Molson Coors: Crack Open A Position

A number of quality consumer staples have sold off since the summer. One that recently caught my eye is Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP). As the second largest brewer in the US by volume (and top 10 globally), Molson Coors is likely a familiar name to readers. Molson Coors formed in 2005 when the Molson and Coors brewing companies, which trace their roots back to the 18th and 19th centuries, respectively, merged. Last October Molson Coors underwent another transformational change when they closed on a deal to acquire the remaining 58% of their joint venture with SABMiller for $12B.

Excitement over the acquisition caused shares to nearly double, rising from a pre-deal price of $63.91 to a peak of $112.19 last fall. However, due to a number of concerns, including volume declines, threats from craft brewers, and the potential unwinding of NAFTA, shares now sit at $78.95, marking a decline of nearly 25% over the last year. While Molson Coors does face challenges, it also has a great deal going for it. Put simply, it is a well-run, large company in a recession-proof, predictable, and addictive industry that has existed at least since 4300 B.C. Molson Coors will have to adapt with the times to maintain its dominant position, but I am of the belief they will and think the recent drop in price has presented an attractive investment opportunity.

The Business

Measured by current market cap, Molson Coors is the fourth largest brewer in the world. The majority of TAP's sales come from the U.S., Europe, and Canada, which accounted for 65%, 23%, and 8% of 2016 volumes sold, respectively (pro-forma). Their market share is particularly strong in the U.S. (25%) and Canada (34%); only Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has higher market shares in these regions. The acquisition of Miller brands also created a strong foothold for Molson Coors in Europe. While their market positions are not as dominant in Europe as they are in North America, they do enjoy sizable market shares in Central Europe and the U.K. Molson Coors also owns Blue Moon (#1 craft beer in the U.S.) and Leinenkugel's (#1 shandy in the U.S.).

Molson Coors' breadth in the brewing industry is impressive, as it has products in the premium, import, flavored alcoholic beverages, cider, craft, and economy categories. I encourage readers to visit the Molson Coors website to gain an appreciation for all the brands that fall under their umbrella.

There are multiple benefits to holding such a wide portfolio. For one, Molson Coors' flagship brands (Coors, Miller, Molson) provide steady cash flows that can be used to reinvest in the business or distribute to shareholders. Secondly, Molson Coors has good exposure to fast growing categories such as import, flavored alcoholic beverages, cider, and craft. In my opinion Molson Coors has shown itself to be particularly capable in the field of craft. They developed Blue Moon in house in the 1990's, acquired a struggling Leinenkugel's in 1989 and built it into the top shandy in the U.S., own the top craft brands in Ireland (Franciscan Well) and Spain (La Sagra), and have strategically invested in a number of craft breweries in the U.S. including Hop Valley, a personal favorite. Lastly, while economy volumes have been a declining category for some time, it does offer exposure to arguably the most recession-proof of products-inexpensive alcohol.

Before addressing some of the challenges that Molson Coors faces, I'd like to provide a little more detail regarding their truly transformative acquisition of the MillerCoors joint venture. The seeds for the deal were planted when SABMiller and Molson Coors entered into a joint venture in 2007 as a way to better contend with Anheuser-Busch. When AB InBev (Anheuser-Busch's parent company) acquired SABMiller in 2016, SABMiller was required to divest of assets to appease regulators. Molson Coors stepped in to buy the rest of the MillerCoors venture, which included global rights to Miller and other brands in Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America, as well as American import rights to several well-known foreign beers, including Peroni. The deal came out to $12B, a hefty price for Molson Coors, which currently has a market cap of $15.4B and an enterprise value of $28.6B. To fund the deal TAP issued both debt and shares. Despite the high absolute price, the deal came at a reasonable value, as they paid an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.2x. Considering BUD trades at an EV/EBITDA of 18.0x and TAP trades at and EV/EBITDA of 14.6, Molson Coors appeared to buy the business at an attractive multiple. And while a low multiple can be a sign of a weak business, I believe the assets Molson Coors acquired to be of high quality (though admittedly concentrated in mature markets). The low multiple was more likely a product of it being a buyer's market, as regulators forced SABMiller to divest of the business for their merger with AB InBev to go through.

