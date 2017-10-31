Is CVS Health A Buy On Rumored Aetna Acquisition?

The acquisition could help strengthen CVS' position in existing areas, and diversify into new ones.

However, CVS still has plenty of growth drivers. The most important growth catalyst is the attempted $66 billion acquisition of Aetna.

CVS shares have declined 18% in the past year, on fears that Amazon is about to disrupt the pharmacy retail industry.

The entire retail industry is under assault from Internet retail competition, led by Amazon (AMZN). Now, Amazon has its sights set on medical and pharmacy supplies. This has sent drugstore retail stocks like CVS Health Corporation (CVS) tumbling this year.

But while all the news seems negative for CVS, there are still reasons to like the stock as an investment. CVS still has catalysts for growth. One of them is M&A, and reports have surfaced in recent days that CVS is on the verge of a major acquisition of health insurer Aetna (AET).

CVS still generates healthy cash flow, which it uses to reward shareholders with rising dividends. It has increased its dividend for 14 years in a row. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 265 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full Dividend Achievers List here.

This article will discuss the recent news, and why CVS is an attractive investment right now.

News Overview

Amazon has created an empire by under-cutting brick-and-mortar retailers on price, while simultaneously offering consumers the convenience of shopping from home. Amazon’s rise to domination of the retail industry has been rapid and unrelenting.

It now appears increasingly likely Amazon will make a big push into pharmaceutical distribution. On October 27th, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Amazon has received pharmacy-wholesaler licenses in 12 U.S. states. It is not hard to see why; the move fits right into Amazon’s strategy of entering highly profitable industries dominated by a few large players.

CVS is one of those players. It is one of the largest retail pharmacies in the U.S., with 9,700 retail locations, and more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics. Its pharmacy benefits manager has nearly 90 million plan members.

CVS has a diversified business across multiple categories, in which it holds a high market share.

Source: 2017 Investor Fact Sheet, page 2

This could have significant implications for CVS, as well as Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Amazon entering medical supplies could be an enormous threat to drugstore chains, drug distributors, and pharmacy benefit managers. Conceivably, Amazon could utilize its massive online platform and logistical network, to disrupt companies like CVS that sell medical supplies and healthcare products to consumers. Investors have responded by selling CVS shares down to a three-year low.

The good news for CVS investors is, the company isn’t simply going to sit idly by and watch Amazon take its market. CVS is determined to fight back, and is doing so by attempting to acquire Aetna for more than $200 per share. The deal would value Aetna for approximately $66 billion. The price tag is enormous, but it may be the best shot CVS has at protecting its turf and keeping Amazon at bay.

Growth Prospects

There are sound reasons for CVS to consider acquiring a health insurance company. A deal accomplishes multiple strategic objectives. Broadly speaking, it further diversifies CVS’s business model, away from its brick-and-mortar retail business. This is the area that has been the weakest performer for CVS over the past year.

CVS has suffered from falling customer traffic, which led to a 3.7% decline in same-store sales over the first two quarters of its current fiscal year. Operating profit in the retail business declined 19% in that time. Fortunately, its large pharmacy benefits management business has helped offset the declines on the retail side. Pharmacy services revenue increased 10% last quarter.

CVS is also moving to cut costs, and close under-performing locations. Along with growth in pharmacy services and share repurchases, earnings should remain intact for 2017.



Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 30

CVS expects only a slight decline in adjusted earnings this year, at the bottom of guidance. For 2017, management expects 3%-4% revenue growth, while adjusted earnings-per-share are projected in a range of down 0.25%, to up 1.5% for the year.

Going forward, acquiring Aetna could help CVS return to growth. Aetna would push CVS deeper into pharmacy services, which is still a growth category. CVS could offer a unique experience, by expanding MinuteClinics or offering lower co-pays for Aetna customers.

CVS, with Aetna, could build a combination of retail pharmacies and managed care. Aetna is an attractive acquisition target. Its revenue and operating profit increased 5% and 7%, respectively, in 2016.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Now that CVS shares have declined 18% in the past one year, the stock seems attractive on a valuation basis. CVS trades for a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 13.6. This is below CVS’ average price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2, over the past 10 years.

Source: Value Line

The depressed valuation of the stock is due to the elevated headline risk facing the company. However, if CVS can return to growth, there is room for the valuation to expand. The Aetna acquisition could significantly help in that regard.

If CVS stock returned to its historical valuation over the past decade, shares would appreciate by approximately 12%. In addition to a rising valuation multiple, CVS could generate returns based on earnings growth and dividends. According to ValueLine, in the past 10 years, CVS increased earnings-per-share by approximately 12% per year.

Given the challenges facing retail, it would be a stretch for CVS to grow earnings by 10%+ going forward. However, given the company’s strong brand and the acquisition catalyst, earnings growth in the mid-single digits would be a reasonable set of expectations.

Based on this, a breakdown of potential returns is as follows:

3%-4% revenue growth

2%-3% share repurchases

3% dividend yield

In this scenario, total returns would reach 8%-10% per year. Cash returns will make up a significant portion of this. Thanks to CVS’ strong cash flow, the company can return cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

CVS Dividend data by YCharts

CVS reduced its diluted share count by 5.3% over the first half of 2017. The company also pays an annual dividend of $2.00, which represents a nearly 3% dividend yield.

Final Thoughts

CVS has had a rough year. Amazon is a major threat to brick-and-mortar pharmacy retailers. When there are rumors that Amazon is about to enter a new industry, existing leaders of those industries typically see their share prices fall.

CVS is certainly not immune from the threat of Amazon, but not all hope is lost. CVS still has growth catalysts, including a high-growth pharmacy services business. Acquiring Aetna would be an additional way to diversify away from retail.

Value investors and dividend growth investors should see CVS as an attractive stock right now.

