. You can talk about Amazon's (AMZN) world domination all you want; the P/E ratio is still pushing 300. Tesla (TSLA), the company I loathe, runs a $320 price tag and it isn't even profitable.

Regardless of how you feel about their businesses, these types of investments are extremely expensive. In a market this high, it behooves investors to find better value. Ford is one of those stocks. The price to earnings is usually somewhere around 10. That's a pretty fair stock valuation these days. The dividend yield is a healthy 4.95%; with a basket load of cash on the books (nearly $16 billion) to support it. That's where the value in Ford lies. They've had a consistent yield for quite some time, at a cheap buy in.

Now, obviously it wouldn't be fair if I didn't list my concerns. On the short horizon, the company still has many obstacles. My primary concern for all automakers right now is production vs sales. If the cyclical slowdown accelerates, will Ford be able to adjust production and fixed costs to compensate? September sales moved a lot of SUV's and trucks, but Ford still had a 72 day supply of cars in stock. I'll be very interested to see inventory levels in the upcoming October sales results.

My other concern is the expense of all the emphasis on technology. Putting billions into self driving cars is a double edged sword. I for one am not a fan of the technology. Looking past my own views, I just don't see the financial gain. It's more of keeping up with a trend. Ford makes money from selling more cars, and/or more expensive cars. Cars driving themselves won't increase the number of cars sold, it will just make them more expensive to build. This type of technology is also a long way off. So if you're expecting it to factor into the stock equation any time soon, you'll probably be very disappointed.

The U.S. consumers paying for the all profitable pickup truck are not the sort that want to let the car drive them; so the technology caters to the less profitable audience. I mean who wants to buy a Ferrari that doesn't have a steering wheel? In application to Ford, I worry that the company could throw too much money in this tech direction, rather than managing their quality and production. The expense of this R&D could hurt earnings could get hurt if things slow down more.

While the stock is somewhat volatile, it never runs far from the earnings. Actually, most auto stocks outside of Tesla are not running far past their earnings. They haven't since the collapse in 2008. Toyota (TM) runs cheap, General Motors (GM) runs cheap. I personally like it because you know what you're paying for. If the company makes money, the stock goes up. If the company loses money, the stock goes down. It adds predictability. If you follow the monthly sales trends, you should be able to catch the swings on earnings dates. If not, I say just continue enjoying one of the best dividends around. Moving toward December, I'll be writing about Ford's monthly sales results as they'll obviously be the number one indicator of how Ford finishes the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.