In addition to the obvious benefits of owning a larger business (2016 sales immediately increased 65% to $11.2B), the acquisition also provides Molson Coors with avenues for growth along the top and bottom line. For one, TAP will benefit from increased economies of scale-in fact, they expect to realize $550M in annual savings from the merger by 2019, a good portion of which should flow to the bottom line and improve margins. Additionally, TAP expects to realize tax related benefits from the deal worth $2.6B, which will be spread out over 15 years. The benefits are front-loaded and expected to average roughly $275M a year. The exact value on these benefits may be subject to change and depends on several factors, including any revisions to the purchase price and tax reform.

Another benefit of the acquisition is that it increases Molson Coors' scale, which will enable it to better compete with their larger rivals in the mega-brewer space. Molson Coors is one of the smaller mega-brewers and this does have disadvantages, as rivals such as AB InBev, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), and Constellation Brands (STZ) enjoy greater power over suppliers, have deep pockets to spend on advertising and acquisitions, and in general benefit from greater economies of scale. While I expect these larger companies to continue to hold these advantages over Molson Coors, the MillerCoors acquisition helps close the gap, especially when the advantages are considered by region. As mentioned, TAP enjoys dominant market positions in the U.S., Canada, England, and Central Europe. These global pockets of dominance have led to good levels of profitability, even compared to their larger peers:

And while the aforementioned mega-brewers hold dominant market positions in the key growth regions of Africa, Asia, and South America, the MillerCoors acquisition opens the door for TAP to also realize success in these areas, as it presents new markets for Molson Coors' products. TAP hopes to leverage the improved supply chain to expand the global presence of Blue Moon, Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Staropramen. Similarly, the acquisition of the U.S. rights to popular foreign beers such as Pilsner Urquell and Peroni can help boost Molson Coors' sales of imported beers in the U.S.-a good niche to increase exposure to, as sales of imported beers have consistently grown; in 2016 sales of imports rose a healthy 6.8%.

TAP's exposure to imports could also grow through a recently inked partnership with Heineken, where the two agreed to have TAP import, market, and distribute Sol, a Mexican beer owned by Heineken. While I think it will be challenging to compete with the other major Mexican imports, this is a great sub-niche within imports to be in, as Mexican beer accounts for 70% of beer imports and volumes have been climbing. Additionally, TAP will have the help of Heineken, who has had moderate success in the U.S. with Dos Equis and Tecate, but is motivated to emulate the results Modelo (AB InBev) and Corona (Constellation Brands). While I am somewhat skeptical that Sol will be a hit, I judge it as a risk worth taking-especially because solid results could lead to further collaboration with Heineken, including an acquisition-an idea that has been floated since the merger of AB InBev and SABMiller. At this point merger talk is nothing more than speculation, but the Sol pact is very real, and I will be watching closely to see what progress the Molson Coors-Heineken team can make.

Challenges

In addition to the challenges of competing with larger mega-brewers, Molson Coors faces a number headwinds. I highly suggest prospective inventors consult the Molson Coors 10-K to study the risks cited by TAP. Below are some of the more important and interesting challenges to consider, along with my thoughts.

Craft breweries and sluggish volumes: Craft beer now represents 12.3% of the U.S. beer market, and volumes grew 6.2% in 2016. Mega-brews, on the other hand, accounted for 70.7% of the U.S. beer market in 2016 while volumes declined ~1%. Over the past few years volumes have been roughly flat, with a trend towards slightly negative. I attribute most of the sluggish mega-brew volume to craft breweries, which is why I have lumped it in with this section. Positive trends regarding marijuana use and consumption of spirits also may be contributing to the volume declines; I will address these issues shortly.

U.S. Beer Market Share

I view craft breweries and the volume declines as a real, but manageable threat for mega-brewers, and this is for two primary reasons. The first is that traditional domestic beer and craft beer fill two different needs. Generally speaking, traditional beers are typically light pilsners or lagers that are low in alcohol, devoid of any strong flavors, and not particularly expensive. Craft beers, on the other hand, span the entire spectrum (if not redefining the spectrum all together), offering everything from dark chocolate stouts to piney double IPAs. Craft beers are also normally more alcoholic and more expensive. In my opinion, these beers serve two entirely different functions within the world of beer. Sure, it was easier for the large beer companies before they had to contend with the competition from craft breweries-beer was beer, more or less-but I am of the belief that while craft beer is here to stay, traditional beer will retain its status as king (albeit a weakened king).

Secondly, despite humble beginnings, many craft breweries have proven themselves to be capitalistic in nature and hungry for growth. Molson Coors, AB InBev, Constellation Brands, and Heineken have all been active in the craft scene by partnering with and/or acquiring craft brewers. I expect this trend to continue as craft breweries run into problems ramping up capacity and expanding to foreign countries. Consequences do come with these craft-mega-brew collaborations, as quality differences, whether real or perceived, can dent the reputation of once popular craft beers. Ultimately it is up to the mega-brewer to maintain standards of quality and generate enough growth to offset any dip in sales arising from mega-brewer ownership. Ian Bezek wrote a nice article on this very topic; I recommend prospective investors give it a read.

Lastly, it is worth remembering that through Blue Moon, Leinenkugel's, and a handful of investments in microbreweries, Molson Coors has a good track record in the craft beer space. I expect TAP to continue developing products in-house, as well as making strategic investments and acquisitions in the craft brew space.

Marijuana and spirits: The trend towards legalization of marijuana and higher spirits consumption poses another threat to the beer industry. The hypotheses are quite simple: as people either a) trade up to wine and liquor or b) increasingly consume marijuana as a form of intoxication, it will come at the expense of beer sales. Consumer trends are difficult to predict, but I'll share my thoughts. Simply put, while I think these are issues, I don't believe they are as large as they may seem.

Beginning with spirits, there is a trend of Americans choosing to eschew beer in favor of other types of alcohol, and I acknowledge this hurts brewers. Fortunately, the movement away from beer appears to be happening at a rate slow enough where population growth (currently 0.7%) should more than offset any consumer switching.

Beer's Share of Total Alcohol Consumption in the U.S.

The impact of marijuana use is more difficult to judge, but I'll take a stab. The alcohol industry appears very aware of the threat of marijuana; in fact, Ronald den Elzen den Elzen, the CEO of Heineken, specifically called out marijuana as a disruptive force in the industry. I agree that increasing marijuana use has the potential to eat into alcohol sales, and prospective investors should be aware of this threat. This is especially true with respect to Molson Coors, as they derive the majority of their sales from the U.S. and Canada, both of which are trending towards legalizing marijuana.

That said, in my estimation the threat is manageable, and I believe this for several reasons. For one, while legalization certainly has strong momentum, at least in the U.S. I expect this to continue to be a state-by-state process, rather than outright legalization at the federal level. I have no deep insight into this other than my travels throughout the U.S., where I have noticed very different attitudes towards marijuana based by region. While I do expect marijuana to maintain its legalization momentum, I think it will be a slow process, giving alcohol companies time to adapt to, as well as potentially even invest in, marijuana.

Secondly, in my opinion consuming marijuana offers a much different experience than that of drinking alcohol. Granted, alcohol benefited when it was the only legal means of intoxication, and the legalization of marijuana certainly poses a threat in the form of consumers substituting alcohol for marijuana. Nevertheless, I view alcohol as more of a social drug, while I would classify marijuana as more of relaxing experience to be enjoyed alone or in small groups. Given the differences of experience, I would say that there are limits to how easily consumers switch between the two, somewhat mitigating any potential impacts to the alcohol industry. It is also worth remembering that while legalization of marijuana will increase consumption, marijuana has been popular for decades, so it is not as if this is a completely new phenomenon.

Lastly, I would argue that in some respects beer companies are in better position to navigate the threat of marijuana more than spirits companies. This is because beer and marijuana use are hardly mutually exclusive. I would argue that someone smoking marijuana would be more inclined to pair their smoke with a couple of beers than a couple of mixed drinks or shots.

Marijuana really is a tricky threat to get a handle on, and while I'm not terribly concerned about it, a lot of my reasoning is based on opinion. While I always encourage readers to do their own due diligence before making any decisions, this is one aspect where prospective investors should be particularly thoughtful.

Debt: As a byproduct of the MillerCoors acquisition TAP assumed what amounts to a massive debt load. Their total debt sits at $11.2B, their debt to equity is 0.92, their current ratio is 0.75, and their quick ratio is 0.56. Following the assumption of the new debt TAP's credit rating was downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2.

Despite the high debt load and menacing financial metrics, I have little concern TAP will be able to pay down their debt. First and foremost, TAP generates great free cash flow; management has guided for ~$1.2B for this fiscal year. With $353M devoted to the dividend, this leaves nearly $1B annually in free cash flow that can be used to retire debt. The front-loaded tax benefits from the acquisition should also provide TAP with a means to chip away more quickly at the debt; additionally, as more synergies and other benefits from the acquisition manifest, free cash flow should creep higher. Moreover, the recession resistant nature of the business means that even if the economy were to take a turn for the worse, TAP should still be able to maintain strong free cash flow (though probably lower than the guided $1.2B) and continue to deleverage. Lastly, management has articulated their commitment to paying down debt, and thus far they have followed through. The company retired $522M in debt last quarter, and share repurchases have been suspended while the dividend will be held constant at $1.64 a share until the leverage drops.

My main concern with the debt lies not in TAP's ability to pay it down, but the fact that it will restrict Molson Coors' ability to invest in successful craft brewers, along with any other attractive investment opportunities that arise. Nonetheless, I still think the benefits of the MillerCoors acquisition outweigh these potential negatives, and it highlights the wisdom of management to focus on paring the debt down to healthier levels.

Political pressure/shifting cultural attitudes: Alcohol is a drug. When consumed in moderation it doesn't cause many issues, but excessive consumption can lead to health problems and other troubles (drinking and driving, fighting, etc.). Compared to cigarette firms, alcohol companies have remained relatively ignored by politicians and activist groups. While I expect alcohol to remain culturally acceptable, it is a point worth considering, especially for longer-term investors.

Family controlled: Molson Coors is family controlled. TAP shares carry no voting rights, while TAP.A shares, which are almost exclusively owned by the family, do. With the power essentially entirely concentrated in the Molson and Coors families, it gives investors little say over the direction of the company. This said, while I do think the family control leads to a degree of uncertainty that is ultimately a negative for holders of TAP, there are benefits. Specifically, I am referring to Molson Coors' style of management. The company appears to be managed for the long-term rather than quarter-to-quarter, and I attribute this in part to the fact that management and the controlling votes are on the same page. This makes it simpler for the company to invest in future growth at the price of a few poor quarters.

NAFTA: Analysts have recently included Molson Coors in a list of companies threatened by President Trump's proposed rewrite of NAFTA. An article in the Financial Post wrote "Molson Coors, which imports Molson Brands to the United States from Molson Coors Canada, slid 8.6% over four days after the election (of President Trump)." While NAFTA certainly helps facilitate the flow of goods between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, I am somewhat confused, as it appears that alcohol is covered by World Trade Organization rules. Moreover, Molson Coors obtains nearly all of their raw ingredients from the U.S. Unless I am missing something (and please do comment if you can shed further light on this subject), it seems that an unwinding of NAFTA would have a minimal impact on Molson Coors.

Valuation

With a forecast P/E of 18.4 and a 5-year PEG of 1.09, TAP's valuation looks quite compelling, especially when compared to its peers in the beer space.

TAP also looks attractive when compared to other popular consumer staples stocks:

On the other hand, TAP doesn't look particularly cheap based on a yield basis, especially when considering that TAP's dividend will likely be frozen for at least the next few years, if not more. This said, with a payout ratio of only 38% based on this fiscal year's estimated earnings ($4.30), there is plenty of room for the dividend to grow once the debt is paid down.

Additionally, based on its forward P/E (18.4) TAP looks to be priced within the range it held for most of its 10-year average (part of the recent large spike was due to an earnings lag following the news of the MillerCoors deal):

All together TAP doesn't look like a screaming buy, but I'd call it somewhere between fairly valued to slightly on the cheap side. To some degree, TAP should be trading at a discount given the high debt load. However, in my opinion, the gap between TAP and its peers is high, especially in light of TAP's low PEG. The valuation discount also means that, all else equal, the market should value TAP at increasingly higher P/E's as the debt is paid down.

Recommendation

TAP brings a lot to the table in terms of resistance to recessions, high free cash flow, and growing profitability and sales as a product of their improved scale and supply chain following the MillerCoors acquisition. While Molson Coors does face threats and is far from a rapidly growing company, I expect them to generate nice risk-adjusted returns moving forward. The key to this investment is patience, as it will take time for Molson Coors to pay down their debt and realize the full benefits of the MillerCoors acquisition. I think TAP offers an especially nice place for investors to park money earned from risky stocks that have generated handsome returns during the bull market, but would fair more poorly during a market downturn. TAP's debt makes it somewhat weaker during any market selloff, but with a beta of 0.82, a recession-proof business, and good management, in my opinion TAP epitomizes a "sleep well at night stock."

In sum, I rate TAP as a buy at its current price ($78.95), though given the time required for the MillerCoors acquisition to fully pay off and the recent sell-off in beer stocks, TAP is a particularly good candidate to scale into over time. Good luck with your investments, and thank you for reading.

